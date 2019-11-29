6 Best Lap Desk Deals this Black Friday

You’d think since we call them laptops that they’d be fairly easy to use on your actual lap. Well that couldn’t be farther from the truth, which is why we put together a list of the best lap desk deals you’ll find online. Even if you don’t own a laptop, these portable desk surfaces can be incredibly handy for getting things done from the bed or couch. But considering you could easily make one from a plank of wood, we’ve done our best to find the best cheap lap desks for laptop use and general productivity. Browse our picks below.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Honey-Can-Do Portable Laptop Desk is among the most popular lap desks on Amazon for its large writing surface and straightforward design. Right now it also happens to have the absolute best Black Friday lap desk deal of 41 percent off for select colors.
This is a great deal, especially if you were already wanting a lap desk with a comfy lap pad underneath. This lap desk has a built-in cord organizer and a convenient carry handle too, so you can take it from room to room without issue. The only thing I wish it did have was a small ridge to keep your laptop from sliding off.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Rainbean Adjustable Lap Desk is a versatile ergonomic tool for using a laptop on the couch or in bed. You can’t use this lap desk for much else besides a laptop because of the ventilation holes that perforate the top surface but it lends itself particularly well at that. It has a detachable mouse pad that can be moved to either side for left or right-handed users.
It stands on folding legs that can adjust from 1.5 to 19 inches, so however you prefer to position your devices, you’ll be sure to find a comfortable mode for the Rainbean Lap Desk.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Saiji lap desk is normally one of the pricier ones you’ll find on Amazon but through Black Friday, it is discounted by 19 percent. That makes it worth looking at for the deal alone, even though there are definitely cheaper options out there.
This lap desk has a full suite of features, including a laptop clip to keep your gear in place as you rotate the top surface by 30°. The legs raise from 9.4 to 12.6 inches and they fold up neatly when not in use. Snag one of these before the deal ends!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The TaoTronics Folding Lap Desk is a handy folding tray that works just as well for holding your laptop as it does for serving breakfast in bed. This version has a large flat wooden surface that offers enough room for a 17-inch laptop plus room to wiggle a mouse. The top surface can be pitched to an angle of up to 35° and it has sturdy clips to lock your laptop from sliding off.
The legs can be adjusted so the overall height ranges from 9.5 to 12.6 inches. If you want a lower down lap desk then you might not be able to get it with this lap desk. The legs do still fold away easily when you want to put it all away, though.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The LapGear Home Office Lap Desk is a rather simple solution for your couch productivity woes, as this is as close as it gets to just grabbing a large piece of wood and a pillow and going D.I.Y. on the issue. This lap desk has a built-in right-handed mousepad, a small ledge to hold your laptop, and a phone slot that holds phones vertically.
The underside has two cushions at different heights to relieve pressure on your legs and put your workstation at a slight angle. The LapGear is a good option if you want something simple with minimal moving parts but probably not the best choice for someone who is looking for a more customizable lap desk.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Though the Moft Laptop Stand isn’t as much of a lap desk as it is a stand for your laptop, it has a special Black Friday price that makes it worth considering. This simple magnetic square folds up into a laptop stand that is designed to hold laptops up to 15.6 inches in screen size (specifically the MacBook Air).
The Moft Laptop Stand is a nifty device for improving the viewing angle of your keyboard while also providing extra airflow to the underside of your laptop. However, if you need an extra-large surface for taking notes or using a mouse, then this may not be a fit.