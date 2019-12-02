11 Best Cyber Monday Gaming Deals on Amazon

It seems like the Cyber Monday gaming deals only get better every year, and 2019 has a lot to offer right from the get-go. Check back all throughout the day as we update this running list of the best Cyber Monday gaming deals you’ll find on Amazon. Now that is how you min/max on savings.
If you are looking for a new keyboard for gaming, then the Razer Ornata Keyboard should be at the top of your radar while it is 45 percent off. The Ornata has everything you would want from a gaming keyboard: programmable RGB lights, macro support, and of course, responsive keys.
The Ornata uses mechanical-membrane switches that combine the tactile clickiness of a true mechanical switch with the smooth action of a membrane keyboard. It makes for a unique gaming experience that allows for instantaneous user feedback without the insane loud key clacking.
Even though Borderlands 3 only came out a few months ago, you can already find the standard edition of the game marked down by 50 percent for Xbox One and PS4. The game sports both online and split-screen co-op, so patient gamers can now join the day one buyers on hundreds of new raids across Pandora.
EA is rolling out some crazy deals through the rest of Cyber Monday, offering up to 75 percent off on digital releases of select Xbox One titles. Need For Speed: Heat is among the many digital titles and can be found for 35 percent off. You can browse the full list here but keep in mind that supplies are running low after some similar Black Friday specials on these titles.
If you are looking to explore the incredible game selection on the Oculus Rift Store but you don’t have the PC specs to handle their Rift or Quest headsets, then the Oculus Go is the ideal device for you. The Oculus Go is a standalone VR headset that has its own onboard graphics. It is also 25 percent off through Cyber Monday. There are many games on the Oculus Store worth checking out, and many of them are on Cyber Monday deals as well. And that only sweetens the deal.
As far as Cyber Monday gaming deals go, you usually save biggest on accessories and peripherals for consoles like the Nintendo Switch. Currently, you can snag a new pair of Joycon controllers for $20 less than MSRP, which makes now a good time to round out your collection. With hit multiplayer games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate offering 8-person multiplayer, there’s always a good reason to have a couple more Joycon controllers handy.
If you have a PlayStation 4 and haven’t tried the PSVR yet, now is the perfect time to jump into the world of this virtual reality headset. Currently, you can get $100 off a bundle that includes the PSVR headset, two PlayStation Move Controllers, a PlayStation Camera, plus two games: Blood & Truth and Everybody’s Golf. There are plenty more VR games to check out on the PlayStation Store as well, so this is a peripheral that will be sure to see plenty of use.
PlayStation Plus is a must-have for fans of online multiplayer, so it only makes sense to save 25 percent on the cost by purchasing a 12-month subscription this Black Friday. Just keep in mind that this is a digital code, which means that it won’t be easily presentable as a gift. It will, however, be thoroughly appreciated.
If you took advantage of some flash deals to get a brand new Nintendo Switch, then you are in luck. Through Cyber Monday, select Switch games including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are on sale for up to 33 percent off. You can browse the full list of discounted titles here but if there is such thing as a must-own game for the Switch, then this is one (especially with Breath of the Wild 2 in the works).
If you play online videogames without a headset, then you are probably used to getting called a n00b. Jokes aside, a wireless gaming headset is a must-have and the HyperX Cloud Flight is one of the best Cyber Monday headset deals you’ll come across this year.
This lightweight headset is incredibly comfortable and has a noise-canceling microphone built-in for easy communication. Its wireless connection is reliable and the headset gets up 30 hours of battery life, so it can handle even the gnarliest gaming marathons.
Having a few DualShock 4 controllers around is essential if you want to take advantage of any local multiplayer games on the PlayStation 4, and now is a great time to grab an extra one since they are 40 percent off. These controllers typically go on sale a couple times a year, so it isn’t imperative to jump at this deal, but it is still a nice option to have available for those who are looking to increase their controller count for games like Borderlands 3 or Rocket League.
Those who are currently trapped in the soul-sucking vortex of titles like World of Warcraft: Classic or The Elder Scrolls Online know how time-consuming they can be to play. But only by snagging a discounted Logitech G600 MMO Gaming Mouse can you shave off the precious milliseconds you waste hunting for different hotkeys on your keyboard.
This wired gaming mouse has a total of twenty programmable buttons, allowing you to set up macro keys that are conveniently located by your thumb. This mouse also has a snappy scroll wheel and an ergonomic shape, making it a great all-around choice.