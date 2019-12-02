11 Best Cyber Monday Gaming Deals on Amazon

If you are looking for a new keyboard for gaming, then the Razer Ornata Keyboard should be at the top of your radar while it is 45 percent off. The Ornata has everything you would want from a gaming keyboard: programmable RGB lights, macro support, and of course, responsive keys.

The Ornata uses mechanical-membrane switches that combine the tactile clickiness of a true mechanical switch with the smooth action of a membrane keyboard. It makes for a unique gaming experience that allows for instantaneous user feedback without the insane loud key clacking.