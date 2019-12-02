Cyber Monday: Save 40% on Instant Pot Smart WiFi

The Instant Pot Smart WiFi is the first multi-use programmable pressure cooker that can be controlled from your smartphone or Alexa smart home device—and it’s currently available at a huge 40% off discount for Cyber Monday.

Buy it Here

What is the Instant Pot Smart WiFi?

The original Instant Pot is a multi-use pressure cooker that combines eight kitchen appliances into one: a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a rice cooker, a yogurt maker, a cake maker, a sauté pan, a steamer, and a warmer. The model linked here has a volume of six quarts, which is perfect for soups, roasts, cakes, turkeys, and countless other meals.

With this much versatility, it’s no wonder that the Instant Pot has been such a smash hit with home cooks around the world. But the Smart WiFi model in this deal elevates the Instant Pot even further by letting you control it with your mobile devices using the Instant Pot app and Amazon’s Alexa. The app gives you access to 1,000+ pre-programmed recipes, lets you verify cooking progress, and even receive alerts about the status of your meals on your mobile devices.

How is an Instant Pot Different From a Slow Cooker?

While the Instant Pot can be used just like a regular slow cooker using the built-in slow cooker setting, it is first and foremost a pressure cooker. Essentially, the Instant Pot cooks foods under very high pressure, which increases the temperature and drastically reduces cooking time. With the Instant Pot in pressure cooker mode, you’ll be able to make your favorite slow cooker recipes in less than half the time it would take with a conventional slow cooker, with the same mouthwatering results!

To give you an idea of just how quick the Instant Pot can be, here are some recommended cooking times for various foods:

Chicken, whole — 8 minutes/1 lb

Beef (small chunks) — 15-20 minutes/1 lb

Fish, fillet — 2-3 minutes

Rice, white — 4 minutes

Is the Instant Pot Easy to Clean?

A final wonderful thing about the Instant Pot is that it is super easy to clean. There is only one part of the pot that comes into direct contact with the food and that is the inner pot, which is made of cookware-grade stainless steel and is dishwasher safe. Making one-pot meals in the Instant Pot is a joy, in part, because cleanup is as simple as rinsing the inner pot and throwing it in the dishwasher.

Buy it Here

See Also