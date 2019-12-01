Cyber Monday Robot Vacuum Deal: $300 Off iRobot Roomba i7+ with Automatic Dirt Disposal

The self-emptying iRobot Roomba i7+ is currently on sale for $300 off its usual price. If you’re looking for an amazing Cyber Monday deal on a robot vacuum that empties itself into its base, this deal is one of the best.

This is by far the lowest price of the year, according to CamelCamelCamel.

At first glance, the iRobot Roomba i7+ looks quite similar to the Shark IQ R1001AE with Self-Empty Base, which is currently $100 off, for a total price of $449.99.

Both robot vacuum cleaners empty their contents into their base, which saves you the hassle of needing to constantly empty the bin as the robot vacuum suctions up dirt, dust and other debris around your home.

But there are a few noticeable differences. For starters, the iRobot Roomba i7+ holds up to 60 days of debris, while the Shark IQ R1001AE holds up to 30 days of debris. The other big difference between the two is that the iRobot Roomba i7+ has an allergy seal bag to keep dust, dander and other debris firmly locked into place, so you don’t risk exposing yourself when you go to empty the bin. The Shark IQ R1001AE has a bagless base.

While its self-emptying bin is undoubtedly this Roomba’s most impressive feature, the vacuum stands out in a number of other ways. For starters, it has 10 times the air power compared to the Roomba 600 series. Simply put, this means more pickup power as the Roomba makes its way around your home. As with other Roombas this model also features a three-stage cleaning system to make sure that dirt, dust and debris (including pet hair) is picked up as the vacuum goes.

Speaking of pets, this Roomba is ready to tackle pet hair, dirt and other messes pets tend to leave behind. Aside from allergen-lock bags in its base, the Roomba i7+ is equipped with a high-efficiency filter that traps dust mites, pollen, dander and other allergens. Dual multi-surface brushes won’t get tangled as the vacuum makes its way around your home. Even better, the brushes are constantly adjusting to stay in contact with the ground, even when the vacuum transitions from hard floors to carpets. This constant contact means there will be no dirt, dust or other debris left behind.

The iRobot Roomba i7+ is fully connected and works with Alexa. When combined with an Alexa device, you can use your voice to give the robot vacuum commands, schedule cleanings and more. You can also use the accompanying app to keep an eye on the Roomba as it makes its way around your home. Innovative mapping technology allows the Roomba to fully map out your home and remember several floor plans for the most effective whole-home cleaning. You can choose to keep the Roomba out of specific rooms or spaces by setting up no-go zones.

If you like the sounds of the Roomba i7 but you don’t need a self-emptying base, you can grab the iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum for $200 off, for a total price of $499. The Roomba i7 (7150) is identical to the i7+, just without the self-emptying base. You’ll find a similar base to other Roomba models instead.

Here’s another great Roomba deal: Cyber Monday Deal: $250 off iRobot Roomba 960. The Roomba 960 is powerful and feature-rich, and is especially suited for homes with pets.

There are plenty of other Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals to be had. If you want to see what else is out there, check out the links below.

