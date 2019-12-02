Save 50% on XTERRA Fitness Folding Magnetic Resistance Rower

Get This Deal Here

There are some seriously great deals going on right now that will save you money and get you the items you need to get all your shopping done. Hurry up and take advantage of these Almost Christmas deals. If you’re an exercise fan or have a New Years Resolution to complete, we’ve found an exciting deal for you this morning: Save up to $200 on XTERRA Fitness ERG200 Folding Magnetic Resistance Rower.

For those of you that love to work out, or those of you who are trying to maintain that body you’ve worked so hard for adding an at-home piece of exercise equipment is a great move. What makes this move even better is saving a bunch of money while adding to your personal gym.

Here are the specific XTERRA Fitness Folding Magnetic Resistance Rower deals on sale for Christmas over at Amazon:

Starting today, December 13th, you can pick up this rowing machine deal that drops the price by $200 down to just $199.99. That’s a savings of 50%, half off the MSRP.

Working out at home is definitely a lot more convenient than trekking to the gym every day. With a great piece of exercise equipment in the comfort of your own home, you can set your own schedule and work out at your own pace. This rowing machine is not only convenient but it is easy to use and won’t get in your way. It folds up so that it is easy to store and features an LCD screen to monitor and track your progress.

December 13th, you can snag this amazing Fitness Reality 1000 Rowing Machine for just $300, $99 less than the original MSRP which will give you a savings of 25%.

The Fitness Reality 1000 Rowing Machine is not just a rowing machine, it also features other full-body exercises like curls, squats, and other leg workouts to ensure that you are getting toned and building lean muscle throughout your entire body. It comes with a free app and is Bluetooth compatible so you can save and track your progress.

If you want the perfect full-body workout to make all your resolutions come true without slaving away at the gym then check out this Sunny Health & Fitness Full Motion Magnetic Rowing Machine so you can put in the work without leaving the comfort of your own home. This is a magnetic rowing machine that will save you not only time but space. You can fold this machine up and store it so it doesn’t take over the house or leave you dodging exercise equipment to get to the kitchen or your bedroom.

Act now, December 13th so you don’t miss out on the massive savings being offered. Then you can start using the Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine to transform the way you look and the way you feel. Buy this machine soon as Amazon has dropped the price down to $282.52—that’s 39% or $177.46 off the MSRP!

December 13th through Christmas, you can save big on this Velocity Exercise Magnetic Rowing Machine as Amazon has dropped the price down to $449—that’s 44% or $350.99 off the MSRP!

This is a great rowing machine that is sure to give you the body that you want. If you put in the time and effort you can workout 15 minutes per day and watch as the pounds fall off. Get in great shape and get a full body workout while watching TV, sports or your favorite movies.

