Acer Spin 5 Laptop Prime Day Deal: Save $200

If there’s one deal you don’t want to sleep on, it’s this Acer Spin 5 Laptop Prime Day deal. With a massive $200 off the asking price, there’s never been a better time to upgrade.

The Acer Spin 5 is an absolute powerhouse of a machine that’s perfect for people who want to do several things at once without slowing the whole system down to a halt.

If you find your current laptop runs at a snail’s pace, there are a selection of reasons that may be causing that but chances are, it’s that you’re trying to do too many things and it simply isn’t designed to keep up.

Who is the Acer Spin 5 for? In a word, multitaskers. It’s got the power under the hood to allow the user to perform multiple tasks at once. Want to leave several tabs open while you’re working in MS Word or Google Docs? The Acer Spin 5 will be able to do that without massive amounts of slowdown.

The sheer speed of this laptop can be traced to three main points. On the processor side of things, we’ve got the powerful 10th generation Intel Core i7-1065G7. This thing as fast, lightning-fast. It’s not as powerful as the current i9, but if you’ve been on an i3 or i5, you’re going to notice the speed instantly.

Next is the 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM. Chromebooks opt for between 4GB and 8GB of RAM due to the simplicity of the operating system, while Windows laptops, which this is, generally aim for around 8GB. The Acer Spin 5 is double that at 16GB. Again, speed.

Lastly we’ve got a meaty 512GB NVMe SSD. For those on older hard-drive, a solid-state drive speeds everything from loading the operating system to how fast programs open. Even throwing an SSD into an older machine will speed it up. That’s how great they are.

Of course, it’s worth noting the downside of SSDs is because they’re cutting-edge tech, the storage sizes aren’t as large as regular hard-drives.

512GB is enough for general day to day activities, though. Bringing it back to Chromebooks again, they tend to go with 32GB or 64GB SSDs, so the difference in size here is night and day.

One thing to keep in mind if you are tempted while it’s on offer, this isn’t a gaming laptop. You’ll be fine with basic video games, but for the heavier, more modern games, the integrated graphics card isn’t going to yield results. Minecraft should be fine, though.

In terms of everything else, this is a wi-fi ready laptop, lasts for around 15 hours before you need to charge it, and features a fingerprint reader. Neat!

