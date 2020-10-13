ENKLOV Prime Day Deal (2020): Save $36 On 13-Quart Air Fryer

Picture it: perfectly crispy food without the hassle, grease, and clean-up from a deep fryer. Meals that are healthier. A family that’s happier. And, a home cook with some serious bragging rights. If that sounds appealing, be sure to check out the latest air fryer Prime Day deal from ENKLOV on Amazon Prime Day.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for your favorite home cook, you can save $36 on Amazon Prime Day on the ENKLOV 13-Quart Air Fryer.

This Prime Day deal ends at 10:20 AM (PST) today!

A great air fryer Prime Day deal, this 13-Quart stainless steel air fryer from ENKLOV is large and in charge, perfect for big families and dinner parties.

Featuring a 13-Quart capacity, this air fryer does a lot more than “fry” your food. Innovative technology and a 3D hot air convection fan join forces in this machine to help you cook up gourmet meals more efficiently and rapidly.

Featuring eight cooking presets that are easy to navigate on an illuminated touch screen, this multi-functional appliance lets you “fry,” roast, bake, sauté, grill, reheat, and dehydrate. And, we have to say, the dehydrating feature is pretty cool, especially this time of year when you want to preserve all those fresh herbs and peppers from your garden.

This machine also comes with an accessories bundle to help you get more use out of it. The accessories bundle includes:

rotisserie shaft – so you can make rotisserie chicken!

rotisserie forks

rotisserie fetch tool

rotating mesh basket

a regular mesh basket

airflow racks

drip tray

air diversion fan

grill

41 recipes

Designed to cook fast and clean easily, the door is actually detachable so that you can remove and clean the drip pan and other internal elements without fighting any constraints.

Intentionally made with a larger capacity, this square air fryer measures in at 15.6-inches (H) x 14.8-inches (W) x 16.9-inches (D), so before you purchase make sure you have space in your kitchen for this appliance.

A must-have addition to any home, this appliance from ENKLOV is a great air fryer deal.

Amp up your kitchen game – or the game of your favorite home cook – and save $36 on this air fryer Prime Day deal from ENKLOV.

Why Buy An Air Fryer?

An air fryer is a great addition to any home kitchen. Relying on hot air and a small amount of oil, an air fryer crisps up your favorite meals without all the grease and messy hassle that a traditional deep fryer comes with. Not only that but because only a small amount of oil is needed (maybe a tablespoon!) air fryers produce healthier alternatives to your favorite fried foods.

Some even say that the “fried” food made using an air fryer is actually tastier, too. Shocking, we know. And, just like the multi-functional ENKLOV 13-Quart Air Fryer, there are so many amazing meals and snacks you can make with this appliance. The possibilities are endless.

