Fitbit deals for this year’s Amazon Prime Day are here. You can score your favorite Fitbit models for up to 29% off. Several discounts are available for some of the brand’s most popular smartwatches and fitness trackers.

You can read a bit more about each model or simply scroll down for a short and quick bullet list of the best Amazon Prime Day Fitbit deals.

Grab the Fitbit Inspire Fitness Tracker for 29% off, which saves you $20. This all-purpose fitness tracker features an affordable price tag and plenty of colors to choose from. Highlights include all-day activity tracking along with calories, active minutes and distance covered. It’s also swimproof and is water resistant up to 50 meters. You’ll stay connected on the go with text, call and calendar alerts. This Fitbit also automatically tracks your sleep patterns. The battery can last up to five days.

The Fitbit Alta HR is also on sale. You can save up to 62% off this Fitbit tracker. The price varies depending on the size and color, but an example of a deal you might find is this black version in size small. The Fitbit Alta HR tracks your activities throughout the day, along with your heart rate for more accurate trends during your favorite activities. This Fitbit also tracks your sleep patterns.

The Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker is a relative newcomer, which makes its 20% off deal more impressive. This activity tracker lets you stay connected on the go, so you get notified of incoming calls, texts and more. You can connect with your smartphone GPS for distance and pace readings on the go. This fitness tracker is waterproof and is water resistant up to 50 meters. Choose between 15 different exercise modes, including yoga, circuit training, run, swim, bike and more.

Score $30 off the Fitbit Versa Smart Watch. Highlights include all-day activity tracking and 24/7 heart rate monitoring. This smartwatch also monitors your sleep. You can store and play up to 300 of your favorite songs, which is plenty to keep you motivated during workouts. This Fitbit is also water resistant and can be worn swimming up to 50 meters.

If the Fitbit Versa Smart Watch seems appealing but you could do without the added benefit of storing and playing music, consider the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smart Watch. This Prime Day Fitbit deal helps you save $40, or 25%. All other features are nearly identical.

Score $80 off the Fitbit Ionic Watch with this Amazon Prime Day deal. You can also save $70 off the Fitbit Ionic Watch Adidas Edition, which provides personalized on-screen workouts to keep you on top of your goals. The Ionic provides swim tracking and is loaded with over 15 popular exercise modes. There’s also 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep tracking and total steps taken during the day. Built-in GPS tracks your pace and distance as you move.

Check out the best Prime Day Fitbit deals:

Find More Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals Here

See Also: