Alpina Prime Day Deal (2020): Save 61% on Watches

Looking for a great watch deal on Prime Day? Shopping for a bargain is a great way to snag a gorgeous watch at a BIG discount and walk away with the deal of the year. Maybe that special person on your list has had their eye on a watch all year but hasn’t pulled the trigger because of a high price tag? This is the time to move on that watch.

Alpina watches are a gorgeous branch of the Citizen watch tree and on Prime Day have some pretty sweet deals. Here are the best Alpina watch deals this year for Prime Day.

Find More Prime Day Alpina Watch Deals Here

Save 61% on the Alpiner Men’s Quartz Watch

This awesome watch is typically priced at nearly $1300, but because it’s Prime Day the price has been slashed by 61%. The watch features a ton of cool functions on top of being incredibly good looking, check out what this watch features. Altitude, Barometer, Compass, Connected GPS, UV Indicator, Temperature, Hours, Minutes, Seconds, Date, Calls & Message notifications, Time Recorder, Worldtimer, Activity Tracking, Dynamic Coach, Sleep Monitoring and Smart Alarms. It is also compatible with iOs and Android and is water-resistant up to 100 meters.

Price: $498.61

Get This Alpina Alpiner Quartz Watch Deal Here

Save 50% on the Alpina Men’s Seastrong Watch

Looking for a Swiss Diving Watch but everything seems to be too expensive? Luckily there is a great deal on a sweet watch from Alpina that will save you some serious coin and have your wrist looking, first class. This watch features swiss-automatic movement a stainless-steel strap and is also water-resistant up to 300 meters so you can wear it while swimming and in the shower. The watch pairs perfectly with anything from a formal outfit to casual beachwear. This watch is a steal at 50% off the original list price of $1495. There aren’t many nearly $1500 watches out there that you can get for half off. A great gift is

Price: $744.33

Get This Seastrong Swiss-Movement Watch Deal Here

Save Over $635 on Alpina Alpiner 4 Stainless Steel Watch

The blue face and leather strap make this watch a fan favorite from Alpina. This is one of those watches that easily goes from formal to casual dress seamlessly. Pair it with a shirt and tie or jeans and a tee-shirt without having to alter the watch. The watch is anti-magnetic and anti-shock and Automatic Self-wind movement. It is also water-resistant up to 100m and is suitable for swimming and snorkeling.

Price: $739.57

Get This Alpina Alpiner 4 Watch Deal Here

Save 36% off Alpina Men’s Horological Smart Watch

Looking for a great watch deal on something with a little pop? This watch features a great looking orange a matte black finish that will make your wrist stand out. This is the kind of watch that you will get a ton of compliments on because of how it looks and when people find out how much you saved they will be totally jealous. Jumping on the Prime Day savings will keep money in your pocket and save you 36% off the original list price of $595. Sync it to iOs and Android and get call and message notifications as well as sleep tracking.

Price: $379.38

Get This Alpina Horographical Smart Watch Deal Here

Save 30% off Alpina Men’s AlpinerX Fiber Glass Watch

A 30% savings on a listed nearly $1000 watch is a big price drop and will free up some room in your wallet. This sports watch is not only sweet to look at but can be worn to work or to play. The watch features connected functionality and an anti-digital display, compatible with iOS and Android with Alpina App. Some other features are Altitude, Barometer, Compass, Connected GPS, UV Indicator, Temperature, Hours, Minutes, Seconds, Date, Calls & Message notifications, Time Recorder, Worldtimer, Activity Tracking, Dynamic Coach, Sleep Monitoring, Smart Alarms, and much more.

Get This AlpinerX Sports Watch Deal Here

There are a bunch of other great Alpina watch deals that you can find on Amazon during the Prime Day rush that will save you hundreds of dollars on watches that work well with any outfit. Spoil yourself or that special person on your list by buying a great watch at an even better price.

