Apple Prime Day Deal: Save $45 on AirPods

This Amazon Prime Day deal is for what are arguably the most popular listening device in the world: the Apple AirPods. There is no mistaking that hockey stick profile molding in crisp white coming out of practically every teenager’s ears. They look good and sound better.

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the amazing deal: save $45 on a pair of AirPods with a charging case. Final price to you: $114.99. If you’re not a Prime member already, perhaps this deal might change your mind.

Save $45 on Apple AirPods

My 15-year-old daughter can’t say enough about her AirPods. Or should I say, she says enough about them without saying anything because she always has them in her ears? Apple has been creating revolutionary tech gear for decades now but the AirPods have got to be one of the best accomplishments.

At their core, AirPods are simply in-ear headphones. But it’s there that the comparison stops. These tiny little speakers deliver performance that no one could imagine. The updated H1 chip delivers a stable, low-latency wireless connection for incredible high-quality sound whether you’re listening to music, playing games, or watching a lecture.

Battery life is impressive as well. The AirPods can go up to five hours of listening on just one charge. When paired with the charging case (which my kid always has with her), 24 hours of battery life is fairly standard. They’re made to keep up with you.

Setup is accomplished with a simple tap. Once that’s over, the AirPods are automatically on and always connected. Somehow, these little earbuds know when they’re in your ears and the sound pauses when you take them out. Like when I ask my kid to empty the dishwasher.

The thing about Apple products is that, right out of the box, they simply work. Take the AirPods out of the charging case, put them in your ears, and they connect with your iPhone immediately. I can’t overemphasize the sound quality here: it is incredible.

As I said, connecting to an iPhone or another Apple device is ridiculously easy. Effortless, even. If you have a friend with a pair of AirPods (like I said, all the high schoolers have them), content may be shared between more than one pair. The onboard voice assistant, Siri, works very well with the AirPods and may announce your messages if you so choose.

Controlling your streaming content is simple as well. Double-tap to play or skip forward. Volume control requires the actual device, unfortunately, be it an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook.

This version of the AirPods that is on this crazy good Amazon Prime Day deal features a wired charging case. You should know that this isn’t the lastest generation and these AirPods are not the AirPods Pro. That said, it’s sort of like having a million instead of a million and one dollars. Perspective.

Price: $114.99

