Art Of Sport Deal: Save Up to 39% Off Body Washes & Deodorants

If you’re looking for some great last-minute fitness gift ideas, don’t pass up these opportunities to save big on your favorite Art Of Sport body washes, deodorants and gift sets. You’ll find scores of savings on a variety of products, including best-selling kits for men, trial-size kits and more. Jump down to start shopping these huge Art Of Sport sales — just in time for the holidays!

Find All Art Of Sport Deals Here!

Save 39% Off Art Of Sport Victory Bestsellers Kit for Men



Buy The Art Of Sport Victory Bestsellers Kit for Men

This best-selling kit for men is packed with products to make him feel fresh and recharged. It’s currently 39 percent, or $16, off, which drops the price down to just $25. He’ll find aluminum-free deodorant, charcoal body wash, daily lotion to hydrate and repair skin, and a charcoal-infused face wash to remove impurities. A shower scrub tool is also included. Each piece in this set features a light and refreshing fragrance to keep him feeling energized throughout the day.

Find More Art Of Sport Deals Here

Save 38% Off Art Of Sport Men’s Deodorant – Victory Scent. A performance-oriented blend of matcha and arrowroot powder makes this long-lasting deodorant a top pick among athletes. He’ll also appreciate the cool eucalyptus fragrance, which is designed to last all day. This formula goes on clear and won’t leave any marks or stains.

Save 35% Off Art Of Sport Men’s Deodorant (2-Pack) – Rise Scent. This pack features two 2.7-ounce deodorant sticks. The formula goes on clear and stands out for its fresh fragrance, which features infusions of apple and cedar.

Save 32% Off Art Of Sport Total Routine Kit. Save big on this gift set for men. He’ll find seven skincare essentials, including charcoal body wash, aluminum-free deodorant, anti-dandruff shampoo and conditioner, lotion, bar soap, charcoal face wash and a gym towel.

Save 27% Off Art Of Sport Men’s Antiperspirant Deodorant (2-Pack) – Rise Scent. This antiperspirant for men features motion-activated protection against sweat and odors. The fresh and clean fragrance features a blend of cedar and vanilla, and doesn’t contain any parabens, pthalates, or talc.

Save 27% Off Art Of Sport Men’s Antiperspirant Deodorant (2-Pack) – Compete Scent. If he’s looking for a more energizing fragrance, Compete is it with a blend of citrus and green pear. This high-performance antiperspirant deodorant is also designed for high-performance athletes.

Save 25% Off Art Of Sport Body Bar Soap (4-Pack) – Compete Scent. Between its deep cleansing capabilities and long-lasting freshness, this soap bar is a great choice for athletes of all abilities. The soap also has shea butter to help moisturize skin.

Save 23% Off Art Of Sport Body Bar Soap (4-Pack) – Rise Scent. A refreshing mix of vanilla and cedar fragrances makes Rise blend a popular choice among athletes. He’ll also appreciate this soap’s rich lather and is moisturizing properties. Ingredients such as activated charcoal, tea tree oil and shea butter simultaneously clean and moisturize skin.

Find All Art Of Sport Deals Here!

See Also:

Samsung Deal: Save Up to $100 Off Galaxy Watches

101 Best Gifts for Personal Trainers

25 Best Fitness Gifts for Her

55 Best Gifts for Runners

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.