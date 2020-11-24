7 Best Baby Monitor Cyber Monday Deals (2020)

There are 11.99 births per 1000 people in the world. With all those babies coming into our lives there is a serious need for new parents to constantly keep an eye on their kiddos. A new baby monitor is a great way to always have eyes and ears on a newborn. There are some pretty great Cyber Monday deals available if you know where to look.
Video baby monitors are all the rage with new parents. Technology has definitely helped to guide new parents and the days of the simple walkie talkie audio-only baby monitors are in the past. Now you can keep your eyes on your precious bundle of joy at all times with these amazingly intuitive baby monitors with cameras. With real-time images and pan and zoom functions keeping tabs on your kiddo has never been easier. Working much like a security camera or webcam, these new-age baby monitors should be in every new parent’s home.
This monitor features two-way talk features, a remote control, night-vision, temperature control, lullaby control, and a 960ft range. The remote has a built-in LCD screen that measures 5″. It is easy to use and can be taken anywhere within the range of the camera. It includes five soothing lullabies to lull your baby to sleep if he or she gets fussy in the middle of the night, cutting down on time spent going back and forth from bed to the nursery. There is a pretty sweet deal available right now but it won’t last long so act fast.
This baby monitor from VAVA is a great option for any home with a new baby. It features a 5″ HD screen that is crisp and clear and easy to control. Full-color images by day and greyscale night vision at night. LED noise indicators and an external thermostat keep you accurately updated on your baby’s wellbeing; set to the highest to alert even the heaviest sleeper or set to a low volume to hear only loud noises with 7 volume levels.
Built-in 4500mAh rechargeable battery lasts for 12hrs in display mode, 24hrs with the display turned off for full-day monitoring of your baby. You can zoom in and out to get a full view of the baby’s nursery and the monitor turns on in seconds so no waiting on an app to upload. Make sure you can always have eyes on your little one with this amazing baby monitor. It acts much like a security camera with as many controls. There is a great deal for Cyber Monday shoppers if you act fast!
The baby monitor has evolved considerably in the past 50 years. From a basic walkie-talkie type function to cameras, alarms, and notifications via your smartphone, the baby monitor is now designed to make a parent’s life easier and a baby’s life safer. This baby monitor smart camera is designed to notify you when the baby moves or makes a noise. The camera features 1080p video lets you see your baby in crystal clear detail during the day and night. The 130-degree wide-angle lens gives you complete visibility into your little one’s crib or room.
The Owlet Cam pairs seamlessly with the Owlet Smart Sock for detailed wellness insights like heart rate and oxygen levels. It also features a two-way talk feature so you can calm and soothe your baby without even getting up. The technology has allowed parents to sleep a little longer, lessen the number of times a parent gets up at night and created happier healthier homes. Check out the great deal available on an awesome baby monitor.
Looking for more convenience in your new baby monitor? There is a monitor that will link to your phone via an app and you will always be able to see what your baby is up to. This monitor is great for folks that are always on the go. What parents don’t have their phone on them at all times? This way you can pull out your smartphone and open the app and always be one step away from being able to see your beautiful new baby. With the two-way audio, you can talk to your baby too.
The camera features night vision, is perfect for checking in on babies, the elderly, pets, and more. The night vision feature is great for late nights and fussy babies. The installation and configuration of the Victure baby wifi camera are so easy. It can be easily mounted on your wall, ceiling, or table. Local storage supports up to 64GB Micro SD card so you can record any big milestone and never miss a moment of the action.
Looking for something a little more traditional? The audio-only baby monitors have been around for decades and will alert a parent of any sounds coming from the baby’s room. While these monitors don’t have a camera they are great for families that are on a budget or have cameras already in their homes. They feature a massive 1000 foot range which is further than most monitors. They also feature a talk-back button so you can chat with your baby and soothe them when they are restless.
LEDs on the parent unit indicate the level of sound in your baby’s room so you can visually monitor the noise level. The microphone on these monitors is incredibly sensitive so you will hear everything that happens in your baby’s room. A soothing light on the baby unit gently illuminates a dark nursery. You can choose to hear sounds from the baby unit all the time or to hear sounds that exceed a certain level. There is a great deal available for Cyber Monday shoppers if you act fast.
Picking the right baby monitor for you and your child can be really tough with all the choices out there. Luckily this list makes things a lot easier. This monitor is as easy to use as your cell phone and features a crystal clear screen to view everything going on around your child. The camera features a temperature monitor for sick babies and is also rated for up to 960ft. The remote features a number of controls an LCD screen and HD night vision for bedtime.
You can also talk to your baby through the two-way talking feature. Soothe your baby without getting out of bed to cut down on late and sleepless nights. The battery features a long 8-hour life in eco mode and is super easy to charge. You can even leave the camera plugged in so you never have to worry about the charging time. The pan and tilt will allow you to view every inch of your child’s room and makes leaving the little one alone a lot less stressful.
The Pampers brand has been involved in keeping your baby happy and healthy for decades. From diapers to baby monitors the brand really works hard to ensure that raising a bay is as easy as possible. This baby monitor features a lightweight and discreet camera that setup angled to see into your baby’s crib. The camera syncs to your phone so that you can always see what your baby is up to and keeps stats to help make you better parents.
Take a look at baby’s night with daily time-lapse videos capturing precious sleepytime moments, that can be saved to your camera roll and shared with loved ones. The only baby monitor with 1080p HD resolution, night vision, and ultra-wide 180° view. Soothe your baby with a two-way talk feature that allows you to communicate with your child without leaving your room.