5 Best Baby Monitor Early Black Friday Deals (2020)

Video baby monitors are all the rage with new parents. Technology has definitely helped to guide new parents and the days of the simple walkie talkie audio-only baby monitors are in the past. Now you can keep your eyes on your precious bundle of joy at all times with these amazingly intuitive baby monitors with cameras. With real-time images and pan and zoom functions keeping tabs on your kiddo has never been easier. Working much like a security camera or webcam, these new-age baby monitors should be in every new parent’s home.

This monitor features two-way talk features, a remote control, night-vision, temperature control, lullaby control, and a 960ft range. The remote has a built-in LCD screen that measures 5″. It is easy to use and can be taken anywhere within the range of the camera. It includes five soothing lullabies to lull your baby to sleep if he or she gets fussy in the middle of the night, cutting down on time spent going back and forth from bed to the nursery. There is a pretty sweet deal available right now but it won’t last long so act fast.