5 Best Black Friday Smartphone Deals on Amazon

If you’ve been waiting to hop aboard (or back onto) the folding phone trend, now is a great time to do so. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available for $300 off MSRP, making its price tag that much closer to being palatable.

Yes, it is an insanely expensive phone even with the discount but the Z Fold 3 also represents top-of-the-line performance from Samsung, making it an epic statement piece as well as a fun new piece of tech. Just make sure you get a Z Fold 3 case as well because this phone’s extra moving parts render it vulnerable to damage.