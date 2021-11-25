5 Best Black Friday Smartphone Deals on Amazon

With great Black Friday smartphone deals from Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more, now is the perfect time to upgrade from your existing smartphone. Newer phones are faster, have better cameras and displays, and come with innovative features like touch-ID that were unthinkable just a few years ago. We’ve got reviews on all the deals to help you pick the right phone for you!
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve been waiting to hop aboard (or back onto) the folding phone trend, now is a great time to do so. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available for $300 off MSRP, making its price tag that much closer to being palatable.
Yes, it is an insanely expensive phone even with the discount but the Z Fold 3 also represents top-of-the-line performance from Samsung, making it an epic statement piece as well as a fun new piece of tech. Just make sure you get a Z Fold 3 case as well because this phone’s extra moving parts render it vulnerable to damage.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Flip phones are back, baby. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is taking mobile phones in a new direction (or perhaps an old one) by incorporating a foldable touchscreen alongside powerful modern hardware. According to CamelCamelCamel, this isn’t the first time Samsung has offered this discount but it is the lowest price to date for the Z Flip 3. Just note that this listing is only for the 128GB version in Phantom Black so if you want more memory or a different color you can browse all Z Flip 3 deals here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Of all the OnePlus devices on sale, the discount on the OnePlus 9 Pro is perhaps the juiciest. Offering 25 percent off a 9-month-old phone is exactly the kind of behavior that makes OnePlus a competitive phone manufacturer.
This phone already performs quite well compared to Samsung’s comparable S21 Ultra, and this discount on top could tip longtime Samsung stans over the edge. Give OnePlus a shot and they are sure to impress. There are also discounts on other OnePlus phones, which you can find here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Yes, more value handsets. More, I say! Discount them all, even the 2021 Moto G Power. So what if it already offered snappy Android utility on a Snapdragon 662 CPU for under $300? Let’s give value shoppers something to drool over, like the Moto G Power’s three-day battery life. Once everyone has access to a 48 MP tri-camera system, then my evil plan will finally be complete. And if that’s not enough, you can browse other discounted Motorola smartphones too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are looking for a deal on a value-oriented Android phone, the TCL 10L at 27 percent off MSRP is hard to argue with. It offers the kind of specs you wouldn’t expect to see on a budget phone, including a 6.53-inch FHD+ Dotch LCD display, a 48 MP quad-camera array, and 256GB of internal memory. The 64GB version is even more steeply discounted, but the huge memory boost offered by the upgrade means it will be a while until you bloat this phone down with pictures and videos.