5 Best Black Friday Smartphone Deals on Amazon

With great Black Friday smartphone deals from Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more, now is the perfect time to upgrade from your existing smartphone.  Newer phones are faster, have better cameras and displays, and come with innovative features like touch-ID that were unthinkable just a few years ago. We’ve got reviews on all the deals to help you pick the right phone for you!

What to Look for in a Smartphone

Choosing which of the above phones is for you can be a challenge. This section will go over three important considerations you will want to think about when picking the right phone for you.

Size

When it comes to size, most people want to have the biggest phone that they can comfortably use. This will vary from person to person.

If you have small hands and find big phones difficult to hold, then you will likely want to steer clear of anything with a folding screen or Note or Plus in its name.

Alternatively, if you are a power smartphone user and want to maximize your screen real estate, you may want the biggest and baddest phone available.

Data Storage

Your phone's storage determines the amount of data it can hold at one time. Phones with less storage are more likely to get filled up at some point over the life of the phone, requiring you to delete files in order to make room for new ones. 

Most of the phones listed above have a minimum of 128GB of storage, which is likely to be more than enough for most people's needs over a phone's entire life. Though phones with more storage should be considered if you have tons of photos, videos, and games that you don't want to go through. Paying for extra storage can sometimes be worthwhile, but note that some devices still support expandable memory via microSD.

Camera Quality

Nowadays, smartphones double as digital cameras, which is why you should think about the camera when picking which phone is right for you—especially if you're a big picture taker. Generally speaking, the more expensive the phone, the better the camera.

Camera quality is among the first specs to be cut in budget phones, which doesn't make them bad for photos necessarily but is still a difference to note. I wouldn't really say any of the above phones have a bad camera but some are certainly better than other so consider how much that matters to you when you are deciding phone options.

