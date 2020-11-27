13 Best Black Friday Watch Deals

Watches are a great gift no matter the person. From teenagers to seniors, a new watch can make any face light up. There are great analog and smartwatch deals available right now if you know where to look. Luckily, we have sifted through all the watch deals for the best watch deals on Black Friday.
The smartwatch has taken over as the standard among watch wearers across the globe. Fossil is one of the biggest names in both analog and smartwatches. As you can see this watch is slick, has a great look that will pair with whatever outfit or activity. It is as durable as it is fashionable and, to be honest anyone that receives this watch as a gift is going to love wearing it every single day.
Heart rate & activity tracking using Google Fit; built-in GPS for distance tracking; swimproof design 3ATM; new wellness enhancements allow you to track sleep history, monitor your restfulness, and set sleep goals. Stay connected with notifications for calls, texts, apps, and automatic time, time zone and calendar syncing. Never miss a call – answer and make calls directly on your watch when your phone is out of reach. Act fast to take advantage of this great deal.
This beautiful watch is elegant and feminine and is made to be worn with a sundress or gown. The watch is lightweight and designed to be the focal point of the outfit. People will definitely notice this watch when she wears it. If there is a woman on your list that could use a new watch then consider this one at a very aggressive price for Black Friday.
It features a Mother-of-pearl dial with silver-tone hands and markers; silver-tone “x” shaped bracelet accented with 12 clear Swarovski crystals; adjustable end links; jewelry clasp and extender. Set includes three Swarovski crystal-accented bracelets; one bangle, one chain bracelet with dangling charms and one “x” shaped bracelet.
Michael Kors knows a fashionable watch, the majority of the watches they design are incredibly cool and will look great on any wrist. This all-black, stainless steel watch is not only lightweight, durable but is also the kind of watch you can wear anywhere. Throw on a dress shirt and tie or wear it while working out at the gym, either way, this watch will be a welcome addition to your wardrobe.
Water-resistant up to 50 yards, this watch is ready for action, or a night out on the town. It features a slim profile which makes it easy to wear for any guy, or girl, as this watch can be worn by anyone. Make sure the person you are buying for lights up this holiday when they open this amazing watch. There is a fantastic deal available right now but act fast or you will miss out.
This beautifully designed watch from Fossil is a great addition to any outfit. The slender lines and boldface are a great match and they really do look great together. Fossil is a watchmaker that knows how to design a watch that is elegant and durable. This watch will pair well with a pantsuit or a summer dress. No matter what outfit you wear or the person on your lists wears, they/you will love looking at this watch every day.
With a classic look, the analog dial with roman numerals is a throwback to the original watch designs of the 30s and 40s. The watch is made to last though and is far more durable than those old-school watches. MAke sure you act fast to take advantage of this amazing watch deal and also check the watch out in the other colors available if pink isn’t really what you are looking for.
Garmin is most well known for its GPS devices. From their early days of big bulky GPS devices in vehicles to their cool looking, entirely techy watches for both men and women, the brand has evolved over the years in all of the best ways. This watch is a unisex watch and will look great on the wrist of both men and women.
- Personalize the watch with thousands of free watch faces, apps, and widgets from our Connect IQ store. Glonass, barometric altimeter, compass, accelerometer, thermometer sensors are available. Get connected features such as smart notifications, automatic uploads to Garmin connect. IF you are looking for a great deal on a great watch, then make the most of this Black Friday deal NOW! It is a great deal and won’t last long.
The Eco-Drive watch from Citizens is a brilliant idea as it uses natural light to run the watch and never needs a battery. The design on the inside is spectacular but it is the exterior of the watch that draws people in and keeps them checking their wrist all day long. This watch will pair well with any outfit but really sets itself off with formal attire. A shirt and tie and slacks will take this watch to the endzone and have your friends and family asking where you got it.
The watch features a stainless steel bracelet with a fold-over clasp and push-buttons. It has a blue dial, white accents, a date window at four o’clock, and three subdials that feature a 1/5-second chronograph, display 12 and 24-hour time formats. Needless to say, this watch is great and the price it is being sold for on Black Friday is another reason to buy it now and gift it to the perfect person.
Fitbit has risen in fame over the past decade as one of the most complete smartwatches and activity trackers on the planet. The term “counting your steps” was made famous because of the Fitbit steps tracker and the brand has done a lot in the way of making the world a healthier place. The watch is lightweight and you can barely feel it on your wrist, in fact, most folks forget they are wearing it until they need to look at it and that is a great attribute for a watch wearer.
It made almost entirely of silicone so it is comfortable and durable. The watch can do a number of different things like, a built-in GPS to see your pace and distance on screen during outdoor runs, rides, hikes, and more, and see a workout intensity map in the app that shows your heart rate changes along your route. 24/7 heart rate to track resting heart rate & better measure calorie burn. Play your favorite tunes with Spotify and sync up to your phone and get texts, calls, and notifications.
If you or the person on your list is a bit of a watch or timepiece connoisseur then they will appreciate the lines and sleek look of an Invicta watch. The Pro Diver series is perfect for the adventurous guy on your list that likes to look great while conquering his fears. Invicta makes some of the sexiest timepieces on the planet as you can tell by looking at this great watch. It will pair well with any outfit but is made to be worn while swimming, showering, and diving.
This gorgeous watch features Stainless steel case 40mm diameter x 14mm thick, an Exhibition case back, a Black dial, Luminous hands, and hour markers. You aren’t just buying a watch, you will also get, with purchase, a gift box, instruction manual, and 3-year limited manufacturer warranty. The deal on this watch will only last for a limited time so move quickly to save some serious coin.
This women’s eco-drive watch is slender, but not so small that it disappears on your wrist. It looks great and can be dressed up with a formal outfit or dressed down with jeans and sneakers. No matter what your giftee wears, she is going to enjoy putting this watch on every day and will be eternally grateful for you getting her this amazing watch. The Citizen brand makes some seriously beautiful men’s and women’s watches and the eco-drive series is the series that never needs a battery. This watch runs on natural light and needs very little maintenance.
This gorgeous watch is the perfect watch for both men and women. It is a lighter, less bulky version of the GPS watch, and being that it is made by Garmin means that it is beautifully designed with the watch wearer in mind. The uber-cool looks of this watch are only matched by what you can wear it with and how many cool features it has.
Keeps track of your energy levels, Pulse Ox (this is not a medical device and respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, estimated heart, hydration, and more. Record all the ways to move with more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, swimming, and more. Get easy-to-follow, animated workouts right on your watch screen, including strength, cardio, yoga, and Pilates. Check out the deal running right now on this awesome watch.
If you are looking for a great watch deal from a reputable brand like Citizen’s then you have come to the right place. This “military” style watch is a great looking watch that will pair well with any outfit and is made to work hard like it’s the owner. From working out to working late this watch is made to stand the test of time. There is a massive deal going on right now that will take over half the price off of the original list. That I over $155 off the OG price and saves you quite a bit of money on your shopping list. He will LOVE this watch no matter how much it costs but saving you some serious moolah will make it a lot easier for you to pull the trigger.
Invicta makes a really cool looking watch. The watches they design look far more expensive than they really are. They have the look of a $500+ watch but this watch is available for far less with the Black Friday deal going on right now! This watch would look great on any wrist but is specifically designed for a guy that likes to live on the wild side. From swimming to diving this watch is made to be underwater. The watch looks great enough to wear with any outfit and the black of the watch pairs well with any color so no need to worry about matching or mismatching. This watch is the perfect gift for any watch lover and will be as light on your wallet as it will be on his wrist.
Women’s watches have a ton of different styles and designs. This watch features a mesh bracelet that makes it easy to get on and off and is a bit more comfortable than a tight, linked watch. The design is extremely feminine and looks great with any kind of outfit. The watch is light enough so that it won’t weigh the wrist down but is beautiful enough that she will love looking at it all the time.
Featuring a round stainless steel 26 mm case, scratch-resistant mineral crystal glass, Quartz movement with 2-hand analog display, imported design from Denmark, the looks and comfort of this watch are only matched by the awesome price available only for Black Friday shoppers. Make sure you get a great deal on this amazing watch for her.