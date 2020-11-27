17 Best Cyber Monday Watch Deals

Watches are a great gift no matter the person. From teenagers to seniors, a new watch can make any face light up. There are great analog and smartwatch deals available right now if you know where to look. Luckily, we have sifted through all the watch deals for the best watch deals on Cyber Monday.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The smartwatch has taken over as the standard among watch wearers across the globe. Fossil is one of the biggest names in both analog and smartwatches. As you can see this watch is slick, has a great look that will pair with whatever outfit or activity. It is as durable as it is fashionable and, to be honest anyone that receives this watch as a gift is going to love wearing it every single day.
Heart rate & activity tracking using Google Fit; built-in GPS for distance tracking; swimproof design 3ATM; new wellness enhancements allow you to track sleep history, monitor your restfulness, and set sleep goals. Stay connected with notifications for calls, texts, apps, and automatic time, time zone and calendar syncing. Never miss a call – answer and make calls directly on your watch when your phone is out of reach. Act fast to take advantage of this great deal.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This beautiful watch is elegant and feminine and is made to be worn with a sundress or gown. The watch is lightweight and designed to be the focal point of the outfit. People will definitely notice this watch when she wears it. If there is a woman on your list that could use a new watch then consider this one at a very aggressive price for Cyber Monday.
It features a Mother-of-pearl dial with silver-tone hands and markers; silver-tone “x” shaped bracelet accented with 12 clear Swarovski crystals; adjustable end links; jewelry clasp and extender. Set includes three Swarovski crystal-accented bracelets; one bangle, one chain bracelet with dangling charms and one “x” shaped bracelet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Michael Kors knows a fashionable watch, the majority of the watches they design are incredibly cool and will look great on any wrist. This all-black, stainless steel watch is not only lightweight, durable but is also the kind of watch you can wear anywhere. Throw on a dress shirt and tie or wear it while working out at the gym, either way, this watch will be a welcome addition to your wardrobe.
Water-resistant up to 50 yards, this watch is ready for action, or a night out on the town. It features a slim profile which makes it easy to wear for any guy, or girl, as this watch can be worn by anyone. Make sure the person you are buying for lights up this holiday when they open this amazing watch. There is a fantastic deal available right now but act fast or you will miss out.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This beautifully designed watch from Fossil is a great addition to any outfit. The slender lines and boldface are a great match and they really do look great together. Fossil is a watchmaker that knows how to design a watch that is elegant and durable. This watch will pair well with a pantsuit or a summer dress. No matter what outfit you wear or the person on your lists wears, they/you will love looking at this watch every day.
With a classic look, the analog dial with roman numerals is a throwback to the original watch designs of the 30s and 40s. The watch is made to last though and is far more durable than those old-school watches. Make sure you act fast to take advantage of this amazing watch deal and also check the watch out in the other colors available if pink isn’t really what you are looking for.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
From a brand like Citizen, it is hard to pass up an almost $300 discount for Cyber Monday. The Eco-Drive series of watches from timepiece maker Citizen is a series that never needs a replacement battery and boasts a durable yet beautiful piece. This watch features a brown leather calfskin strap that is soft and comfortable on any wrist. The face is blue but at certain angles looks darker, which is great because it is easy to pair with any outfit.
The watch is water-resistant up to 100m and features a perpetual calendar with four dials. The main dial features a tachometer and exterior numerals. This is a watch that you can buy for that special person on their list and know that it will stay in the family for years. It is beautifully designed and is typically a $450 watch, but you can buy it now for almost $300 less than the original asking price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Garmin is most well known for its GPS devices. From their early days of big bulky GPS devices in vehicles to their cool looking, entirely techy watches for both men and women, the brand has evolved over the years in all of the best ways. This watch is a unisex watch and will look great on the wrist of both men and women.
Personalize the watch with thousands of free watch faces, apps, and widgets from our Connect IQ store. Glonass, barometric altimeter, compass, accelerometer, thermometer sensors are available. Get connected features such as smart notifications, automatic uploads to Garmin connect. IF you are looking for a great deal on a great watch, then make the most of this Cyber Monday deal NOW! It is a great deal and won’t last long.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Eco-Drive watch from Citizens is a brilliant idea as it uses natural light to run the watch and never needs a battery. The design on the inside is spectacular but it is the exterior of the watch that draws people in and keeps them checking their wrist all day long. This watch will pair well with any outfit but really sets itself off with formal attire. A shirt and tie and slacks will take this watch to the endzone and have your friends and family asking where you got it.
The watch features a stainless steel bracelet with a fold-over clasp and push-buttons. It has a blue dial, white accents, a date window at four o’clock, and three subdials that feature a 1/5-second chronograph, display 12 and 24-hour time formats. Needless to say, this watch is great and the price it is being sold for on Cyber Monday is another reason to buy it now and gift it to the perfect person.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is one of the coolest watches you can buy because of how it looks and all the amazing things it can do. If you act now and take advantage of the Cyber Monday deals this watch is a fraction of the price. This watch is beautiful, it is both masculine and feminine so it fits any gender and it has some of the most useful tech of any smartwatch out there. Check out some of the features of this watch to make sure it is perfect for the special person on your list.
Get automatically alerted if your watch detects a high or a low heart rate. The Galaxy Watch active2’s long-lasting battery can go for more than a 5 day on a single charge, and you can always get a quick boost from your compatible Galaxy phone with wireless power share. Galaxy Watch active2’s built-in sleep tracker offers valuable insights on how to get a better night’s sleep; It also monitors your stress level and helps you recently with the integrated calm app.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Check out the massive savings on this typically $600 watch. You can buy it for a fraction of that price if you buy it today. Think of all the other fun stuff you can buy if you save over $200 on this watch! The GPS watch has become exceedingly popular over the past few years with more people utilizing technology in their everyday lives. This watch is not just pretty to look at, it has a ton of cool features that make it much more than a watch.
Featuring over 80 sports modes, a barometer for accurate altitude info, and a wrist heart rate monitor this watch is ideal for athletes that take their training and exercise seriously. These watches track your sports, daily activity, and sleep to help you keep life, training, and recovery in balance. Made with a Scandanavian design and ultra-durable materials this is the kind of watch that you put on and never take off. Check it out in all of the different colors that it comes in.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you or the person on your list is a bit of a watch or timepiece connoisseur then they will appreciate the lines and sleek look of an Invicta watch. The Pro Diver series is perfect for the adventurous guy on your list that likes to look great while conquering his fears. Invicta makes some of the sexiest timepieces on the planet as you can tell by looking at this great watch. It will pair well with any outfit but is made to be worn while swimming, showering, and diving.
This gorgeous watch features Stainless steel case 40mm diameter x 14mm thick, an Exhibition case back, a Black dial, Luminous hands, and hour markers. You aren’t just buying a watch, you will also get, with purchase, a gift box, instruction manual, and 3-year limited manufacturer warranty. The deal on this watch will only last for a limited time so move quickly to save some serious coin.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Movado watch is not only perfect it is also a fraction of the original list price for Black Friday only! The all-gold watch is a modern and elegant look that will dress up any outfit casual or formal. Not a lot of guys can pull off the all-gold look without making it tacky, but this watch speaks for itself. People will legit stop and ask where you got it and how much it costs.
It features a 44 mm yellow gold ion-plated stainless steel case and mesh-link bracelet and a gold-toned metallic Museum dial with matching sunray dot and hands. Its precise timekeeping is because of the Swiss-quartz movement which has become more and more popular because of its reliability and durability. It is scratch-resistant and water-resistant as well. Buy this watch before the price jumps back up to nearly $600.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This women’s eco-drive watch is slender, but not so small that it disappears on your wrist. It looks great and can be dressed up with a formal outfit or dressed down with jeans and sneakers. No matter what your giftee wears, she is going to enjoy putting this watch on every day and will be eternally grateful for you getting her this amazing watch. The Citizen brand makes some seriously beautiful men’s and women’s watches and the eco-drive series is the series that never needs a battery. This watch runs on natural light and needs very little maintenance.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This gorgeous watch is the perfect watch for both men and women. It is a lighter, less bulky version of the GPS watch, and being that it is made by Garmin means that it is beautifully designed with the watch wearer in mind. The uber-cool looks of this watch are only matched by what you can wear it with and how many cool features it has.
Keeps track of your energy levels, Pulse Ox (this is not a medical device and respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, estimated heart, hydration, and more. Record all the ways to move with more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, swimming, and more. Get easy-to-follow, animated workouts right on your watch screen, including strength, cardio, yoga, and Pilates. Check out the deal running right now on this awesome watch.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are looking for a great watch deal from a reputable brand like Citizen’s then you have come to the right place. This “military” style watch is a great looking watch that will pair well with any outfit and is made to work hard like it’s the owner. From working out to working late this watch is made to stand the test of time. There is a massive deal going on right now that will take over half the price off of the original list. That I over $155 off the OG price and saves you quite a bit of money on your shopping list. He will LOVE this watch no matter how much it costs but saving you some serious moolah will make it a lot easier for you to pull the trigger.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Invicta makes a really cool looking watch. The watches they design look far more expensive than they really are. They have the look of a $500+ watch but this watch is available for far less with the Cyber Monday deal going on right now! This watch would look great on any wrist but is specifically designed for a guy that likes to live on the wild side. From swimming to diving this watch is made to be underwater. The watch looks great enough to wear with any outfit and the black of the watch pairs well with any color so no need to worry about matching or mismatching. This watch is the perfect gift for any watch lover and will be as light on your wallet as it will be on his wrist.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger is a brand name that stands out in the minds of guys that care about fashion. The brand has graced the catwalks of fashion week, red carpets of awards season, and is worn by regular Joes and celebs alike. The styles range from vintage fit and feel to a more modern approach to men’s fashion and everything in between.
This tailored watch features a gold ion-plated case with a white dial. It has all the formality of a watch you can wear to a wedding or business meeting but a casual side that is perfect for a party or date at the beach. It’s a battery-powered watch that sends energy through a quartz crystal. This watch is truly beautiful while also being masculine. While it is listed as a men’s watch it can also be worn by women. There is a pretty big discount going on for Cyber Monday so act fast to take advantage of the savings.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Women’s watches have a ton of different styles and designs. This watch features a mesh bracelet that makes it easy to get on and off and is a bit more comfortable than a tight, linked watch. The design is extremely feminine and looks great with any kind of outfit. The watch is light enough so that it won’t weigh the wrist down but is beautiful enough that she will love looking at it all the time.
Featuring a round stainless steel 26 mm case, scratch-resistant mineral crystal glass, Quartz movement with 2-hand analog display, imported design from Denmark, the looks and comfort of this watch are only matched by the awesome price available only for Cyber Monday shoppers. Make sure you get a great deal on this amazing watch for her.