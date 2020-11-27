17 Best Cyber Monday Watch Deals

The smartwatch has taken over as the standard among watch wearers across the globe. Fossil is one of the biggest names in both analog and smartwatches. As you can see this watch is slick, has a great look that will pair with whatever outfit or activity. It is as durable as it is fashionable and, to be honest anyone that receives this watch as a gift is going to love wearing it every single day.

Heart rate & activity tracking using Google Fit; built-in GPS for distance tracking; swimproof design 3ATM; new wellness enhancements allow you to track sleep history, monitor your restfulness, and set sleep goals. Stay connected with notifications for calls, texts, apps, and automatic time, time zone and calendar syncing. Never miss a call – answer and make calls directly on your watch when your phone is out of reach. Act fast to take advantage of this great deal.