13 Best Early Black Friday Baking Deals

This Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven is well worth the price when not on sale so don’t sit on this 38% off Cyber Week deal. At $170 off the list price, it’s hard to beat.

The best tasting cookies I’ve ever baked came out of this little convection oven. We used Grandma’s tried and true recipe but the convection setting on this thing brought new life into these cookies and they came out better than in my regular convection oven. It’s worth doing extra batches on smaller pans for that perfect chewy texture.

It’s simple to use with a dial and large, easy-read LCD display. There’s long list of selectable presets including toast, bagel, bake, roast, and broil. It heats up fast and makes impressively evenly browned toast.

I bought this myself recently while we were waiting for our oven to be fixed and I have no relationship with Cuisinart. I still use it all the time even though my oven is in working order.