19 Best Black Friday Beauty Deals for Everyone (2020)

Whether you want to stock up on your favorite products or you’ve been waiting for a sale to try out something new, these Black Friday beauty deals give you limitless options to transform your daily regimen, from start to finish, at the very best prices of the year. Keep in mind, these beauty deals make great unisex gifts because men and women both want to take better care of their hair, skin, and pearly whites.
If you’re someone who loves to try out an entire line of skincare products, one of our faves has to be this five-piece skincare set from Fleur & Bee. You’ll love it because it’s packed with natural and organic ingredients, and unlike many others, each item is something you’ll actually use as part of your daily beauty regimen.
This sweet starter set includes all the most important essentials, each of which acts in harmony with the others to give you a more beautiful and luminous complexion. So Clean! natural face cleanser gently washes away dirt, oil, and makeup without drying your skin. Follow it up with Rose and Shine refreshing rosewater toner which is a gentle way to ensure your face is completely clean and ready to drink in Nectar of the C rejuvenating serum that delivers tons of skin brightening antioxidant goodness.
Eyes Eyes Baby anti-aging eye cream and Crème de la Cream moisturizing face cream give you soft, smooth, plumped skin that is makeup ready ot good to go on those “no makeup days” which seem more frequent with our work from home schedules. Right now, get 30% sitewide savings on all Fleur & Bee beauty products. Just be sure to enter the promo code DEAL4BFCM at checkout for savings that continue through November 30.
Imagine a smart toothbrush that knows how you’re brushing and can help you improve your style to maximize both cleaning and gum health. That’s exactly how the Oral-B GENIUS X works. Based on thousands of human brushing behaviors, it uses artificial intelligence to detect your personal habits. With a unique round brush that doesn’t overwhelm inside your mouth, you’ll enjoy the brushing experience so much that you’ll never be tempted to skip again.
While most other competitors offer just three brushing modes, the GENIUS X features six modes including Sensitive and Whitening, so you can choose exactly what works best for your needs, and switch it up whenever you desire. A two-minute timer lets you know that you’re brushing long enough as well as good enough to keep your teeth pristine and your gums healthy.
You don’t need to guess about whether or not you’re getting the maximum benefit from brushing because, working in conjunction with the Oral-B App, the Smart ring on your toothbrush can detect where you’re brushing too hard and where you’re not. Bluetooth technology delivers real-time feedback right to your smartphone so you can adjust your technique to improve results. Get it for 50% off today with this incredible Black Friday deal.
There are those of us who take our skin health pretty personally, and if you’re shopping for yourself or that person who is somewhat skin obsessed, the FOREO UFO is the device du jour. This smart mask device uses a combination of thermo-therapy to prep the skin and open up pores to allow for deeper penetration of all the nutrients from your face mask, cryo-therapy to renew skin and help heal scars and breakouts, and red light therapy, which has been recognized by medical experts as useful in wrinkle reduction and to repair damaged tissues.
Using the FOREO App, you can scan and detect skin issues and track your improvements. This smart device, coupled with Youth Junkie, Call It a Night, or other FOREO face masks can give you or your giftee more beautiful, glowing skin. There’s been an awful lot written about the power of LED light therapy in particular, especially when it comes to fighting the signs of aging, red light therapy is effective according to this well-written article from The Huffington Post.
If you love getting a great deal on a beauty two-fer, LORAC The Royal Treatment lash primer and mascara duo is a great way to take your lashes from “meh” to magnificent. No need to store two different tubes in the drawer, because this double-ended combo gives you both. The blue primer brightens your eyes, and the wand is wicked at catching every last lash and lengthening it.
The black mascara then goes on super smoothly without clumping or flaking, so lashes look naturally long and lush. The two products seamlessly blend together giving you a great look without those scary spider-leg lashes. Whew. Get this dynamic duo for 40% off with this Black Friday beauty deal. Just be forewarned, stock up now because you’re going to be hooked.
For anyone who’s struggled with saggy, aging skin, there’s one name that rises to the top when it comes to effective treatments – Crépe Erase. This two-part advanced body repair set uses naturally derived ingredients that you can actually pronounce to make a marked difference in the look and feel of skin.
Apple, dill, and sage support natural elastin production and structural resilience for healthier-looking skin you can see and feel. When they’re combined with super hydrators like olive oil, cocoa butter, coconut oil, and grapeseed oil your skin will look smooth and be touchably soft, but also looking firmer and tighter.
Used twice a day, you’ll achieve noticeable results. Get it while Black Friday beauty deals last at 25% off the regular price. Simply use the exfoliating scrub in the shower and follow up with the repair treatment once you’re completely dried off.
This powerful Panasonic professional hairdryer, with advanced nano-ionic hair dryer technology, makes it quick and easy to dry and style your hair. Unlike other ionic hair dryers and blow dryers, the 1875-Watt dryer draws naturally occurring moisture from the air and transforms it into micro-sized particles containing 1,000 times more moisture than regular ionic hair dryers.
As you dry and style, these micro, nano moisture particles are infused into each hair shaft to minimize frizz and strengthen and shield hair from over-drying and damage often caused by everyday brushing after using a typical blow dryer. The result is smooth, shiny, beautiful-looking hair.
This professional blow dryer features two speeds — high and low — and three temperature settings — hot, warm, and cool — to accommodate different hairstyles and types. It also includes three professional-quality nano hair dryer attachments for styling and touch-ups.
The quick-dry nozzle delivers both soft and strong airflow, designed for faster, more even drying. A concentrator nozzle focuses the airflow for targeted, precision styling and the diffuser creates body and volume and is especially great for soft waves and curls. This hair dryer also features a cool-shot button, a heavy-duty professional nine-foot, 360 degree rotating power cord with a hanging loop, and a removable, easy-to-clean filter.
Get this blow dryer at a 40% discount with Amazon Black Friday beauty deals. The NuMe Signature Blow Dryer is another great beauty find at 40% off the regular price, but you’ll have to click the coupon to get the deal.
If you’re looking to get your mom a spa treatment as a gift, consider instead getting her a skin treatment she can use regularly at home instead. The Tria Age-Defying Eye Wrinkle Correcting Laser is a clinically proven, FDA-cleared, fractional laser that treats multiple signs of aging on your entire face. The laser stimulates the production of collagen and elastin to diminish multiple signs of aging, for a more youthful, radiant, and refreshed look in as little as two weeks.
This anti-aging device works by sending targeted beams of light deep within the skin to support natural collagen production. As new collagen forms, fine lines, wrinkles, and imperfections are naturally sloughed away, visibly reducing their appearance.
This laser uses the same fractional laser technology as professional in-office treatments and is a more effective anti-aging solution than creams or serums alone. This skin laser literally treats your skin from within, as beams of light penetrate to create microscopic zones of cellular disruption.
Your tender eye area may feel warm, but the surface is left undisturbed. It stimulates your body’s natural healing process, to rapidly heal the treated areas. Used before bed, you can target those hours when your skin is at the height of its healing process – during sleep.
While we know this is a bit of an investment, there are wrinkle removers available at every budget level.
If you’ve been looking into the option of a silicone facial cleansing brush, the PMD smart facial cleansing device has a number of attributes that might make you want to put it at the top of your list. PMD first came to our attention thanks to their wrinkle removers, and this cleansing device is another indication they’re making moves in the world of skincare.
Why do we love this device? First, it’s easier to handle because of its ergonomic design. The handle makes it simple to maneuver into all the nooks and crannies of your face without spraying your bathroom mirror. Second, we vote for this cleansing device because you never need to replace the brush head, a definite downfall of the more traditional models with replacement brushes sometimes costing nearly 35% of the device price.
This device has a brush head made from ultra-hygienic silicone that’s odor resistant, antibacterial, hypo-allergenic, and waterproof. With 7,000 vibrations per minute (versus spin function of traditional brushes) this device clears oil, dirt, and makeup while massaging your skin to increase blood flow and cell turnover meaning your skin’s going to look younger. Get it on Black Friday for 30% off the regular price.
If you want to keep your beauty products fresh, especially organic items, the Uber Chill beauty fridge is an ideal way to ensure ingredients stay fresh. This mini-fridge chills up to 32 degrees Fahrenheit below the ambient temperature, but it’s also versatile for items besides just your beauty products because it can also heat up to 135 degrees Fahrenheit with the flip of a switch.
To give you a sense of size, this cute little fridge can hold up to six standard soda cans, so you can keep a refreshing beverage at hand while you’re applying your makeup. It’s especially great for keeping face masks and eye creams cool and comforting which will also help them more effectively reduce puffiness and inflammation. Get it right now for 44% off the regular price.
Beauty fridges are also great travel buddies, and this one comes with a standard plug in as well as a power cord for car use so you can take it along for the ride. This would make a great affordable Christmas gift for anyone on your list.
Even if you hadn’t thought about switching up your skincare routine, you can literally rejuvenate your skin with the FOREO LUNA Mini 2. It’s the perfect cleansing option to splurge on because this silicone brush does more than simply spread the soap around your face. it exfoliates and deeply cleanses your skin with eight different intensities and three different zones of brush thickness.
It will help to unclog your pores, remove makeup, and give your skin a healthy glow. If you have problem skin, it’s important to know that the silicone bristles are naturally antibacterial. They easily rinse clean, so they won’t get goopy and gross with lots of use. Facial cleansing brushes get your skin much cleaner than using your hands or a washcloth, and they also increase blood circulation. That’s key for cell turnover, which means younger-looking and more luminous skin.
Get the FOREO LUNA Mini 2 in multiple colors (in case the man in your life wants his own) at an amazing FOREO Black Friday deal for 40% off. That’s $47.60 in savings.
Fortify your way to lush, healthy lashes and brows with RapidLash eyelash enhancing serum. This lash elixir works its magic in as little as four weeks. Approved by ophthalmologists, dermatologists, and millions of well-lashed women, RapidLash eyelash enhancing serum is formulated with an exclusive HexateinTM 1 Complex.
This lash growth serum is infused with proteins, peptides, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and botanicals that nourish, moisturize, and condition lashes and brows to encourage healthy growth. It also enhances existing lashes and brows with new shine and sheen.
The gentle, non-irritating formula is free of parabens and fragrance, and it’s gentle enough for contact lens wearers. You simply apply the serum with the applicator brush once daily, before bedtime, after removing all of your eye makeup.
I’m a fan of Rapidlash, and have been using it off and on for quite a few years. Your lashes can look long and curled with just a touch of mascara. Get this awesome Black Friday deal for 42% off the regular price.
Formulated for men, but often snagged by the women in their lives, Jack Black Deep Dive Glycolic Facial Cleanser is a quick way to get noticeably firmer and clearer skin with smaller pores and a more refined look. This exfoliating cleanser uses glycolic acid to slough off dead skin cells and gives skin a revitalized appearance. This cleanser also uses kaolin clay and volcanic ash, two ingredients known for literally drawing impurities out of pores to leave skin deeply clean and clear.
This cleanser can also be used as a purifying mask. Just a drop or two used on clean skin and left to dry can then be rinsed off for great results without stocking up on separate products. This cleanser is 35% off just in time for Black Friday, and Jack Black also has some amazing gift sets for the holidays.
For the skin obsessed, the search for the perfect makeup brushes seems neverending, until now. These YUBI Miracle makeup brushes feature a unique applicator that combines the control and precision of using your fingertips, with the cleanliness and convenience of a makeup brush, meaning you’ll get that flawless finish you covet. These brushes feature a larger surface area which means streak-free blending of foundations, blush, and highlighters.
The contoured tip allows you to get into those hard to reach areas around the nose and eyes, and dense vegan bristles don’t soak up and waste your expensive beauty products. They slip into a unique fingertip holder and are just as easily removed and washed out with soap and water. This set includes two soft-bristled brushes along with a latex-free sponge that can be used with wet, cream, or dry products, plus the fingertip holder, along with a cute travel bag. This brush set is on sale for 50% of the regular price from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, as are the rest of YUBI’s single brushes and sets.
Whether you’re a professional makeup artist, or simply a home user in search of that flawless look your favorite celebrities seem to have, the TEMPTU Air Professional Makeup Airbrush is the ideal way to create gorgeous looks with customizable coverage (sheer, medium or full coverage) depending on your needs. It delivers a soft, luminous finish with superior imperfection correction while using less makeup than if you’d applied with your fingers or a sponge.
This cordless device is rechargeable, portable, and ergonomically designed for an easy and comfortable hand fit. With nine times more complete coverage it also eliminates the germs that might be transferred from your fingers to your skin. Atomized Airflow Technology transforms Temptu Air pod makeup into a micro-fine mist, creating even, skin-perfected coverage.
This starter kit comes with an 8ml Perfect Canvas Hydra Lock Foundation Airpod in your shade of choice, but you can order 24 different shades if you’re buying this to use for others besides yourself. Get the kit and other TEMPTU products for 20% off today with Amazon Black Friday beauty deals. To get your deal, make sure to click the 20% off coupon.
When you’d rather invest in healthier gums and cleaner teeth than bills from the dentist, the Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Smart toothbrush is a sure bet to achieve those things. It delivers healthier gums and reduces stains on your teeth so much better than a manual toothbrush. With three intensities and five modes to target your teeth, gums, and tongue, your mouth will be noticeably healthier and your smile brighter.
This smart toothbrush has a pressure sensor to alert you when you’re brushing too hard and actually doing more harm than good. You’ll also love that this toothbrush reminds you when it’s time to replace the head – great for those of us who don’t calendar such things. Use the app to get customized coaching that will make you a better brusher as well.
This toothbrush is also a worthy travel companion as it comes with a travel case that doubles as a charger so you’ll never have to worry about getting less than a perfectly clean smile. Get it right now with this Black Friday deal at 40% off saving you more than $111!
With most of us doing our own manicures at home these days, one necessity you can’t do without if you love gel polish is a UV nail lamp like this one. This nifty little device helps your favorite polish cure to a rock hard impervious finish in less than two minutes. The 120 Watt UV lamp bulb shortens curing time by up to 85% compared to lesser units.
With four timer settings and an easy to read LCD screen, your nails will be done in a flash. Equipped with a smart infrared sensor, this lamp detects when your nails are done and automatically shuts off. The soft purple light is harmless to your eyes but allows you to quickly assess if the lamp is working properly. UV nail lamps aren’t all created equal, and this one’s a standout, especially at 46% off the regular price.
Just like some vitamins and minerals work powerfully inside your body, the same holds true outside your body as well. TruSkin C face serum kickstarts your journey toward more beautiful skin with a potent combination of botanically dreived vitamin C, witch hazel, and jojoba oil to brighten skin and fight wrinkles and dark spots.
Botanical hyaluronic acid works to moisturize and strengthen skin’s natural moisture barrier, nourishing plant extracts help to pamper your skin with moisture. This silky-smooth formula goes absorbs instantly, and it’s cruelty-free and formulated without parabens, sulfates, and GMOs, so you always feel good what you’re putting on your precious face. Get this Black Friday deal at 33% off the regular price.
While many matte liquid lipsticks feel dry and papery when you put them on. stila Stay All Day liquid lipstick goes on creamy and gives you a seriously perfect pout. It delivers long-lasting color that stays beautifully in place for up to 12 hours. Enriched with vitamin E and avocado oil, this lipstick hydrates, conditions, and softens lips. Better yet, all eighteen colors are marked 55% off with this Black Friday deal!
We love makeup that serves dual purposes, and the mineral enriched shadows in LORAC’s matte eyeshadow palette do more than define your sultry lids. These matte shadows can be used wet to create the perfect lid liners as well. Infused with soothing botanicals, these shadows are good for your skin and great for your look.
With eight ultra-pigmented shadows, you can create almost any look with shades from Bare to Burgundy and Jet Black. They blend beautifully, so shading and defining are super easy. Get this multi-purpose palette for 40% off with this Black Friday deal. Matte shades are great for day and evening looks, but if you want a shadow palette with a mix of matte and shimmer shades, we’d highly recommend the LORAC Unzipped Eye Shadow Palette which offers a mix of both in pretty earthy shades. It’s 50% off just in time for your holiday looks.
For every color you’ll ever need to match your mood, outfit, or activity, the LORAC Mega Pro Palette features 32 shadows in matte and shimmer options. It’s 40% off with this beauty deal.