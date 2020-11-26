9 Best Black Friday Bike Deals: Save Up to $2,100

Save up to $2,100 off your favorite bikes, bike frames, indoor cycling bikes, bike trainers, helmets, and more with this year’s hottest Black Friday bike deals. These great deals are happening right now, so don’t wait to jump on these Black Friday deals below.
Our Review
-
Shop now at backcountry.tnu8.net From backcountry.tnu8.net
Save thousands of dollars on your favorite Evil Bike products with these best Black Friday bike deals in 2020!
Save up to $2,100 off Evil Bikes Insurgent LB X01 Eagle Mountain Bike. This lightweight carbon fiber bike features a stiff and responsive frame along with lightweight carbon components to minimize excess weight. A SRAM 1010 Eagle drivetrain ensures precise shifting, whether you’re pedaling up a steep hill or powering along a flat surface.
Save $660 off Evil Bikes The Calling Mountain Bike Frame. Build the bike of your dreams while saving big with this generous Black Friday discount. Perks include long, slack geometry for instant attacks and a smooth ride, along with internal cable routing for a cleaner look.
-
Shop now at backcountry.tnu8.net From backcountry.tnu8.net
Save $1,499 off Pinarello Dyodo eRoad Bike. Keeping up with the group is easier on the Pinarello Dyodo eRoad Bike. This fast and flexible pedal-assist bike is just as suitable for rides around town as it is for group rides. In addition to its light and durable carbon fiber frame, this e-bike boasts up to 28mm of tire clearance for enhanced grip and comfort, along with dependable SRAM components.
Save $999 off Pinarello Grevil+ Gravel Frameset. Head off-road after you’re done putting the finishing touches onto the Pinarello Grevil+ Gravel Frameset. This frameset easily accommodates 650b x 2.1-inch or 700c x 42mm tires. There’s also enough room to mount a third water bottle cage for those long days ont he trails. Internal cable routing gives this frameset a clean and modern appearance.
Save up to $800 off Pinarello Prince FX Disk Road Frameset. You don’t have to empty your wallet to get a high-performance carbon racing frameset, especially with this sweet Black Friday deal. Highlights include narrower tubing for increased comfort without compromising performance, along with improved geometry for a more race-like design. The bike can be outfitted with your disc brakes of choice for smooth and precise stopping power.
Save up to $651 off Pinarello Prince Ultegra Road Bike. If you’ve previously shied away from carbon road bikes because of their higher price tags, this Black Friday deal might convince you to take a second look. You’ll find all the necessary components to set yourself apart from the pack on race day, including a buttery smooth Ultegra R8000 drivetrain, a lightweight and responsive Carbon T700 frame and stock Vittoria Zaffiro Pro tires to keep you grounded on fast twists and turns.
-
Shop now at backcountry.tnu8.net From backcountry.tnu8.net
Save 40 percent ($759) off the Mercury Wheels X1 Carbon Enduro 29in Boost Wheelset with this big Black Friday deal. The wheelset features a trail-tuned rim to keep your rides comfortable and responsive. This carbon fiber wheelset is also made with extra-strong advanced composite material for maximum durability. It also won’t weigh you down, as the claimed weight is just 1700 grams.
Save up to $400 off the Mercury Wheels S5 Tubeless Wheelset. This wheelset is best for maximizing all-around performance and features a 50mm rim depth to help minimize excess weight. Tubeless compatibility means improved puncture resistance for more confident riding. A quick-release skewer is included. This carbon fiber tubless wheelset is designed for 700c wheels.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $145, or 36 percent, off the ATIVAFIT Indoor Cycling Bike with this Black Friday deal. This is an even better deal than we saw over this year’s Prime Day sales event!
This bike features a 35-pound flywheel for smooth and steady cycling, along with a quiet belt drive system. Instead of an integrated tablet, you’ll find a table mount with enough room for a tablet. The handlebars and seat can be adjusted for a more comfortable ride. This bike fits most riders between 5’1″ and 6’5″.
-
Shop now at backcountry.tnu8.net From backcountry.tnu8.net
Save nearly $100 off the Kinetic Road Machine Control Trainer with this Black Friday 2020 deal. The Road Machine Smart Control Trainer is Bluetooth-enabled and works with your favorite third-party apps such as Zwift, TrainerRoad and more. This indoor bike trainer also has a larger stainless steel roller, which puts less stress on your bike’s tire over time. As long as your bike’s wheels fall between 22 and 29 inches it should work with this trainer. As you pedal, fluid resistance delivers that realistic road-like feel you find yourself craving with indoor rides. A quick-release skewer is included.
Consider pairing the trainer with the Kinetic Trainer Tire (currently on sale for 20 percent off).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The price of the Garmin HRM-Tri Heart Rate Monitor has dropped by 40 percent (just over $50). This is the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel. HRM-TRI is Garmin’s smallest and lightest heart rate monitor yet. It’s also suitable for water and land-based activities, making it an ideal choice for triathletes and multi-sport athletes. The battery lasts up to 10 months with an average use of one hour per day.
-
Shop now at backcountry.tnu8.net From backcountry.tnu8.net
There’s lots to like about the POC Octal Raceday Helmet, which is on sale for up to 37 percent off with this sweet Black Friday deal. Shave seconds off your time with this sleek racing-specific helmet, which provides full coverage without weighing you down. Handy features such as an Eye Garage to store your sunglasses and a low-profile click wheel for rapid adjustments make this a winning helmet for any road cyclist.
-
Shop now at backcountry.tnu8.net From backcountry.tnu8.net
Save $105 off the Garmin Edge 1030 Bundle with this Black Friday deal. This bundle deal includes the Garmin Edge 1030 GPS bike computer along with speed and cadence sensors and a heart rate monitor strap to keep close tabs on your workouts. The computer features a waterproof touchscreen and a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 20 hours. The device works with Android and iOS systems and has Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $200 off the Afully Indoor Exercise Bike with this Black Friday deal. This indoor exercise bike comes with a quiet and responsive belt drive system, so you won’t disturb others during workouts. An integrated LCD monitor tracks your speed, riding time, calories, distance and more. You can adjust the seat four ways as well as move the handlebars up and down for a more customized fit. This bike fits riders up to 240 pounds and 6 feet tall.