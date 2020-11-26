9 Best Black Friday Bike Deals: Save Up to $2,100

Save $1,499 off Pinarello Dyodo eRoad Bike. Keeping up with the group is easier on the Pinarello Dyodo eRoad Bike. This fast and flexible pedal-assist bike is just as suitable for rides around town as it is for group rides. In addition to its light and durable carbon fiber frame, this e-bike boasts up to 28mm of tire clearance for enhanced grip and comfort, along with dependable SRAM components.

Save $999 off Pinarello Grevil+ Gravel Frameset. Head off-road after you’re done putting the finishing touches onto the Pinarello Grevil+ Gravel Frameset. This frameset easily accommodates 650b x 2.1-inch or 700c x 42mm tires. There’s also enough room to mount a third water bottle cage for those long days ont he trails. Internal cable routing gives this frameset a clean and modern appearance.

Save up to $800 off Pinarello Prince FX Disk Road Frameset. You don’t have to empty your wallet to get a high-performance carbon racing frameset, especially with this sweet Black Friday deal. Highlights include narrower tubing for increased comfort without compromising performance, along with improved geometry for a more race-like design. The bike can be outfitted with your disc brakes of choice for smooth and precise stopping power.

Save up to $651 off Pinarello Prince Ultegra Road Bike. If you’ve previously shied away from carbon road bikes because of their higher price tags, this Black Friday deal might convince you to take a second look. You’ll find all the necessary components to set yourself apart from the pack on race day, including a buttery smooth Ultegra R8000 drivetrain, a lightweight and responsive Carbon T700 frame and stock Vittoria Zaffiro Pro tires to keep you grounded on fast twists and turns.