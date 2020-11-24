13 Best Early Black Friday Boot Deals

There’s no better time to boot-up than right now. So, if you’re looking for Black Friday boot deals, we’ve got you covered with some incredible early offers too good to pass up.
We’ve got it all: cute and comfortable styles, weather-ready options, ready for anything looks, and even some fashionable choices you’ll want to rock all year. Not just that, but all the best brands are here including Sorel, Naturalizer, Sperry Top-Sider, Dr. Martens, and more.
We’ll be updating this list as more great offers get announced, but for the latest, greatest, and most stylish boot deals, read on.
We’re trying to contain our excitement, but it’s hard to do – especially when you stumble upon a truly amazing deal! The incredibly popular Sorel Lexie Wedge Boot is currently on sale for Black Friday, saving you 40%! Almost all of the colors are part of the deal, but our favorite looks are definitely available.
Made for the winter fashionista in all of us, these boots from Sorel have a 3-inch wedge heel, are made with water-resistant full-grain leather, feature a heavy-duty and secure rubber sole that provides stability and traction, and features a two-tone, lace-up design. Cute, comfortable, and totally stylish, this is one great Black Friday boot deal!
Available sizes: 5 -12
Are these boots made for walking? Why, yes, yes there are. With the super on-trend lace-up detailing, these ankle booties from Naturalizer get a stylish and refined upgrade. And, thanks to this early Black Friday Boot Deal, you can save up to 40% on select colors. Discount differs depending on color.
Named the Callie Mid Shaft, these boots are perfect for all those fall and winter looks you’ve got planned. And, with a 3.5-inch heel, these booties will elevate any look – literally. Featuring an inside ankle zipper, cushioned insole, and made with lightweight 100% leather material, these lace-up “hiker” boots are uber-comfortable and ready for whatever day you’ve got planned.
Available sizes: 4 – 12; please refer to the size chart for your perfect fit before purchasing. These boots are even available in extended and wide sizes.
Whether you’re puddle jumping or just traversing the streets on a rainy day, there’s nothing better to wear while venturing out into the elements than the Sperry Top-Sider Saltwater Rain Boot – now up to 40% off depending on the color with this Black Friday Boot Deal!
Available in a variety of colors and patterns, including the classic tan and green (pictured), these waterproof boots are totally comfortable and ready to rock when the weather’s turned.
Available sizes: 5 – 12
If you want some black chunky boots with a whole lot of attitude and style, these ones from Vince Camuto are it. And, thanks to this Black Friday Boots Deal, you can save up to 50%!
Not only does this boot feature a chunky sole, but it also features a killer heel, too. With a 1-inch platform and a 4-inch heel, we’re talking about some major elevation, ladies. And, while these boots feature a padded insole, just be aware that with shoes this tall, it can be difficult to rock the look all day long.
An edgy update to the infamous 90s style, these shoes feature a lace-up closure, fun detailing at the top, embossed leather, and are available in four colors – black (pictured), dark red, white, and snakeskin.
Available sizes: 5 – 11; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
It doesn’t get much better than these booties from Lucky Brand. A popular seller and fan-favorite, the Basel ankle bootie is available in forty-eight colors and patterns – yes! Forty-Eight! And, you can now save up to 40% on this bootie thanks to this Black Friday Boot deal!
Featuring a modest 1.37-inch block heel and a padded insole, these boots are comfortable to wear all day, every day. With a unique two-zipper design, these boots are easy to get on and slip off. These boots are also available in extended and wide sizes. Definitely a wardrobe must-have – and at a great price, too.
Available sizes: 5 – 13; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
With this early Black Friday fashion deal, you can save up to 30% on select Hush Puppies, including this cute and comfortable pair of booties, with this awesome early Black Friday Boot Deal!
Made of 100% leather, the Mazin Cayto Ankle Boot features an anatomically molded and removable footbed that helps create a hidden wedge for a comfortable fit. Styled with an attractive zipper closure, these booties are not just cute and comfortable, but they are easy to get in and out of, too. Definitely a wardrobe staple, these might become your new favorite go-to shoes as they pair well with leggings, jeans, and dresses.
Available in a range of sizes and colors, you can’t go wrong! And, for all the Hush Puppies early Black Friday deals, click here.
Available sizes: 5 – 12; wide sizes also available
If you’re looking for boots with a fun a unique silhouette, check out the Lucky Brand Fausst Ankle Boot – now 38% OFF with this early Black Friday Boot deal!
Available in a variety of patterns, colors, and materials, there’s a style for everyone. These boots also have a comfortable footbed so that you rock the look all day long.
Available sizes: 5 – 12
These black block heel booties from Naturalizer are as comfortable and cute as they come. And, thanks to this Black Friday boot deal, you can now save 43%!
From Naturalizer’s weather-ready collection, these boots are water-repellent, feature a super on-trend lug sole, and all-over rugged detailing so you can go anywhere and do anything. Featuring a buckle, lace-up styling, a side zipper, Contour+ technology for added comfort, and a thermal sock lining, these boots are perfect for fall and winter.
Available sizes: 5 – 12; please review the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Sperry Top-Sider is a personal favorite of ours, and these Saltwater Emboss Wool Boots are seriously perfect for this time of year. And, thanks to this Black Friday boot deal, you can now save up to 33% on select colors!
Made with a rubber sole and 100% wool fiber upper, these boots are comfortable, weather-resistant, and warm. Styled with fun laces and an inside ankle zipper, they are easy to slip on and off.
Available sizes: 5 – 12
With this incredible Black Friday Boots Deal, you can save up to 40% on a number of Dr. Scholl’s booties, including this cute pair.
A wedge bootie that super sleek and comfortable to wear, the “Double” is made of smooth synthetic-leather and features a rounded toe. With decorative straps and a buckle, this is a stylish pair of boots to rock throughout the year. Bonus: they go well with everything – hallelujah!
Available sizes: 6/6W – 11/11W
If you’re looking for a comfortable bootie with a slight heel, the REACTION booties from Kenneth Cole are a great pick. And, thanks to Black Friday Boots Deal, you can save up to 20% on this style! Discount varies slightly per color.
Available in five colors and patterns including this fun-for-fall olive green, these booties feature rounded toes and back heel zips. Made of suede and featuring padded footbeds, you can rock these booties all day long. Bonus: they go with everything.
Available sizes: 5.5 – 11; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Knee-high boots are always on-trend, and thanks to this crazy good Black Friday women’s fashion deal, you can save up to 62% on the X-Anita Knee-High from LifeStride. Discount varies depending on the color.
Available in five different colors, this boot features a flexible exterior so that almost all calves are accommodated, and the boot itself is available in both medium and wide sizes. Comfortable to wear, versatile and cute, these are a good pick for Black Friday!
Available sizes: 5/5W – 12/12W
A true original, Dr. Martens makes the all-time classic black chunky boots. Made with 100% leather, the Leona Boot has a retro vibe and is favored by many for its timeless yet trendy style. And, thanks to this early Black Friday boot deal, you can save 25%!
Featuring a super-chunky sole, a lace-up closure, and a 1.5-inch platform with a 2-inch heel, these boots are slip-resistant. Equipped with Dr. Martens’ signature air-cushioned footbed, these shoes are seriously comfortable.
Stylish and fun and made with craftsmanship that will last forever, these boots are keepers, ladies.
Available sizes: 5 – 11; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.