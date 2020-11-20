Best Early Black Friday CBD Deals (2020)

The best Black Friday CBD Deals deliver massive savings, starting today!
From organic CBD oil to the best CBD gummies, we’ve rounded up the absolute best Black Friday CBD deals available right now. And as more awesome Black Friday CBD sales go live, we’ll keep updating this post daily. Feel free to check back — and get ready to save BIG!
Our Review
-
Use code BYE2020 for 50% off! at Cornbread Hemp From Cornbread Hemp
Cornbread Hemp’s “Holiday Survival Kit” includes two bottles of their certified-organic CBD oil, plus an awesome CBD lotion.
And now through Black Friday, you can save 50% on a package deal of these three great CBD products!
We love this company’s CBD oil. (Full disclosure: Several months ago, I received a free sample to test out. We were impressed with the flavor, and with their rigorous lab testing.)
And right now, we’re impressed with the savings on this deal. Because even if you bought both of these bottles of Cornbread CBD oil on Amazon today, you’d still spend a lot more than the total price of this bundle. (And buying CBD on Amazon has its own issues.)
Plus, you wouldn’t get the extra bottle of CBD lotion, or any of the festive gift wrapping, ribbons, or holiday card, which all come included in this Holiday Survival Kit.
If you check out our guide to organic CBD oil, you’ll find our full review of Cornbread Hemp, including more details on their organic certification and meticulous third-party test results.
The bottles included in this gift set are 375 milligrams each. But that makes a great gift! One of the bottles is their “whole plant” CBD oil, which includes a full spectrum of cannabinoids, including THC. (This is the type of CBD oil that Cornbread Hemp recommends for nighttime.)
The other bottle includes 375 milligrams of their “distilled” CBD, which is recommended for daytime use.
Plus, you get a 200 mg CBD lotion included in this gift bundle!
You can save big by taking advantage of this deal. Plus, Cornbread Hemp will even gift-wrap it, make out a card, and send it to your loved one, complete with festive holiday ribbons.
-
Save 20% with Endoca's Early Black Friday Savings Right Now! at Endoca From Endoca
If you care about purchasing the cleanest, highest-quality, single-source CBD oil from Europe — and you want to save big for Black Friday — you want to buy Endoca’s Organic CBD Oil.
Endoca is committed to sustainability, quality, ultra-clean CO2 extraction, and regenerative agriculture. After reviewing the extensive materials on their website, we were very impressed.
Their hemp farms are certified organic, and their ingredients and processing facilities are certified as well. For more information on why we think their CBD oil is awesome (and how they stack up to American organic CBD oil companies, which are USDA-certified), check out our guide to organic CBD oil.
Their products tend to be a bit pricier than some other options, but we think the quality is worth it. Plus, right now, you can save 20%! No coupon codes are required for this deal — it’s a sitewide discount.
-
Use code BLACKFRIDAY30 to save 30% now! at CBD American Shaman From CBD American Shaman
CBD American Shaman’s Nano CBD Gummies are perfect for anyone who wants to save BIG on CBD gummies, all month long.
Ready to stock up and stay super chill throughout the holidays? Then this deal is perfect for you. CBD American Shaman offers two flavors of their Nano Gummies (Watermelon and Peach).
Each gummy contains 10 mg of nano CBD. Nano CBD can take effect more quickly in your body, because the particle size has been reduced to nanoparticle size. This makes it easier for the CBD particles to be absorbed into your bloodstream, faster.
So if you’re feeling stressed out, stock up on these gummies now. All month long, you can save 30% on this company’s products, with code BLACKFRIDAY30.