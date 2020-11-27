Up to 33% Off on Fraser Hill Farm Christmas Trees

Fraser Hill Farm Christmas Trees are some of the most realistic artificial trees you can buy and right now they’re up to 30% off for Black Friday.

Up to $114 Off 7.5-Foot Fraser Hill Farm Canyon Pine Trees

At 33% off, this is the lowest price this the 7.5-Foot Canyon Pine Tree With Smart Lights has been offered on Amazon this year according to the CamelCamelCamel price tracker. The Canyon Pine has many different length and style needles for a rustic look and a more natural sillouette.

You don’t have to worry about it looking sparse because this tree has 1,361 branch tips pre-lit with 550 smart white lights. The tree comes in three separate sections but the only wire you need to worry about is the one from the tree to the outlet because the three separate light sections connect automatically when you connect the center poles.

The model that is pre-lit with clear LED lights and the Un-lit 7.5-foot Canyon Pine are both 22% off. This is the first time that un-lit Canyon Pine tree has ever been on sale on Amazon.

Their 6.5-foot Canyon Pine with multi-color LED lights is currently 22% off.

Up to $90 Off 7.5-Foot Fraser Hill Farm Flocked Mountain Pine Tree With Smart Lighting

Right now you can pick up this gorgeous 7.5-foot Flocked Mountain Pine Christmas Tree at the lowest price it has ever been according to an Amazon price tracker. It was marked at 24% for Black Friday bringing the price down to $249 from the list price of $329.

Fraser Hill Farm’s Flocked Mountain Pine has a rustic, realistic silhouette and several shades of green that makes it look like it was just taken off the side of a mountain for your ski lodge. The quality flocking has good staying power and has a freshly fallen snow effect.

It’s pre-lit with 550 smart white lights and has 1,278 branch tips for a full body. Like all their trees, the lights of the sections connect to each other through the center pole so there are no wires to deal with.

The Pre-Lit Multicolor LED Version is currently 28% off for Black Friday, bringing the price down to $282.58 and this is also the lowest price the tree has ever been.

$119 Off 7.5-Foot Fraser Hill Farm Foxtail Pine Tree With Smart Lighting

For Black Friday, Fraser Hill Farm’s 7.5-foot Foxtail Pine with Smart Lighting is 24% off at $379.58 down from $484.03. According to CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this is the lowest price the tree has been on Amazon this year.

The injection-molded branches are ultra-realistic and look just like an actual pine tree. No flat, bottle-brush style needles here and with 1,958 branch tips, this is one full-looking tree. Each of the three sections is pre-lit with clear smart lights and plug into each other through the center pole so there are no fiddly wires to have to worry about.

If you don’t like the skinny look if pencil Christmas trees, then this tree is for you. It has a wide 69-inch diameter base for that traditional triangle silhouette.

30% Off 7-Foot Fraser Hill Farm Southern Peace Pine Trees With Smart Lights

Right now you can save 30% off the Seven-Foot Southern Peace Pine Tree by Fraser Hill Farm. It’s currently $208.79 down from $260.99 earlier this week. According to CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this tree has never been on sale before on Amazon.

The Southern Peace Pine has thin, long traditional bottle-brush needles for a different take on making artificial Christmas trees look more realistic without resorting to thick injection mold branches which not everyone likes. It’s packed with 600 clear white lights 1,040 branch tips.

