17 Best Cyber Monday Camera Deals

Black Friday is in the rear-view mirror, but that doesn’t mean the deals have ended. Much to the contrary, Cyber Monday is picking up right where Black Friday left off, and you can already save hundreds on the best Cyber Monday deals for 2020. This remains a famously good time to buy consumer electronics. And while the sale holiday is infamous for doorbuster sales on giant flatscreen TVs, this is a superb time to get all sorts of electronics — especially digital cameras. This is a great opportunity to save as much as 40% on point & shoot cameras, digital SLRs, and mirrorless cameras.
In this article, you’ll find all the best deals on cameras happening during the Cyber Monday sale season — point and shoot cameras, DSLRs, and mirrorless. If you want to read more about what camera might be right for you, check out this roundup of the best DSLR cameras and best point and shoot cameras. But no matter what kind of camera you are looking for, there is going to be something here for you.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $250 on Nikon’s Z-50 mirrorless digital camera. This 21-megapixel camera comes as a kit with two versatile lenses: A normal/wide-angle 3.5-6.3mm lens and a 50-250mm zoom.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $200 on the Nikon Z-5, a 24-megapixel full-frame DSLR that captures 4K video.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $50 on the Canon EOS Rebel T7. This kit includes the 24-megapixel camera and an 18-55mm lens.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $100 right now on the Panasonic LUMIX FZ80, an 18-megapixel camera point & shoot that shoots full 4K video. It comes with an integrated 60X Zoom DC VARIO 20-1200mm Lens.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $100 on the Canon EOS M50 mirrorless camera. It shoots sharp 4K video and has integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. This kit also comes with a versatile 15-45mm lens.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $570 on this Nikon D500 DSLR. The 20-megapixel camera shoots 4K video and comes with a 16-80mm VR lens.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $150 on the Canon EOS REBEL SL3 Digital SLR Camera, one of the best digital SLRs for beginner and intermediate photographers. This camera shoots 24 megapixel images and comes with an 18-55mm kit lens.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $300 on Sony’s flagship a7 III full-frame mirrorless interchangeable-lens camera. This 24-megapixel camera comes with a body only, so you can pair it with the lenses of your choice.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $10 on this crazy-cheap 21-megapixel point and shoot camera, ideal for kids.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $100 on the Fujifilm X-T30 mirrorless camera. This 26-megapixel camera shoots 4K video and comes with an 18-55mm kit lens.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $15 on the Kodak PIXPRO Friendly Zoom FZ53-RD Digital Camera. This 16-megapixel point & shoot features a 5x optical zoom and 2.7-inch LCD display.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $21 on the Canon PowerShot SX740 Digital Camera, a top-seller for Canon and fan favorite. It has a 20-megapixel sensor, shoots 4K video, and has a deep 40x optical zoom built in.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save 20% ($40) on the Kodak PixPro Astro Zoom. This sophisticated point & shoot camera captures 16 megapixel images with a large 42x optical zoom.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $100 on the Olympus Tough TG-6. This waterproof point & shoot camera can be safely used to a depth of 50 feet. It’s also rugged (shockproof, dustproof, freezepoof, and more) , but takes 12 megapixel photos with a 8x optical zoom.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $200 on the Panasonic LUMIX G9 mirrorless camera, Panasonic’s pro-level 20-megapixel ruggedized body that shoots 4K video.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $80 on the Zink Polaroid SNAP Touch 2.0, a camera with a built-in portable instant printer. Using this point & shoot camera, you can point, shoot, and print all at the same time. The camera fits in your pocket, captures 13-megapixel images, and prints on 2×3-inch sticky-back paper. You can even connect the camera wirelessly to y9our phone and use the included mobile app to edit your photos before printing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $302 on the Panasonic LUMIX G7, a 16-megapixel 4K mirrorless camera. This kit comes with a 14-42mm zoom lens and has a 3-inch LCD display in back in addition to the electronic viewfinder. The camera has a large four-thirds sensor for sharp, bright images. It has full wireless support to transfer images via Wi-Fi.