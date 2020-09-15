Fitbit Black Friday Deal: Save Up to $50

Save up to $50 on your favorite Fitbit activity trackers and other products with these big Black Friday Deals Week discounts. You’ll find prices slashed on the newest releases and popular older models, including smartwatches with built-in GPS and fitness watches with 24-7 heart rate monitoring and more.

Save $50 Off Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness & Activity Tracker

Buy The Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness & Activity Tracker

Save $50, or 33 percent, off the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness & Activity Tracker with this Black Friday deal. Charge 4 is Fitbit’s latest version of its popular Charge activity tracker. This Fitbit is loaded with features, including built-in GPS to directly track distance and pace as you’re running, along with a workout intensity map that shows changes in your heart rate during workouts. This fitness watch also tracks heart rate 24/7 and celebrates target heart rate goals. A 90-day free Fitbit Premium trial unlocks even more great features.

Save $50 Off Fitbit Sense

Buy The Fitbit Sense

Save $50 off Fitbit Sense with this Black Friday deal. The Sense is an advanced smartwatch that can do everything from measure your skin temperature to monitor for atrial fibrillation via the accompanying ECG app. You’ll receive alerts when your measured heart rate is too high or low. Built-in GPS allows you to measure your pace and distance without needing to bring a phone along. This smartwatch also works with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands. You can even store and play music and take the Fitbit swimming. The battery lasts approximately six days with regular use.

Save $30 Off Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch

Buy The Fitbit Versa 3

Save $30 off Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with this Black Friday deal. Versa 3 is another new product launch. You’ll get lots of features for your money, including built-in GPS to track your real-time pace and distance. You’ll also find Active Zone Minutes along with enhanced heart rate tracking technology. You can store and play music from Deezer or Pandora, and control Spotify, right from your wrist. This Fitbit lasts up to six days per charge, and up to 12 hours using continuous GPS.

Save $35 Off Fitbit Versa Lite Edition

Buy The Fitbit Versa Lite Edition

The Fitbit Versa Lite Edition is designed for all-day activity tracking. However, you can also use it to track your sleep habits at night. This Fitbit monitors your heart rate at all times with 24/7 tracking. If you’re planning to exercise with your Fitbit Versa Lite, there are over 15 exercise modes to easily record workouts. You can also connect the device with your smartphone for GPS tracking if you want to keep tabs on your pace and distance.

Staying connected on the go is as simple as accessing your favorite apps and receiving calls, texts, calendar alerts and more when your phone is nearby. This Fitbit is also waterproof and can track swimming workouts. Whether you’re on the go or relaxing, the watch features a slim and comfortable design for extended wear.

