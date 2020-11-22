23 Best Early Black Friday Furniture Deals (2020)

When you’re in search of a crib that can grow into a functional bed as your baby turns into a toddler, the Sante Fe 5-in-1 Convertible Crib is a great option and right now it’s at a terrific price. At 48% off with this early Black Friday deal, this crib is an elegant and earthy piece of fine furniture you’ll be proud to purchase and have in your home.

It features a full panel headboard, subtle dentil molding, gentle arch accents, and imperial feet; The crib is crafted out of kiln-dried hardwood with fine veneers. With a conversion kit (sold separately) you can transform this crib into an elegant full-size bed. You’ll love the gender-neutral gray stain which is the only color on sale right now, but according to our price tracker CamelCamelCamel, it’s a “Best Buy” and the lowest price we’ve seen since last summer.

If you’re shopping with the future in mind, check out the dressers and nightstands that match the Sante Fe crib on the Evolur store page.