23 Best Early Black Friday Furniture Deals (2020)

When you’re looking to spruce up your space, there’s no better time to find exactly the pieces you want and need (on a budget!) than right now with these crazy great Black Friday furniture deals. You’ll save hundreds with huge discounts of up to 81 percent on rugs, accent pieces, and absolutely everything for your home’s interior and exterior too.
When you’re in search of a crib that can grow into a functional bed as your baby turns into a toddler, the Sante Fe 5-in-1 Convertible Crib is a great option and right now it’s at a terrific price. At 48% off with this early Black Friday deal, this crib is an elegant and earthy piece of fine furniture you’ll be proud to purchase and have in your home.
It features a full panel headboard, subtle dentil molding, gentle arch accents, and imperial feet; The crib is crafted out of kiln-dried hardwood with fine veneers. With a conversion kit (sold separately) you can transform this crib into an elegant full-size bed. You’ll love the gender-neutral gray stain which is the only color on sale right now, but according to our price tracker CamelCamelCamel, it’s a “Best Buy” and the lowest price we’ve seen since last summer.
If you’re shopping with the future in mind, check out the dressers and nightstands that match the Sante Fe crib on the Evolur store page.
Perfect for a modern industrial loft or anyone with a love of steampunk decor, this clever counter height dining table and barstool set has a seriously hip vibe that’s irresistible. With dark bronze tone metal legs, the table is topped by dark brown engineered wood with birch veneers. This table could easily be used as a breakfast bar, or as a solo dining table depending on your setup. The stools feature swivel seats of the same wood and veneer combination with easy height adjustability and comfortable footrests.
Get this cool dining set while the Black Friday deals last at 48% off, saving you $183.
In a classic combination that’s both rustic and modern, this glass top coffee table gives the illusion of a beefy plank of wood floating beneath. The mixed material design would be an on trend look for either a mid century modern or contemporary home. At 43. 3 inches wide x 23. 6inches deep x 16. 5 inches high, it’s plenty big to hold your morning coffee, the newspaper, and a few books and magazines, plus the lower wood shelf is functional for storage as well. Get this cool table for a whopping 51% off the regular price while it lasts.
This cool design comes in a side table as well, but it’s currently selling at the regular price.
Adirondack chairs are timeless, but they’re not always weatherproof which can make them a pain in the “you know what” to take care of. That’s why you’ll love these all-weather Adirondack chairs from Flash Furniture. Made from stainless steel and polystyrene, they’re treated with a protective UV coating so put them by the pool or fire pit because they won’t fade, even when they’re left out year-round.
These are built to last, and feature solid construction that looks elegant versus bulky. They’re also perfect for your front porch and back deck. Get these chairs in slate gray for a huge discount of 42 percent off with this early Black Friday deal. They come in eight different colors to complement your outdoor decor, all of which are on sale, but at varying rates of savings.
If you’ve been looking for a signature furniture piece for your foyer, this cute small bookshelf has all the attributes you want in a foyer table and more. It combines metal and wood into a design that’s a little bit mission and a little industrial as well. It features an oak stained wood tabletop that’s perfect for dropping your purse or briefcase while taking off your coat. The single drawer beneath makes for easy key storage or even a place to stash mail when you’re first walking in the door.
The cast iron sides and legs are sturdy and can take the constant wear from your whole family’s use. Get it right now for 48% percent off during Black Friday and if you want to snag a few matching pieces to add to your overall design, this suite of Leick Ironcraft accent tables and bookcases is all deeply discounted right now.
If you have a funky sense of style, or you’re looking to inject a little bit of that pizazz without going over the top, this silver dresser from Ashley Furniture is a cool option that’s 53% off with this Black Friday Deal. The metallic finish is more subtle than you’d think, and the crock patterned dresser drawers lend themselves to a room filled with cool animal prints and leafy textures.
The chrome-tone pulls are encrusted with faux crystals add to the high-drama look. This dresser would also pair elegantly with an all black decor theme.
This clever kitchen island can help increase both storage and workspace when you’re in a cramped kitchen. If you want to define the space between your kitchen and living room or eating area, it can do that too. This hardwood island features antique pewter hardware, turned legs and tons of storage.
It offers three shelves on each side, along with a center cabinet that’s accessible from both sides, as well as an additional pass through storage drawer that opens on each side. It provides seven square feet of added workspace to your kitchen, and it looks classy doing it. Get it for 35% off today with this Amazon Black Friday furniture deal.
You can also convert it to an extra eating space when unexpected company comes, simply by adding these cool kitchen stools.
Do love to add eclectic pieces of furniture that add the warmth of wood and vintage style to your decor? This Walker Furniture rustic storage buffet breaks the boring old mold of having to have all your wood furniture pieces match. This cute cabinet features two glass front doors behind which there are adjustable shelves to meet your storage needs.
The center features two drawers that are ideal for silverware and linen storage, and the undershelf allows for either displaying your favorite platters and serving pieces, or you can opt for some baskets beneath the cabinet for a more natural look. This roomy cabinet is 52 inches long, 35 inches tall, and 16 inches deep. Get it with this early Black Friday furniture deal at a whopping 41% off.
A dining set can be a major investment, and finding one that fits with your mid century modern decor can be challenging as well. Great news for you – with this Amazon Black Friday furniture deal, we’ve found this classic mid-mod five-piece dining set at 48% off right now. With curved backs and faux leather seats, the chairs are seriously comfortable as well as very unfussy. Both the table and chairs have splayed legs that add to the clean lines of this set.
The tabletop measures in at 47.13 inches wide x 29.38 inches long making plenty of room for you to enjoy holiday meals as a family. The walnut finish is consistent with lots of other mid-mod furniture designs.
Sometimes a single piece of furniture is so bold that it can cement the look of an entire room, and if you’ve been looking for that signature item for your home, this white marble and walnut coffee table could be it. The dramatic V-shape base sets on a stable walnut pedestal that adds stability and style. The tabletop is made from natural white marble slightly mottled with shades of gray.
This table is spacious at 47 x 28 x 19 inches, so you’ll want to consider it for a room that’s equally spacious. It’s also quite heavy, at 166 pounds, so you might want to decide where you’ll place it in advance. Right now, get this gorgeous coffee table for 51% off the regular price.
If it’s time to upgrade your mattress, Prime Day mattress deals give you ample reason to do it now as the Sealy Response queen mattress is 29 percent off right now saving you a sweet $214. Now that’s what dreams are made of, right? This traditional innerspring mattress is designed for supportive sleep and at 13 inches deep it doesn’t require the added expense of deep pocket sheets. The foam wrapped coil spring design and quilted Euro-top components are soft yet provide ample support so you wake up refreshed with no aches and pains.
Two-inches of SealyCushion Air Foam keeps you cool, allowing for additional airflow and softness. The Comfort Loft cover offers a soft knit fabric with durable spun yarns for a plush feel.
With a cool combination of farmhouse styling and rustic strap hinges, this unique wood storage cabinet could easily double as a small sideboard in a dining room or act as a wine storage cabinet and a display shelf. It’s full of closed storage options since it comes with two-doors and a drawer with telescoping metal drawer glides. Behind the doors, there is an adjustable shelf. The exposed hardware and handles feature an antique bronze metal finish that enhances the rustic tone of this storage unit. Save 53 percent on this piece with this early Black Friday deal.
If you’re looking to cement that farmhouse style, consider adding a farmhouse light fixture to the room for a dramatic transformation of your living space.
Open metal legs and a black finish highlight the cool industrial look of the ACME Weathered Oak Bob Desk. The clean design is great for a loft where space is at a premium, and with a savings of more than $97 right now, you can afford a sit/stand workstation to go with it. The big 22 x 47 inch worktop gives you plenty of room to spread out your projects.
If you need a desk that adds even more space with an L-shape and a built-in riser, the ColesHome L-shaped computer desk features the same style of open metal legs but a bit less industrial style. It’s 50 percent off right now.
When you’re in the mood for comfort, even though you’re having to work, this mesh back office chair delivers that and more. The breathable back features built-in lumbar support to keep you in alignment while you’re at the computer. With adjustable for height, tilt, and seat position, this chair also offers three-way adjustable arms with comfort pads so you can easily change the arm height, width, and depth to give you a custom chair fit. Save 46 percent with this furniture deal that only lasts as long as these awesome chairs are in stock.
When head and neck support is critical for the kind of work you do, the Techni Mobili Mesh Office Chair features an adjustable headrest and arms, along with pneumatic seat height adjustment. Save more than $125 with this great furniture deal to outfit your work from home space. If price isn’t a consideration, check out our recommendations for all the best ergonomic office chairs available right now.
For homes done in the arts and crafts style, oak is the name of the game as the wood of choice. This great looking oak nightstand has been designed to fit the genre, but it features some clever modern amenities. The mission styling features a framed drawer showcasing raised wood, lattice molding, and slightly flared legs. Its sneaky secret is a pull-out shelf that’s awesome for keeping morning coffee or nighttime water within easy reach. Get this nightstand right now for 24% off saving you nearly $50.
If you’re furnishing a smaller space but you love that farmhouse style, this clever dining set from Zinus is an ideal option at a discount of 37% off. This cute set includes a table and two benches, each with pinewood tops and bases that are finished in white. These would be a perfect fit for a first apartment or a small studio where your table doubles as your workspace.
With durable wood construction, this set assembles in minutes, and would be perfect when paired with some farmhouse light fixtures to dress up your space.
Whether you’re looking to upgrade your kids’ bedroom furniture or you want to increase the sleeping options in your weekend cabin at the lake, this set of twin bunk beds is an awesome way to do it while saving money too. Made of solid pine, and finished in a natural honey color stain, they’ll fit into a modern or rustic setting nicely.
These beds can be used in either a stacked configuration with the ladder, or used as separate twin beds that have head and foot boards. They don’t need a box spring, so standard twin mattresses are all you’ll need. Get these bunks right now during Black Friday deal days at 46% off.
When you can combine storage and seating into one functional furniture piece, and you can do it at 54 percent off the regular price, why not make Black Friday your day to snag this tufted faux leather storage ottoman. As a seat, this sturdy bench can hold up to 250 pounds, and as a storage piece, it’s terrific for stowing kids’ toys in a hurry or as a place to keep unread books and magazines. You’ll also like that it has child safety built in to avoid pinched fingers.
If you’re looking for a fabric option versus faux leather, the SimpliHome Sienna tufted storage ottoman might be exactly what you’re looking for and it’s 53% off right now with early Amazon Black Friday furniture deals.
What do you do when you don’t have enough space for an island in your kitchen? You find a small kitchen cart that allows for extra storage and a functional worktop for baking and other kitchen prep work. The Dolly Madison White Prep & Serve Cart features a butcher block top, two drawers, and an opening cabinet for storage, plus two dishtowel holders that also act as handles to move the cart to where you need it.
Industrial grade locking wheels keep the cart stable once in place, so you can prep and cook with ease. The white cabinet and brushed metal hardware will make it easily fit into a farm kitchen or smaller apartment. Get this Black Friday furniture deal at 23 percent off.
Looking for a more portable cart that you can use for serving and entertaining rather than storage and workspace? The Linon Austin Kitchen Cart is a great option to move wine, cocktails, and hors d’oeuvres around your space, and it’s 64% percent off right now.
As you’re putting together design ideas for your living room and family room, one of the essentials is always a comfortable accent chair or two like this cushy Harrington chair. The solid wood frame and sturdy legs mean this chair can stand up to tough family use, the tufted back and super comfy seat cushion mean you’re going to want to snuggle up in it to binge-watch your favorite shows or get lost in a new book.
This chair is upholstered with seriously soft gray microfiber fabric that resists stains and is easy to spot clean when spills happen. Get this chair right now for 54% off and if you love the look, you can also find the Harrington sofa to match that’s not quite as deeply discounted but still on sale. The gray color is one of the new neutrals that can be woven in with lots of other decor colors in your home.
If you’re looking to upgrade your old worn-out couch with a sleek and contemporary new sofa, you can save more than $150 on this Zinus Ricardo sofa with this early Black Friday furniture deal. Infinitely suitable for a wide array of design styles from mid century modern to industrial, minimal, and modern contemporary, the Ricardo strikes the right tone wherever you put it.
This super comfy sofa has supportive foam cushioning on a sturdy frame, upholstered in a durable woven fabric. The cushions are simple to clean with a clean wet cloth and mild detergent. A removable back cushion makes this a comfy place for guests to nod off. At 78.4 x 30.7 x 31.5 inches, the Ricardo easily fits into compact spaces, and the neutral chestnut fabric fits well with almost any color palette.
If upgrading your home office with a new desk sometimes seems like a bit of a luxury, Black Friday is the day you can do it on a budget and get more than you expect at a terrific price. Right now you can get this Sauder Carson Forge Desk with a Washington Cherry finish for 19 percent off the normal price. It features three drawers with metal runners, and the lower drawer is equipped to hold hanging files, so even though it looks good, it’s also efficient storage.
Wrought iron hardware and accents give this desk an antique look, yet it’s equipped with all the modern amenities, and a roomy enough work surface to juggle multiple projects. Add extra storage to your home office or family room with the Furinno Multimedia Storage Tower and save 43 percent with this Black Friday deal.
Looking to brighten up an entryway or hall? This durable multicolor runner rug will liven things up without stressing you out. You’ll love the fact that it’s kid and pet friendly because it is waterproof, mold and mildew resistant, stain resistant, and does not shed. The cacophony of colors can mix and match with lots of different décor styles, or set the tone for your space. With finished edges that handle wear with aplomb, right now, get this deal for the wicked discount of 81 percent off.
Need a more traditional area rug for your space? This big 6.7 x 9.2 foot Boho distressed style rug can fill a space in your craftsman home or mountain cabin, and at 80 percent off, you can’t miss with this deal. You’ll find another killer deal on the Unique Loom Trellis Morrocan Area Rug. At 8 x 10 feet, the deal is almost as big as the rug at 76 percent off today. It’s an ideal way to enhance your Moroccan decor.