3 Best Black Friday Grow Light Deals (2020)

3 Best Black Friday Grow Light Deals (2020)

  • Shares
  • Updated

Looking for the best Black Friday grow light deals? We’ve got you covered! And we’ll keep updating this guide as more awesome Black Friday grow light deals go live. So feel free to check back!

Or check out our guide to the best LED grow lights available right now.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
3 Listed Items

Are these the best Black Friday 2020 grow lights deals available today?

It depends what kind of grow light you need. Today, most growers are looking for LED grow lights. (They save tons of energy, compared to traditional HPS, and they don't get as hot.)

Consider your energy bill, and what kind of space you're working with.

If you're working on a larger scale, check out our guide to professional LED grow lights.

See Also:

Best LED Grow Lights for Cannabis

Best High-CBD Cannabis Seeds: Your Buyer's Guide

Best Professional LED Grow Lights

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, ,