3 Best Black Friday Grow Light Deals (2020)

Looking for the best Black Friday grow light deals? We’ve got you covered! And we’ll keep updating this guide as more awesome Black Friday grow light deals go live. So feel free to check back!
Or check out our guide to the best LED grow lights available right now.
This WAKYME Adjustable Full Spectrum LED Grow Light (1200W) is a dual-switch LED light designed for both vegetative and flowering phases.
This LED grow light can replace a traditional HPS 900 Watt light — while helping you save on energy costs.
Its powerful heat dissipation system will help you save big on cooling costs in the long run. The fans run quietly, and will help keep your grow from overheating.
These WAKYME grow lights come with a 3-year warranty.
And today, you can save big with this awesome Black Friday grow light deal! You can save 51% with this deal. That means you’ll save over $70 per light!
This 3000W LED Grow Light is 30% off for Black Friday!
That means huge savings. You can save over $60 per light.
This dual-chip full spectrum light provides the optimal wavelength for veg and bloom.
Plus, you can use an app to control your light. Customize your grow — and control it from your phone!
This Bloom Plus LED Grow Light can boost your yields while saving you big on energy costs.
It’s very well-reviewed on Amazon, with growers in disbelief about how much it improved the yields in their harvests while cutting their energy bills.
And today, you can save 30% with this awesome Black Friday grow light deal!