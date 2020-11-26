10 Best Early Black Friday Hunting Deals

If you’re in the market for a highly capable field watch for use in the outdoors and beyond, now’s your chance to score Garmin’s Instinct Rugged Outdoor Watch with GPS for a staggering $150 off while supplies last!

This is a tough as nails GPS-enabled watch that has been equipped with all sorts of practical features for exploring the wilderness on top of being designed with unparalleled integrity. Constructed to U.S. Military standard 810G for thermal, shock, and water resistance down to 100 meters, you can rest assured Garmin has engineered a watch here that can handle the abuses of any adventure.

Multiple global navigation satellite systems including GPS, Glonass, and Galileo work together to more effectively operate in particularly challenging environments, so the Instinct really excels when it comes to reliable navigation and tracking. An integrated 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter also bolster this watch’s capabilities in regards to orientation and navigation.

Built-in modes like the TracBack feature to navigate the same route back to your starting point make this watch a seriously awesome tool for staying safe in the outdoors on more intensive outings or expeditions – because if you like to wander off the beaten path, you oughta leave a figurative trail of bread crumbs home!

This incredible outdoor accessory can furthermore monitor your estimated heart rate, activity, and stress, so it can be used as a fitness watch as well!

Able to run for 14 days in smartwatch mode, 16 hours in GPS mode, and up to 40 hours in UltraTrac battery saver mode, the Instinct Watch will have your back for the full duration of your outdoor adventure!