Black Friday iRobot Deal: Save $210 Off Roomba j7+

If you’ve been waiting for the newest member of the Roomba family to go on sale, here’s your chance to save big. The price has been slashed on the iRobot Roomba j7+, which is now yours for $210 less than usual. It hasn’t been around for long, but this is the lowest price yet this year.

The iRobot Roomba j7+ packs a powerful punch to get your home sparkling clean. It’s also the smartest Roomba to date, with iRobot Genius features that include Holiday Tree Zone Detection, so your Roomba can pick up those pesky pine needles for you. Prefer to keep it away from the tree? iRobot Genius automatically suggests a cleaning zone around the tree and a Keep Out Zone in the middle. With these latest updates, the j7+ can now specifically detect and avoid socks and shoes.

Featuring the typical 10X suction power found in other Roombas, it pulls dirt, dander, allergens and debris out of carpets. Even embedded debris is no match for this Roomba, which is one reason why it’s so appealing to pet owners.

It also navigates better and more efficiently than previous models. Improved obstacle detection and avoidance technology allows it to detect and avoid obstacles, including pet waste. This Roomba also accurately maps your home to navigate in neat, efficient rows for thorough wall-to-wall cleaning.

Who’s the iRobot Roomba j7+ For?

If you’re a dog or cat owner who’s ever experienced the frustration of having pet waste smeared across the floor by a robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba j7+ is for you. It’s smarter about avoiding pet messes than previous Roombas, so you can come home to a cleaner living space. iRobot even promises to replace the vacuum (for free) within 1 year of the purchase date if you’re not satisfied.

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is also great for anyone with allergies. You can wait around 2 months at a time to empty the contents of the self-empty base, which drastically reduces your exposure to dust and allergens. Plus, the waste is conveniently contained inside a sealed bag, so the debris won’t fly out.

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is an improvement over its predecessor, the Roomba i7+.

Most notably, navigation technology is better in the j7+. It’s the first Roomba with PrecisionVision navigation, which recognizes objects and avoids tricky obstacles such as pet waste and charging cords. This makes it the more pet-friendly of the two Roombas.

The Roomba j7+ also features iRobot Genius technology. This lets you set a preferred cleaning time so that the robot will start cleaning when you’re away and stop when you come home. Besides stepping inside to a cleaner home, this handy feature means you won’t be disturbed by the vacuum when you’re indoors.

Both Roombas share the same spacious emptying bin, which holds up to 60 days’ worth of debris. They also learn the layout of your home and accurately map it for more efficient cleaning.

Does the j7+ Work Well on Carpets?

Yes, the iRobot Roomba j7+ works on carpets. It has 10x power-lifting suction to draw out stubborn bits of dirt and debris. Although it’s not the most powerful Roomba for carpets (more on that one in a second), it’s more than adequate for carpets and rugs. Even pet dander, fur and allergens are no match for this Roomba.

However, if your house has tons of carpeting, you might be interested in the iRobot Roomba s9+. It has 40x suction power, which is 4x more than any other Roomba. That includes the j7+. As a result, it’s better able to reach deep into carpets to draw out dander, allergens and debris for a cleaner house.

Are There Any Other Black Friday Roomba Deals?

