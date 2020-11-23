KitchenAid Black Friday Deal: Save 30% On The KitchenAid Cordless Collection

KitchenAid’s Cordless Collection is a line of incredibly cool kitchen gadgets. Between hand mixers, immersion blenders, and food choppers, there’s a little bit of everything for all kinds of food prep. And, thanks to this Black Friday KitchenAid deal, you can now save big on the entire line.

Starting today, you can save 30% on the entire KitchenAid Cordless Collection. No color exclusions, either! Matte Black, Passion Red, Blue Velvet…oh, my! There’s definitely a look and style for every kitchen.

Great gifts for yourself or someone you know, for all the details on this KitchenAid deal, read on!

Shop The Black Friday KitchenAid Deal On The Cordless Collection

Save 30% On The KitchenAid 7-Speed Cordless Hand Mixer

KitchenAid is known for its mixers – handheld and free-standing. They just make the best kitchen gear. So, when they announced a cordless hand mixer earlier this year we were completely thrilled. The same power and quality we’ve come to expect from KitchenAid but in a convenient and take-anywhere model – sold!

This cordless hand mixer features seven speeds and is equipped with a powerful rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery that delivers an optimal run time and exceptional performance so that you can cook wherever, whatever, and however you choose. You can even make up to 200 cookies on a single charge – that’s about four batches. The battery will even tell you when it’s time to stop and plug-in.

And, because it wouldn’t be KitchenAid without a plethora of amazing color options, the cordless hand mixer is available in seven different versions including Matte Black, Passion Red (pictured!), Blue Velvet, Empire Red (a classic!), Onyx Black, Matte Charcoal Grey, and White.

Don’t miss out on your chance to save 30% on the KitchenAid 7-Speed Cordless Hand Mixer with this Black Friday KitchenAid Deal!

Price $69.99

Buy The KitchenAid 7-Speed Cordless Hand Mixer

Save 30% On The KitchenAid 5-Cup Cordless Food Chopper

KitchenAid’s 5-Cup Cordless Food Chopper is one awesome and incredibly cool kitchen gadget.

Equipped with the same powerful and rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery as the rest of the Cordless Collection, this food chopper can chop up to 40 onions on a single charge. We don’t know about you, but we think that’s all kinds of awesome. The battery will even tell you when it’s time to stop and plug-in.

Featuring a 5-cup capacity, and two processing speeds, you have more than enough room – and power! – to mix, chop, puree and whip up a variety of dishes, dips, and appetizers, including chunky pico de gallo, hearty hummus, whipped cream, and more.

And, because it wouldn’t be KitchenAid without a plethora of amazing color options, the cordless food chopper is available in seven different colors including Matte Black, Passion Red, Blue Velvet (pictured!), Empire Red, Onyx Black, Matte Charcoal Grey, and White.

Don’t miss out on your chance to save 30% on the KitchenAid 5-Cup Cordless Food Chopper with this Black Friday KitchenAid Deal!

Price $69.99

Buy The KitchenAid 5-Cup Cordless Food Chopper

Save 30% On The KitchenAid Cordless Hand Blender

If you’re a fan of soups and other delicious blended meals and snacks, take look at the KitchenAid Cordless Hand Blender. It’s a food-prep game-changer for sure!

Designed to blend directly in the bowl, pot, or included blender jar, there’s no need to worry or fuss with transferring hot ingredients into an actual blender to make them smooth and creamy.

Featuring an 8-inch removable blending arm, powerful Lithium-Ion battery, and cordless silhouette, you can use this hand blender anywhere in the kitchen – or house. And, with the variable speed function, you’re in complete control the entire time. You can even blend up to 25 bowls of soup on a single charge and the battery will even tell you when it’s time to stop and plug-in.

And, because it wouldn’t be KitchenAid without a plethora of amazing color options, the cordless hand blender is available in seven different versions including Matte Black, Passion Red, Blue Velvet, Empire Red, Onyx Black, Matte Charcoal Grey (pictured!), and White.

Don’t miss out on your chance to save 30% on the KitchenAid Cordless Hand Blender with this Black Friday KitchenAid Deal!

Price $69.99

Buy The KitchenAid Cordless Hand Blender

About The KitchenAid Cordless Collection

Introduced in 2020, the KitchenAid Cordless Collection is comprised of beautifully designed electric kitchen gadgets. An upgrade to several classic small appliances, these prep tools have all the power you’ve come to expect from KitchenAid – without the cord. With the convenience of being able to cook wherever and however you choose, these kitchen tools are total game-changers.

Each appliance features a powerful and rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery that provides you the flexibility to complete all kinds of kitchen tasks for an extended period of time. Taking just two hours to fully-charge, and less time for smaller projects, you’ll be chopping up, whipping up, and blending up all kinds of delicious meals, desserts, and snacks in no time.

Don’t miss out on your chance to save big on the KitchenAid Cordless Collection with this KitchenAid Deal!

Shop The Black Friday KitchenAid Deal On The Cordless Collection

See Also:

Black Friday Deal: Coravin Wine Preservation System

Black Friday Deal: Ninja Foodi Appliances

Best Cool Kitchen Gadgets

Best Gifts For Chefs

Best Christmas Gifts For Parents