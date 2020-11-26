9 Best Early Black Friday Outdoor Deals

Those on the market for a new long gun case will be thrilled to discover that the Flambeau Outdoors 6500AR AR Tactical Gun Case is currently marked down a whopping 51% for Black Friday.

This is a high-quality hard plastic case featuring interior dimensions measuring 40 by 12 by 4 inches padded with convoluted foam for maximum shock absorption. Velcro straps are also integrated in order to snuggly secure your firearm, and a 10 by 13 inch magazine storage divider is also present.

Perhaps best of all, the brand has furthermore included an anti-corrosion Zerust tab that Flambeau claims “releases a corrosion inhibiting vapor that forms a protective layer on metal to stop rust.” The protection is estimated to last for about five years.

Equipped with four secure locking points to ensure a fail-safe closure of the hard case, you can rest assured the 6500AR Tactical Gun Case has you covered during both regular storage, and intensive transport.