9 Best Early Black Friday Outdoor Deals

Looking to score some Black Friday savings on some new outdoor gear and apparel? We’ve tracked down the best early Black Friday outdoor deals so you can shop early, and save big this holiday season!
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Those on the market for a new long gun case will be thrilled to discover that the Flambeau Outdoors 6500AR AR Tactical Gun Case is currently marked down a whopping 51% for Black Friday.
This is a high-quality hard plastic case featuring interior dimensions measuring 40 by 12 by 4 inches padded with convoluted foam for maximum shock absorption. Velcro straps are also integrated in order to snuggly secure your firearm, and a 10 by 13 inch magazine storage divider is also present.
Perhaps best of all, the brand has furthermore included an anti-corrosion Zerust tab that Flambeau claims “releases a corrosion inhibiting vapor that forms a protective layer on metal to stop rust.” The protection is estimated to last for about five years.
Equipped with four secure locking points to ensure a fail-safe closure of the hard case, you can rest assured the 6500AR Tactical Gun Case has you covered during both regular storage, and intensive transport.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Now’s your chance to score 63% off the Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle while supplies last! Rated to effectively insulate both hot and cold beverages for an impressive 24 hours, this vacuum bottle is an invaluable tool for countless outdoor contexts!
This is one of the most trusted and longstanding thermos designs in the outdoor industry, so chances are you’ve seen this model vacuum bottle around. The rust-proof 18/8 stainless steel construction paired with the aesthetically striking classic hammertone coating ensures exceptional durability, while the multi-purpose lid also serves as an eight-ounce mug.
Perfect for bringing along a few cups of hot coffee to the tree stand, or for packing a thermos of ice water for the beach, this is a brilliantly versatile vacuum bottle for essentially any scenario. The thermos is totally leakproof and built with entirely BPA-free materials, so whatever you choose to fill-up with, your beverage’s flavor will remain unaltered.
Including a lifetime warranty from the brand, you can furthermore rest assured you’re purchasing a truly reliable product from a trusted brand with this one!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re in the market for a new car camping tent, you can score up to 45% off Klymit Cross Canyon Tents this Black Friday!
This is a high-performance tent option that offers awesome packability, spacious interior dimensions, effective weatherproofing, and easy setup and breakdown. Built with lightweight aluminum poles and a freestanding design, this is a particularly quick and easy tent to employ on almost any style campout.
Featuring a front vestibule with multiple anchor points, both variants of this tent offer some awesome exterior storage space for stashing your pack, or for kicking off your boots. The interior of the Cross Canyon Tent is furthermore equipped with three overhead pockets, and two corner pockets, so there is an awesome degree of organization potential when it comes to stashing all of your essential gear and gadgets in an orderly manner.
Perhaps best of all, the design of the carry bag has been engineered for particularly easy breakdowns, enabling you to clip the bag around your rolled tent and collapsed poles rather than having to do battle with a stuff sack that’s barely big enough to accommodate all of the components.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re in the market for a highly capable field watch for use in the outdoors and beyond, now’s your chance to score Garmin’s Instinct Rugged Outdoor Watch with GPS for a staggering $150 off while supplies last!
This is a tough as nails GPS-enabled watch that has been equipped with all sorts of practical features for exploring the wilderness on top of being designed with unparalleled integrity. Constructed to U.S. Military standard 810G for thermal, shock, and water resistance down to 100 meters, you can rest assured Garmin has engineered a watch here that can handle the abuses of any adventure.
Multiple global navigation satellite systems including GPS, Glonass, and Galileo work together to more effectively operate in particularly challenging environments, so the Instinct really excels when it comes to reliable navigation and tracking. An integrated 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter also bolster this watch’s capabilities in regards to orientation and navigation.
Built-in modes like the TracBack feature to navigate the same route back to your starting point make this watch a seriously awesome tool for staying safe in the outdoors on more intensive outings or expeditions – because if you like to wander off the beaten path, you oughta leave a figurative trail of bread crumbs home!
This incredible outdoor accessory can furthermore monitor your estimated heart rate, activity, and stress, so it can be used as a fitness watch as well!
Able to run for 14 days in smartwatch mode, 16 hours in GPS mode, and up to 40 hours in UltraTrac battery saver mode, the Instinct Watch will have your back for the full duration of your outdoor adventure!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re in the market for a new pair of hip waders for hunting or fishing applications, the Frogg Toggs Rana II PVC Bootfoot Hip Waders are currently marked down 50% while supplies last!
These excellent value boot-foot waders are built from a nylon-reinforced PVC upper and feature non-insulated molded PVC boots. They do not offer much warmth if you’re seeking a particularly toasty wade system for cold season applications, but if you’re not standing submerged in the water for the duration of your outing, the insulation factor won’t matter so much.
Quick-release buckles and an adjustable web belt ensure quick and easy changing in and out of the Rana IIs, and they’re well rated for overall comfort and compatibility with a wide range of foot types.
Perfect for waterfowl hunting in wetland environments. wade fishing from lake shores, and for launching and landing the boat, this stellar pair of hip waders from Frogg Toggs will prove to be an invaluable tool for all sorts of outdoor contexts!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Flambeau Outdoors is currently offering their Classic 3-Tray Tackle Box for 53% off, so those who need a shiny new tackle box will be thrilled to find this deal!
This is about as classic of a tackle box style as it gets. A cantilever 3-tray design provides easy access to all of your tackle and tools, while some additional under-lid storage provides you with a space to stash your more awkwardly sized gear and gadgets.
The tackle box is built from a high strength ABS polymer and is equipped with a Draw Tite latch for safe and secure closure, as well as Tip-Guard tray support posts to ensure each tray remains level and effectively stable. Flambeau has engineered this fishing companion to avoid frustrating gear spills, so you can be rough with this option and rest assured your tackle and tools will stay put.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The CRKT KUK Carbon Steel Kukri Recurved Fixed Blade Knife is a lower-profile alternative to a machete that works wonderfully for clearing vegetation on expeditions into the wilderness that might call for a bit of brush and foliage removal.
Currently marked 42% off for Black Friday, this is the perfect sized tool for effectively clearing light brush, saplings, and foliage without having to add a cumbersome machete or scythe to your packed gear. The powder coated carbon steel blade measures about 10.5 inches long and holds an edge quite nicely, while the textured molded handle provides awesome ergonomics in all weather conditions.
The recurve design of this elongated knife make it a brilliant tool for making quick work of brush, so this is a stellar piece of equipment for clearing a site to set up camp or a hunting blind in the backcountry, It’s also effective for harvesting and processing firewood depending on what the landscape has to offer.
If you’re the type of outdoorsman who ends up well off the beaten path on your adventures into the wilderness, then you’ll love owning a low-profile vegetation clearing tool such as this for calling your own shots when the trail closes in. No doubt an excellent value tool even before the Black Friday savings that will prove itself to be both reliable and versatile in its applications.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re in the market for a reliable outdoor camp stove, here’s your chance to score 45% off the Coleman Gas Camping Stove!
Offering two burners and 20,000 total BTUs of cooking strength, you can do a lot with this little powerhouse of a stove! The burners are adjustable so you can precisely control the heat, and furthermore employ pressure-control technology for consistent performance – even in extreme conditions.
Wind-blocking panels are also integrated in order to shield the burners while you cook, so you won’t have to worry about the elements during your outdoor culinary endeavors.
Go ahead and sear some steaks, fry eggs, saute veggies, and more with this highly portable cook system – the applications are endless!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Lodge 5 Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven is a brilliant device for camp cooking and preparing meals in the outdoors that’s currently marked down 45% for Black Friday while supplies last.
Pre-seasoned with 100% vegetable oil, this cookware comes ready to go right out of the box and also includes a lid. It’s perfect for cooking both meats and veggies at home or in the field, so the applications are endless.
A little on the heavy side yes, but that’s the price of cooking with cast iron!