Best Early Black Friday Pet Deals

Act fast so you don’t miss out on these Black Friday pet deals on pet supplies, toys, food, and accessories. Today’s the perfect time to stock up on essentials and spoil your littlest family member with that new dog bed or big cat tree at slashed prices.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Right now select models of PetSafe water fountains are up to 40% off. The PetSafe Seaside Ceramic Pet Fountain is pictured above and is currently 28% off for a savings of $25.04. It has a half-gallon capacity and a carbon water filter that removes impurities and pet hair to keep the flowing water clean. It looks more like a sculpture you’d find in a park than a pet water bowl.
The PetSafe Drinkwell 360 is 40% off, bringing it down to $32.95. It has five spouts and is perfect for multi-cat homes.
All four colors of the Ceramic Pagoda Fountain are on sale for $25 off which includes a filter and has a refined look to it.
If you’re looking for capacity, the PetSafe Drinkwell Platinum can hold up to 1.3 gallons of water, perfect for larger dogs, and it’s 36% off right now for a total of $20.04 off.
There are two reasons to get a pet fountain. One is that both cats and dogs evolved to know that standing water isn’t as safe to drink as moving water. If you’re stranded in the wilderness, you’re more likely to drink from a stream than a swamp.
The other reason is that you don’t have to refill the fountain as often as water bowls. Some of these fountains have a capacity of up to 1.3 gallons so that takes one more daily chore off your list.
Five PetSafe fountains were featured on our best Cat Water Fountain list so you know these are good.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Right now you can save 42% off Greenies Peanut Butter Pill Pocket Value Packs. Getting your dog to take their pills can be a real hassle and if your dog needs lifelong medication, pill pockets can add up so stock up with this 60-count value pack at Black Friday week prices.
The sale brings the price down to $11.60 from $19.99–that’s 8.39 off.
A 30-pack of Greenie Peanut Butter Pill Pockets is 20% off and the 60-pack of Greenie Hickory Smoke Pill Pockets is 17% off.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Find out what breeds your mixed-breed cat is with this Basepaws Cat DNA Test which is currently 50% off for Black Friday week. At only $74.99 down from $149, this is the lowest price that this test kit has been offered on Amazon this year, according to CamelCamelCamel price tracker.
With just a cheek swab, the kit can identify 21 cat breeds to break down your cat’s ancestry as well as do health screenings for 39 gene mutations connected to genetic conditions and diseases. The report only takes four to six weeks to receive and provides around 35 pages of insights that are easy to access online or through their smartphone app.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $25 on this PetSafe Folding Pet Staircase (standard size in tan) which is normally $59.99 but on sale for $34.95 for Black Friday week.
Pet stairs can help prevent back and spine injuries in dogs caused by jumping on and off furniture and help older pets still reach their favorite nap spots without straining their joints.
I like that this PetSafe staircase folds for easy storage and is lightweight to move. It weighs only five pounds and can hold up to a 150-pound dog. Plus it was made in the United States.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Spoil your cats or your loved one’s cats this holiday season with Go Pet Club’s 72-Inch Cat Tree which is currently 50% off for a savings of $69.01. It has four platforms and two cat condos to keep multiple cats happy at once.
The posts are lined with sisal rope which encourages scratching to help save your future and carpet and the two textured ladders are great for helping kittens and senior cats access the taller levels.
Go Pet Club cat trees have been featured on our Best Cat Trees article so you know it’s a trusted brand.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Stock up with this sale on Solid Gold “Let’s Stay In” Indoor Cat Food. A six-pound bag of Chicken, Lentils, and Apples is 35% off at $20.89 down from $31.99. A 12-pound bag of Salmon, Lentils, and Apples is 22% off at $27.30 down from $34.99.
Solid Gold is what I feed my rescue Chihuahua-mix and we went through years of trying out different diets until we found Solid Gold. It’s grain-free, gluten-free, and packed with superfoods like pumpkin, almonds, and broccoli. This specific indoor cat recipe also has probiotics and fermentable fiber meant to reduce hairballs.
The brand was featured as part of our best dry cat food post.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kitty City is a modular cat tree brand so you can design your custom cat palace. This Kitty City Sleeper is half off at $23.29 down from $46.98. The Sleeper connects to any Kitty City products like this Mega Kit.
It features a soft, padded fleece bed, fleece platform roof, and a hanging jingle toy in the shape of the moon to attract your cat.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save big with this 45% off deal on 28-pound bags of World’s Best Cat Litter for multiple cats in unscented. It was featured in our Best Cat Litter post because it’s corn-based, flushable (though not completely recommended), septic-safe, compostable, and low on dust.
Right now it’s $21.95 off bringing the price down to $26.95.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For Black Friday Week, Wag Dog and Cat Foods are up to 40% off. Their foods are made in either Canada or the United States and have grain-free options.
At 40% off, you’ll save up to $18.40 on 30-pounds bags of Wag Dry Dog Food in Salmon, Turkey, Beef, and Lamb. Their Wag Wet Canned Dog Food 12-Packs and Wag Wet Canned Cat Food 24-Packs are 40% off.
If you’re on a budget, also consider these best cheap dry dog foods.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Furbo Pet Camera is currently 20% off this Black Friday Week down to $198.99 from its list price of $249. The Furbo livestreams your pet in HD directly to your smartphone so you can always check in on your fur-kids.
It’s Alexa compatible, has two-way audio so you can speak to your dog, and a Barking Alert to notify you when your dog starts barking. Using the app you can dispense treats to your pet as a way to keep them entertained and reward them for being home alone.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Get a Bolux No-Pull Dog Harness for up to half of right now and start enjoying your daily walks more. Discounts vary by size and color, and there are plenty of colors and patterns to choose from, including Christmas-themes.
The carefully designed harness distributes weight evenly across the dog’s body to prevent choking and pulling. It has a reflective strip for nighttime safety and is breathable to help keep your dog cool. For dogs that are difficult to control, the harness has a thick handle on the top as a more secure and comfortable way to get the dog under control.
If this harness doesn’t fit your needs, check out our best dog harness post.