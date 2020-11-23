Best Early Black Friday Pet Deals

Right now select models of PetSafe water fountains are up to 40% off. The PetSafe Seaside Ceramic Pet Fountain is pictured above and is currently 28% off for a savings of $25.04. It has a half-gallon capacity and a carbon water filter that removes impurities and pet hair to keep the flowing water clean. It looks more like a sculpture you’d find in a park than a pet water bowl.

The PetSafe Drinkwell 360 is 40% off, bringing it down to $32.95. It has five spouts and is perfect for multi-cat homes.

All four colors of the Ceramic Pagoda Fountain are on sale for $25 off which includes a filter and has a refined look to it.

If you’re looking for capacity, the PetSafe Drinkwell Platinum can hold up to 1.3 gallons of water, perfect for larger dogs, and it’s 36% off right now for a total of $20.04 off.

There are two reasons to get a pet fountain. One is that both cats and dogs evolved to know that standing water isn’t as safe to drink as moving water. If you’re stranded in the wilderness, you’re more likely to drink from a stream than a swamp.

The other reason is that you don’t have to refill the fountain as often as water bowls. Some of these fountains have a capacity of up to 1.3 gallons so that takes one more daily chore off your list.

Five PetSafe fountains were featured on our best Cat Water Fountain list so you know these are good.