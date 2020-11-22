7 Best Black Friday Week Robot Vacuum Deals: Save Up to $250

Black Friday Deals Week kicks off with steep discounts on your favorite robot vacuums from iRobot, Shark, Roborock and other manufacturers. The low prices you see below are only valid while supplies last, so don’t hesitate to jump on a deal that stands out to you.
Save $250 Off Samsung Electronics Robot Vacuum (R7065) with this big Black Friday Deals Week special. This robotic vacuum cleaner features WiFi connectivity and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. Maximum 5,160Pa suction power ensures even the smallest bits of dirt, dust and debris are suctioned up. This robot vacuum is equally suited for carpets and hard floors and is excellent at picking up pet hair. Other perks include visionary mapping technology, multi-room navigation and included boundary markers.
A discount of $200 drops the newly-launched iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) robot vacuum down to its lowest price yet this year. This Roomba is a great value, especially if you’re looking for an affordable robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal. The i3+ lacks some of the higher-end features found on pricier Roombas (there’s no smart mapping, for example), but you still get plenty of bang for your buck. Features such as WiFi connectivity, Alexa compatibility, multi-surface rubber brushes and maximum suction power on carpets make this an especially appealing Roomba deal.
Score $200 off the self-emptying iRobot Roomba i7+ with this Prime Day deal. The Roomba automatically deposits dust, dirt and other debris at the end of each cleaning session. The base is large enough to hold up to 60 days of debris, at which point you simply remove the base and empty it by pushing a button.
This Roomba is WiFi-enabled and works with Alexa for voice control. Smart mapping technology allows the robot vacuum to virtually see and map out the most effective cleaning patterns for every floor of your home. This robot vacuum works on carpets and excels at picking up pet hair.
If you don’t need such a high capacity bin, check out the Shark IQ R1001AE with Self-Empty Base.
Save $174 off the Neabot Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Dustbin during Black Friday Deals Week. This robot vacuum has three modes to tackle different jobs. The low-level 700Pa suction is great for small tasks, while the most powerful 2700Pa easily picks up pet dander, dirt, and other debris. This Neabot robot vacuum relies on an efficient z-shaped pattern to cover every part of your home.
Score the Coredy R3500 for $120 off with this Black Friday deal. The Coredy R3500 is a solid value, especially given its 1700Pa strong suction. Pet owners and allergy sufferers will especially benefit from this strong suction power, which allows the vacuum to pick up embedded pet hair and debris. This slender robot vacuum also stands just 2.7 inches tall, so it can handily slide underneath furniture and other obstacles. The expected run time is 120 minutes per charge. This robot vacuum for pet hair is designed for hard floors to medium-pile carpets.
The eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX is nothing short of a great value, especially when you can get it for $104 off with this Black Friday robot vacuum deal. Highlights include WiFi connectivity, so you can control the robot vacuum from just about anywhere, along with Alexa compatibility for voice control.
Strong 2000Pa suction power picks up stubborn pieces of dust, dirt and debris. This robot vacuum runs up to 100 minutes per charge, yet doesn’t get any louder than a microwave in use. A larger dustbin means less time spent emptying the bin.
A price drop of $100 makes the Proscenic M7 an enticing deal if you’re looking to save big on a powerful and efficient vacuum cleaner.
This robot vacuum can empty its contents into an automatic dust collector, but the automatic bin is sold separately. Find the Proscenic Automatic Dust & Dirt for M7 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner here.
Along with powerful 7600Pa suction, this smart vacuum cleaner boasts WiFi connectivity and Alexa compatibility for voice control.
The vacuum runs up to 150 minutes per charge and has carpet boost technology for extra suction power when it’s needed most. When it’s time to recharge the robot vacuum will automatically return to its base then pick up where it left off.