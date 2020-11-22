15 Best Black Friday Week Smart Home Deals: Save Up to $402

Each year, Black Friday brings a fresh new wave of savings on new smart home devices and outgoing favorites. Whether you’re into smart home security devices, mesh WiFi systems or appliances, we’ve rounded up this year’s best Black Friday Week deals on your smart home essentials.
Save $402 off the SAMSUNG QLED LS03 Series with Alexa (QN55LS03TAFXZA, 2020 Model) with this Black Friday deal. This smart TV has built-in Alexa, so you can use your voice to open apps, change the channel, search for your favorite content, control connected smart home devices and more. A powerful quantum processor seamlessly transforms your favorite content into stunning 4K for a better viewing experience.
Two smart home devices are better than one. Get your smart home started with this incredible deal for $169, or 50 percent, off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 (Charcoal). This setup allows you to instantly see, hear and speak with visitors from your smartphone, tablet or Echo device. A Live View option lets you check in on your home at any time, from anywhere. Connecting the Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Alexa brings even more opportunities to interact with visitors.
Save 30 percent off the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) – 2020 release with this Black Friday deal. This is the latest version of the popular Fire TV Stick, and it has more power and faster streaming (even in full HD) than the previous version. You can use your voice to search for your favorite content and launch shows across various apps using Alexa.
If you don’t need TV controls, check out the Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls). Fire Stick Lite is also a new release and is currently on sale for 40 percent off.
Save $160 off the eero Pro 6 mesh wifi system bundle with Fire TV Cube this Black Friday Week. This is the speediest eero ever, with coverage up to 6,000 square feet and WiFi speeds up to a blazing gigabit. There’s support for at least 75 devices, making this a family-friendly bundle. Use Fire TV Cube to access your favorite 4k ultra HD content.
Save 50 percent ($64) off Facebook Portal Mini with this Black Friday deal. The smart video calling device features a touchscreen display. Built-in Alexa allows you to control compatible smart home devices, listen to your favorite songs, check out the latest news and weather forecasts and more. Portal Mini fits in just about anywhere thanks to its compact eight-inch display. Don’t worry if your loved ones don’t have Portal, as you can simply use Messenger or WhatsApp to connect.
Save 46 percent, or $60, off the Ring Peephole Cam with this Black Friday deal. Highlights include adjustable motion sensors to match your surroundings, along with 1080p HD video to clearly see, hear and speak with visitors. Even if you’re not home, you’ll get alerts on your smartphone, tablet, or PC. You can install this camera in just five minutes.
Save 25 percent ($100) off Sonos Move. The battery-powered smart speaker comes with WiFi connectivity and Alexa. Sonos Move is portable and delivers up to 11 hours of continuous play per charge. It’s also highly durable and is shock-resistant. You can stream your favorite music over WiFi and switch to Bluetooth when necessary.
Save 25 percent ($100) off Sonos Beam. This smart TV soundbar features Alexa, so you can control your music, watch TV, listen to podcasts and more using your voice. High-definition sound provides an immersive listening experience. This smart speaker is compact enough to sit on a tabletop, making it a convenient option for any home or apartment.
Save $100 off Sonos Sub (Gen 3) with this Black Friday deal. Sonos Sub (Gen 3) is a subwoofer with wireless connectivity. You can stream music, use voice commands and control your favorite services via the Sonos S2 app. This speaker fills your room with deep bass and rich acoustics, making it suitable for any occasion.
Save $150 off the SAMSUNG Cube Smart Air Purifier with this Black Friday deal. This air purifier features voice control and WiFi connectivity. You can use Alexa, Google Assistant, or Bixby to give commands with your voice. A triple-layer HEPA filtration system removes even the smallest particles and allergens, including pet dander. There’s also an activated carbon filter to eliminate odors in the air. An air quality sensor monitors air particles in your room and displays the information on a user-friendly digital display.
Save $100 off Ring Alarm 8-piece kit (2nd Gen) with this Black Friday deal. This kit comes with all the security essentials you need to monitor one- to two-bedroom homes. You’ll find a base station, motion detector, range extender, keypad and contact sensors. You’ll receive alerts on your smartphone when the system is triggered. You can also change alarm codes and monitor other Ring devices using the app.
Save $100 off the Insignia NS-55DF710NA21 55-inch Smart 4K UHD – Fire TV Edition with this sweet Black Friday deal. This smart TV features 4K resolution along with WiFi, USB and HDMI connections. The included voice remote with Alexa allows you to simply use your voice to access your favorite content, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more. You’ll have instant access to over 500,000 of your favorite streaming movies and TV episodes with this smart TV.
Save $30 off the Ring Video Doorbell (2020 Release). This latest version has even better privacy zones and audio privacy, along with enhanced motion detection. You’ll also enjoy clearer images at night. You’ll get notifications on your smartphone whenever someone presses the doorbell or activates the motion sensors. You can pair the Ring Video Doorbell with an Alexa device for announcements and two-way talk.
Save 39 percent ($50) off the Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II. This outdoor speaker features Siri and Google voice assistance and can be controlled via the accompanying app. The speaker is waterproof and lasts up to eight hours per charge.
Save $50 off Bose Frames Rondo. These smart sunglasses come with an integrated mic so that you can summon your phone’s personal assistance just by using your voice. Rondo is also Bluetooth-enabled and boasts open-ear audio.
You can also score $30 off Bose Alto sunglasses. Alto also comes with Bluetooth connectivity and an integrated mic to quickly access your phone’s personal assistant. The Alto frames are square-shaped and are slightly larger on the face than the Rondo.
Save $80 off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro with this Black Friday Deals Week special. The Video Doorbell Pro features a crisp and clear 1080p HD video, so you can clearly see, hear and speak to people using your smartphone or tablet. You can also hook up a compatible Echo device to create a smarter home. You’ll get notifications when movement is detected in your customized motion zones. Even if you’re not home, you can check on your home using the Live View feature at any time.
Save $60 off Ring Video Doorbell 3 with this Black Friday Week deal. This WiFi-enabled doorbell features improved motion detection and audio privacy over the outgoing model. You can also connect it with 2.4 or 5GHz networks. This 1080p HD video doorbell allows you to see, hear and speak to others via your smartphone, PC or tablet. Alexa voice control adds an element of convenience that any homeowner will appreciate.
Save 60 percent, or $74, off Echo Show 5 Sandstone with Blink Mini with this Black Friday deal. Echo Show 5 features a 5.5-inch smart display that makes it easier to monitor your home as well as watch movies, TV shows and the news. Blink Mini is an indoor security camera with a crisp 1080 HD resolution and motion detection technology.