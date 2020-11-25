5 Best Black Friday Software Deals

While not all Black Friday deals are created equally, you always stand so save big on digital assets such as software and video games. Heavy has the former category covered for you this year, as we’ve scoured the web for the biggest Black Friday software deals on the most popular solutions for security, image editing, accounting, and more.
If your family owns a large number of unprotected devices, then you should certainly take advantage of this all-time low price for McAfee Total Protection 2020. This 1-year subscription is valid for unlimited compatible devices you own, which includes phones, tablets, laptops, and PCs. This software suite includes a firewall, live webpage monitoring, a password manager, parental controls, and more.
If you don’t already have your antivirus situation on lockdown, then this offer is tailored specially for you. You can get a 1-year subscription to Norton 360 Deluxe for up to 5 devices. In additional to the normal antivirus functions you can expect from this software, you also get a password manager, dark web monitoring, 50 GB of cloud storage for backups, and a VPN service to anonymize your browsing data.
Those who currently shell out for a digital subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud can save big on month-by-month renewal this year. Through Black Friday this software pack is 25 percent off its MSRP, allowing you to save big on all the most important Adobe software. This pack includes Lightroom, Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, and more. Amazon doesn’t show the discount percentage but if you compare the price to that on Adobe.com then you will see the potential savings. Don’t forget to multiply by 12 to see your yearly savings.
Whether your photo editing needs are modest at best or you are just principally against paying a monthly subscription for software, the standalone versions of Adobe Photoshop Elements and Adobe Premiere remain king. This is especially the case while they are 40 percent off MSRP, which will hold true though Black Friday.
I know what you’re thinking with this one. You could just wait until February and get this software at the same discount. But wait too long and you miss your shot. And we all know how easy it is to put off something as trivial as federal state taxes to the last minute. My advice is to snag this now while you have the cash so you can remember to write off the expense of the software when you do your taxes proper.