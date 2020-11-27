Black Friday Sunglasses Deals: Save 30% Across Oakley and Ray-Ban

Both Oakley and Ray-Ban are running fantastic Black Friday sunglasses deals. The vast majority of each company’s entire catalog has been slashed down by an impressive 30%. Thus making it considerably cheaper to secure some high-end shades for under the tree, or for yourself, this holiday season.

There are a ton of other great gift ideas that are on sale now too. So be sure to check out Amazon’s Black Friday deal hub to knock out those Christmas lists.

Oakley Shades on Sale HereRay-Ban Sunglasses on Sale Here

The Ray-Ban Elite

Ray-Ban offers a wide range of styles within their collection of sunglasses. But there are half a dozen models that stand out from the rest. Their classic Aviators were originally designed for United States Airforce pilots back in 1937. Yet the design is so timeless these shades are still super popular today.

The Original Wayfarers, and now the New Wayfarers sport a design intended to integrate with pop culture. They’re the sunglasses you’ll frequently catch your favorite musicians, artists, and celebrities donning while out and about.

Ray-Ban’s Clubmaster glasses are deemed as the go-to for “cultural intellectuals and progressive thinkers.” Created in the 1950s, these shades sport a retro look that continues to age flawlessly. As do the company’s Round Metal design. Another retro-styled frame that would make legendary musicians such as The Beatles quite proud.

Finally, for those willing to stand out, Ray-Ban’s Hexagonal design is one that’s a bit different. These sunglasses shed the smooth curves you’ll see on all frames. Instead, this set of shades embrace the geometry of its angles – and it looks great doing so.

Oakley Shades – Find the Perfect Sunglasses for You

It’s insane how many styles Oakley has available in terms of sunglasses. On the Oakley Amazon site, you’ll find a staggering 45 pages of frames to choose from. And within some of the individual offerings, such as the Oakley Men’s Holbrook XL, you’ll have nearly 20 different styles to select from in just that frame.

Whatever your taste, out there or subtle, you’re sure to find a style to your liking. Whether you’re looking for squared frames, round frames, rectangular frames, sports frames, men’s frames, women’s frames, kid’s frames – you name it – and Oakley likely has a high-end set of sunglasses. And with the current Oakley Black Friday sale, there’s no better time than now to save yourself 30% on these typically expensive frames.

See Also:

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.