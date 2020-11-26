19 Best Black Friday Toy Deals on Amazon

Black Friday is hands-down the best time of year to stock up on Christmas gifts. If you can get the best toys for cheaper, why the heck wouldn’t you stock up? But when faced with so many toy deals, it’s hard to find the worthwhile deals. That’s why we’re here to bring you only the very best Black Friday toys deals on Amazon.
For the more adventurous kids out there, the Segway Ninebot ES1L Electric Kick Scooter is sure to put a smile on their face.
First, let’s dig into the safety aspect. A decade ago, hoverboards had a tendency to overheat, making them dangerous. Since then, the laws were changed and any hoverboard sold on in, or to, the US must be UL 2272 certified, which basically means they’ve been tested en masse to see how they hold up.
I’ve written about hoverboards extensively in the past, so I can say if they’re UL 2272 certified, you shouldn’t need to worry.
With all that out the way, what can this thing do? The 250-watt motors mean this beast can ride upward slopes as high as seven degrees, which is a lot, and can hit speeds of up to 12.4 mph.
Although 12.4 mph may not sound like much, it feels much faster when you’re the rider.
In terms of distance per charge, you’re looking at around 12.4 miles, which is plenty.
It’s worth noting as well, this hoverboard can support weights of up to 200 pounds, so if you fancy using this to commute, you totally could.
Finally, don’t forget this board comes with a one-year limited warranty that covers parts and labor from the manufacturer. So should anything go awry, contact Amazon or Segway with any issues.
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
If you’re after a super affordable way to get younger kids into keeping active, check out the awesome Bmxie 2 BMX-style Balance Bike.
Is it a BMX bike? Yes and no. The age rating is from two to five years, and as you know, getting a toddler to ride a bike would be a terrible idea, which is where the Bmxie 2 comes in.
While this looks like a BMX, it’s more of a balance toy. It’s designed for kids to sit on and push themselves along so they can get used to riding a bike in a safe and fun way.
What’s cool about this is all of the worrying elements of riding a bike have been removed. The tires are airless, there’s foot stands instead of pedals, and because of the size of it, there’s less of a chance of them falling off.
The Bmxie 2 is a great way to get kids ready for a bike from a young age and teaches them about how fun exercise can be without them knowing, which is always a bonus.
Recommended Ages: 2 to 5 Years
You can never go wrong with vehicle toys for toddlers. Nor can you go wrong with Spider-Man.
This Spider-Man Quad is pure awesomeness and I’ve got a feeling if there’s a Marvel parent in the family, this is going to be very tempting.
It’s designed for ages 18 to 30 months. Although saying that, I’m pretty sure my 16 year old would try their luck on it.
As with the other Kid Trax item on this gift guide, this one also comes with a six-volt charger for recharging this baby beast when it’s not in action.
If you’ve got a little one who loves to cause a little bit of mayhem, this is the perfect Birthday or Christmas gift.
Recommended Ages: 18 to 30 Months
The UBTECH Marvel Avengers: Endgame Iron Man MK50 Robot is so freaking cool.
For a start, it’s Iron Man, so that already makes it something kids will love. But the real hook here is the use of coding to bring the robot to life through the app.
Want to blast baddies in augmented reality? It’ll do that. Want to code a path to patrol? Yup, it’ll do that too.
As I say, if there’s one gift that’s just super cool to see in action, this is it.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The Lego Marvel Avengers: Avengers Ultimate Quinjet is a really clean set.
Everything in this set is really well-designed.
Obviously, the main hook, the Quinjet, in this case, is well-designed, but normally with smaller add-on builds, they’re not great. But with this set, even the small quad car is really stylish.
Plus with this set, you get Black Widow, Hawkeye, Rocket, and Thor – all of which are characters kids love.
If you’ve got a Marvel fan in the house, or your child just loves Lego, this is well worth checking out.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The Lego Minecraft The Illager Raid Set is one of the most sought-after sets out this year, so be sure to snap this up if you’ve got a Minecraft fan in the house.
This set has everything that makes Lego so much fun. Loads and loads of different stuff to build, a massive mega-figure, and a superb selection of Lego Minecraft mini-figures. There’s even a Lego Minecraft pig figure! How cool is that?
Just keep in mind, because of how popular this set is, at moment it’s not in stock until December 11. That said, there’s enough time between when it comes back in and it arriving before Christmas, so if you’re thinking Christmas gift, you should be safe. I would advise not leaving it any later than that, though, just to be safe.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Spoil your little one with the SmartLab Toys All-Natural Spa Day.
This all-natural spa can be put together with everyday items and comes with four bath bomb molds, four large pots with lids, four small pots with lids, four headbands, four pillow boxes, four ribbons, four stir spoons, three invitations, eight bath bomb fizz packets, shimmer powder, glitter scoop, sticker sheet, party planning guide, and six activity cards. And breathe.
Plus it’s super cheap which is always great when you’re after stocking fillers.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
I’m actually quite shocked by how many Barbie products are discounted given how popular it is. Don’t you just look Black Friday?
In case you didn’t know, Barbie is tipped to be one of the biggest sellers this Christmas. No one really knows why, either. For some reason, kids have fallen back in love with Barbie.
There are a few different options on offer right now (all of which are below) spanning standard dolls, light up dolls, and even playsets. There really is something for everyone just in time for Christmas. Great news or what?
- Take 30% off Barbie Teacher Doll
- Take 30% off the Barbie Dreamtopia Rainbow Lights Mermaid Doll
- Take 30% off the Barbie Beach Cruiser and Ken Doll
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
So. This is wild. A whopping 77 percent off the Kano Disney Frozen 2 Coding Kit Awaken The Elements.
Coding kits are in at the moment, too, and with more kids learning from home than ever, they’ve become even more needed.
Coding is, essentially, learning to program, albeit on a smaller scale. And despite it being learning, kids love it.
Just keep in mind, you’ll need an iPad, Mac, Windows 10 computers, Fire 10 tablets, or another of the compatible devices for this to work.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Magformers is the best STEM range out there, so with the massive Black Friday toy deal 2020 saving like this, the Magformers Walking Robot Car is one to grab fast.
Whether it’s building a car or building a robot, these things are cool. Even more so when you bring them to life and control them with the watch accessory.
Plus as it’s Magformers, you don’t need to worry about them breaking as the cheaper brands do. Nice!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
If you’ve got a youngster, this VTech Myla The Magical Unicorn is sure to put smiles on faces.
So, what can this cutesy unicorn do? Hold the mic to Myla’s mouth and she’ll start singing. Cute or what?
She also comes with a selection of accessories to dress her up with. If you’ve got a child who loves Unicorns, they are sure to love this.
One thing to note, while this toy does come with 4 AA and 2 AAA batteries, they’re only intended for demo purposes, so you may want to switch them out for something more long-lasting. That said, that’s a vastly better scenario than it not coming batteries at all.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
I’ve played with a lot of different gaming headsets and the only that stands head and shoulders above the rest is the HyperX Cloud MIX.
This absolute beast is everything you want. It’s hi-res certified, meaning it can reproduce sound at the highest level, which makes it perfect for listening to music or video game audio.
The mic is super clear, as well. And you can detach it for when you’re out and don’t want to look like a massive nerd.
They’re also really comfortable in spite of the chunkier design.
I’ve been using my Cloud MIX for around two years now and I’m still yet to find a headset that manages to match its quality. It really is the best out there.
Coding toys are huge right now, but how do you get kids into something that’s quite technical? Make it fun so it doesn’t feel like work, that’s how!
The Lego Star Wars BOOST Droid Commander is one of the coolest toys around. Three meaty droids, all of which can be programmed to perform different tasks through the use of a mobile app.
Despite sounding quite complex on paper, it’s not nearly as complex as it looks. Great, right? You see, kids learn much faster than adults (I still can’t remember which buttons on the remote do what), and once they’ve had a play about with app, they’ll be coding in no time.
One warning, though, this thing is super hot right now, so don’t leave it too long before checking out.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Girls love Lego. Seriously, there is no scientific study saying girls wouldn’t enjoy pushing blocks together and creating as much as boys do.
With that in mind, if you’re looking to get your little one into the thrill of Lego, the Lego Disney Rapunzel’s Tower Set is a great place to start.
Not only does this thing look super stylish when it’s fully built, but it’s also suitable for ages six and up, which is the perfect age to get into Lego as it’s when kids have a greater understanding of reading and better motor control.
Plus the mini-dolls in this set are super cute, which is always a bonus.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
If you’re after a super affordable Lego Black Friday deal, look no further than this Lego Speed Champions Set.
This may not be the largest saving in the world, but, it’s enough to turn this stylish build into a solid stocking filler.
Despite being a smaller set, there’s still a ton of detail to found in this racer. And yes, there’s space for a little Lego man to sit and drive. Neat!
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
I don’t care what anyone says, I had a blast with the single-player of Marvel’s Avengers.
To be honest, I was expecting something grindy, with a random loot system where each new piece ups some sort of useless stat by one. It turns out, the single-player isn’t anything like that. Loot is there, sure, but it’s all manageable, and you don’t spend much time in your inventory at all.
I had a blast smacking up enemies with Kamala Kahn’s stretchy arms and pounding fools into the floor as Hulk. Sometimes you want a gamey game that’s focused on being fun instead of deep.
The story itself I found engaging. It’s not on the same level as Marvel’s Spider-Man or Spider-Man Miles Morales, but it’s enough to keep you entertained. The main villain (I won’t spoil it) was a really solid take on what is a very comic-book-looking character, too.
Plus, like, it’s really cheap now. What have you got to lose?
Now this is one of those Black Friday video game deals you absolutely do not want to sleep on. A whopping 50 percent off a newly-released game is a win in my book.
For those who don’t know, Watch Dogs Legion follows the exploits of hacker group Dedsec as they attempt to overthrow the powers that be in a post-Brexit England. And yes, that was a wild sentence to type out.
The hook this time around is you can play as anyone. See that granny pushing a shopping cart? You can recruit and play as her. The options for pure chaos are nearly endless.
I’m yet to play it (blame my backlog!) but IGN was a huge fan of the game.
Availability: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X (PS4 and Xbox One discs will work on PS5/Xbox Series S/X)
I don’t know about you, but I can’t manage with 1TB of space. That problem got even worse now I’ve upgraded to PS5 and only have around 600GB.
That’s why I cannot recommend the Seagate Game Drives enough. Sure, any hard drive plugged in via USB will work, but, if the cache isn’t up to scratch, your games are going to run slowly. With the Game Drives, that isn’t an issue, and setting up is as simple as plugging it in.
I actually bought this product a few weeks ago (thanks, Black Friday) and being able to store all my games on one drive, and switch the cable between PS4 and PS5 and have it all work, has been a godsend.
Deal-wise, the 2TB PS4 Game Drive has a meaty $40 off, while the Xbox version has just $10 off. It’s still worth it, though.
I am a HUGE fan of what Labists is doing with its Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter Kits.
Raspberry Pi is an affordable computer, but how many of us can list off everything we need with 100 percent certainty? I can’t. That’s why these bundle packs are so great. You don’t need to worry about forgetting something. All the cables, cases, and the thing everyone forgets, heatsinks, are included.
It’s all super easy to set up as well. It’s a shame getting Linux or Android onto the Raspberry Pi isn’t as simple.
If you’re after something for homeschooling or even running demanding emulators, this is one deal you don’t want to pass up.