19 Best Black Friday Toy Deals on Amazon

For the more adventurous kids out there, the Segway Ninebot ES1L Electric Kick Scooter is sure to put a smile on their face.

First, let’s dig into the safety aspect. A decade ago, hoverboards had a tendency to overheat, making them dangerous. Since then, the laws were changed and any hoverboard sold on in, or to, the US must be UL 2272 certified, which basically means they’ve been tested en masse to see how they hold up.

I’ve written about hoverboards extensively in the past, so I can say if they’re UL 2272 certified, you shouldn’t need to worry.

With all that out the way, what can this thing do? The 250-watt motors mean this beast can ride upward slopes as high as seven degrees, which is a lot, and can hit speeds of up to 12.4 mph.

Although 12.4 mph may not sound like much, it feels much faster when you’re the rider.

In terms of distance per charge, you’re looking at around 12.4 miles, which is plenty.

It’s worth noting as well, this hoverboard can support weights of up to 200 pounds, so if you fancy using this to commute, you totally could.

Finally, don’t forget this board comes with a one-year limited warranty that covers parts and labor from the manufacturer. So should anything go awry, contact Amazon or Segway with any issues.

Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up