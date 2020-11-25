5 Best Early Black Friday TV Deals

This Samsung 4K UHD deal is one of those Black Friday TV deals to die for. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your current set and want something that’s cutting-edge, this one’s for you.

Not everyone has made the jump to 4K yet. But with more and more tech catering to the 4K crowd, it’s only a matter of time until 4K becomes the norm.

I recently switched from 1080p to 4K and the difference in quality is instantly noticeable. I booted up my Xbox One X and everything appears more crisp. Nothing has rough edges or blurred outlines. If you’re a gamer, it’s absolutely worth investing in a 4K TV if you own a PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, or plan on grabbing the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

This TV also has Alex built-in and runs Tizen, which is a Linux based software that allows the user to get the most cutting-edge apps.

Just keep in mind, this thing is 75-inches, so while you won’t find a clearer picture, you may need to consider either wall mounting or a larger cabinet to put this beast on.

Yes, this is a pricey TV, there’s no getting around that. But, TVs are an investment. My family uses our TV daily, so if you’re worried about not getting your money’s worth, just think about how much you or your family use yours.

If this is the TV of your dreams, it’s also worth considering when will be the next time you see this much money off. I haven’t seen this deal before, and that’s not to say it won’t happen again, but I wouldn’t want to risk it, personally.