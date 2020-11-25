7 Best Early Black Friday Video Game Deals

Now this is one of those Black Friday video game deals you absolutely do not want to sleep on. A whopping 50 percent off a newly-released game is a win in my book.

For those who don’t know, Watch Dogs Legion follows the exploits of hacker group Dedsec as they attempt to overthrow the powers that be in a post-Brexit England. And yes, that was a wild sentence to type out.

The hook this time around is you can play as anyone. See that granny pushing a shopping cart? You can recruit and play as her. The options for pure chaos are nearly endless.

I’m yet to play it (blame my backlog!) but IGN was a huge fan of the game.

Availability: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X (PS4 and Xbox One discs will work on PS5/Xbox Series S/X)