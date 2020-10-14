Black+Decker Prime Day Deal: Save Up to 30% on Tools

Black+Decker tools are as recognizable in the USA as mom and apple pie. While the look of their tools may have changed for the 21st Century, there’s no mistaking that attention to detail and quality.

For Amazon Prime Day 2020, enjoy a selection of cordless power tools with savings of up to 30%. Just remember that you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the deals. Take a look below and see what you might not be able to live without.

Save over $20 on the Black+Decker 20V MAX Cordless Drill 4-Tool Combo Kit

This compact set of essential home power tools from Black+Decker is a no-brainer for anyone looking to get into the cordless electric power tool game. It’s even more of a no-brainer considering the $20 savings on the collection on Prime Day.

The package comes with two (!) 20V lithium-ion batteries and a charger to keep you going longer. The collection includes four cordless power tools that are small enough to get into tight places but powerful enough to get the job done:

3/8-inch cordless drill/driver with an 11-position clutch and LED light

5-1/2-inch circular saw featuring a high-torque motor and tool-free depth of cut adjustment

3,000 SPM reciprocating saw with variable speed trigger and electric brake along with tool-free blade changes

Bright work light that puts out 70 lumens with 11 hours of runtime

Price: $99.00

Save over $17.81 on the Black+Decker 20V MAX Cordless Drill with 30-Piece Accessory Kit

A cordless drill is an absolutely essential item for any homeowner. This model from Black+Decker features more than a $17 savings on Prime Day…and it was already a great value. Don’t think too hard on this deal; grab one while you can.

The drill has a 24-position clutch so you don’t strip out fasteners as quickly. That’s a good thing since the motor will spin at a speedy 750 RPM. This is definitely your go-to cordless drill for around the house, office, workshop, or anywhere you need to drill holes or drive screws.

A 30-piece accessory kit is included with the drill featuring six brad point drill bits, ten one-inch screwdriver bits, nine two-inch screwdriver bits, four nut drivers, and a magnetic bit tip holder. The package also comes with a 20V battery and charger.

Price: $39.00

Save over $29 on the Black+Decker 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Home Tool Kit

A cordless drill is a great gift to pick up on Prime Day but a Black+Decker cordless drill with a 68-piece home tool kit? Genius! Everything you see above comes with a 20V MAX battery pack, charger, and a tough contractor case to keep everything together.

This is one of the only home tool kits that I’ve seen which comes with not only screw bits but drill bits and hole saws. Those hole saws come in handy more often than you might think. And speaking of drill bits, this kit comes with spade bits, too.

All of the essentials are here: claw hammer, screwdrivers, pliers, tape measure, and a utility knife. And because this tool kit is just $59 for Amazon Prime Day, you might think about keeping one at the cabin, the office, or a spare in the basement. That’s close to a $30 savings.

Price: $59.00

