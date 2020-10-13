Blendtec Prime Day Deal: Save Up To $300 On Blenders

Soup season is upon us, folks, and if you’re in need of a blender to help you achieve kitchen perfection, look no further than Blendtec and this awesome Blendtec blender deal on Amazon Prime Day, saving you up to $300!
Known for their patented blade technology, high-powered motors, and intuitive designs, a Blendtec Blender has all the bells and whistles you need to amp up your cooking game – and margarita nights.
Throughout Amazon Prime Day Blendtec Prime Day deals will be announced. For the latest and greatest offers, see below:
Our Review
Blending up smoothies, hot soups, salsas, and other delicious snacks and meals has never been easier than with Blendtec’s Classic 575 model, and now you can save $70 on Amazon Prime Day!
Featuring four pre-programmed settings with one-touch buttons and five-speed manual control, Blendtec’s patented blade technology, which boasts a design that’s 10x stronger than any other brand on the market, is on full display in this professional-grade blender. And, as with any Blendtec blender, no chopping prep is needed for a smooth blend.
This blender is sold as part of a bundle that includes:
- 96-ounce volume container, ideal blending up large batches of margaritas and other beverages for 4-6 people
- A spoonula spatula designed specifically for all Blendtec Blenders
And, as an added bonus, simply add water and a little soap, turn it on, and watch as it cleans itself in less than a minute.
BLENDTEC PRIME DAY DEAL: SAVE $70 ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 – OFFER ENDS AT 7:35 AM (PST)!