Blendtec Prime Day Deal: Save Up To $300 On Blenders

Soup season is upon us, folks, and if you’re in need of a blender to help you achieve kitchen perfection, look no further than Blendtec and this awesome Blendtec blender deal on Amazon Prime Day, saving you up to $300!

Known for their patented blade technology, high-powered motors, and intuitive designs, a Blendtec Blender has all the bells and whistles you need to amp up your cooking game – and margarita nights.

Throughout Amazon Prime Day Blendtec Prime Day deals will be announced. For the latest and greatest offers, see below: