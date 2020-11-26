Blink Black Friday Deal: Save Up To 56% On The Blink Outdoor Security System

Packages left at the front door, random knocks, unknown neighborhood walkers – it’s important to keep tabs on what’s happening just outside your door. So, if you’re looking for ways to beef-up security around your home, be sure to check out this incredible Blink Black Friday Deal, saving you up to 56% on their brand new outdoor home security system.

Available in a variety of packages, the Blink Outdoor Home Security System is completely customizable to everyone’s needs and wants. Want a camera at every exterior door? You can do that. Looking to monitor the backyard? Oh, definitely. Want a camera at the end of your driveway? Go for it.

Better hurry, though. This incredible deal won’t last. For all the details, read on.

Shop The Black Friday Deal On The Blink Outdoor Security System

Made for exterior use, the Blink Outdoor Home Security System is one cool program, made even cooler by this incredible Blink Black Friday deal. Durable and weather-resistant, this system allows you to see what’s going on, hear what’s happening, and actually speak to visitors in real-time. Set-up is a total breeze with easy-to-follow instructions and the program is easy to operate thanks to an intuitive and user-friendly design.

Featuring state-of-the-art and proprietary technology, all of these new Blink cameras are wireless, battery-operated, come equipped with HD video, and work great during the day and at night, thanks to the built-in infrared night vision. We also want to mention a few other extremely cool features:

Batteries – these cameras run on two AA lithium batteries that last up to two years, meaning you’ll be able to monitor what’s going on around your house without the stress or fear of losing power. Batteries are included, too.

Alexa – everything’s cooler with Alexa, isn’t it? Blink is an Amazon company, and as such, comes with the power of everyone’s favorite digital assistant built-in. So, with just your voice – and an Alexa device like Amazon’s Echo Show – you can command the cameras from anywhere around the house. This is an optional feature, but an Alexa device is required to enable it.

Blink App – the complimentary Blink app provides you with an easy way to monitor activity from wherever you are, even if you’re half-way around the world. Get customized motion detection alerts, see and hear what’s happening in real-time, and thanks to the two-way audio capabilities, you can speak to the person on the other end of the camera. Or the dog…whoever.

Shop The Black Friday Deal On The Blink Outdoor Security System

And, here’s another cool feature – we know, so many cool features! – you can actually store video clips in the cloud with the Blink Subscription Plan. Various options are available, with plans as low as $3 a month. You can find out more information about those options by clicking here.

Depending on the package you decide to purchase, the Blink deal varies slightly, but rest assured, they’re all amazing. We’ve spelled out the deal points below but please note that all prices listed reflect the cost after the discount has been applied:

Camera Kits

(1) Camera: SAVE 35% – $64.99

(2) Cameras: SAVE 39% – $109.99

(3) Cameras: SAVE 40% – $149.99

(5) Cameras: SAVE 34% – $249.99

Camera Kits + Echo Show 5 Bundle

(2) Cameras: SAVE 56% – $119.99

(3) Cameras: SAVE 53% – $159.99

(5) Cameras: SAVE 45% – $259.99

Don’t miss your chance to save up to 56% on the brand new Blink Outdoor Security System with this Blink Black Friday deal.



