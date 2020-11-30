Blink Cyber Monday Deal: Save Up To 40% On Outdoor Security Systems

Packages left at the front door, random knocks, unknown neighborhood walkers – it’s important to keep tabs on what’s happening just outside your door. So, if you’re looking for ways to beef-up security around your home, be sure to check out this incredible Blink Cyber Monday deal, saving you up to 40% on their brand new outdoor home security system.

Available in a variety of packages, including bundle options with the Echo Show 5, the Blink Outdoor Home Security System is completely customizable to everyone’s needs and wants. Want a camera at every exterior door? You can do that. Looking to monitor the backyard? Oh, definitely. Want a camera at the end of your driveway? Go for it.

Better hurry, though. This incredible deal won’t last. For all the details, read on.

Shop The Cyber Monday Deal On The Blink Outdoor Security System

Made for exterior use, the Blink Outdoor Home Security System is one cool program, made even cooler by this incredible Cyber Monday Friday deal. Durable and weather-resistant, this system allows you to see what’s going on, hear what’s happening, and actually speak to visitors in real-time. Set-up is a total breeze with easy-to-follow instructions and the program is easy to operate thanks to an intuitive and user-friendly design.

Featuring state-of-the-art and proprietary technology, all of these new Blink cameras are wireless, battery-operated, come equipped with HD video, and work great during the day and at night, thanks to the built-in infrared night vision. We also want to mention a few other extremely cool features:

Batteries – these cameras run on two AA lithium batteries that last up to two years, meaning you’ll be able to monitor what’s going on around your house without the stress or fear of losing power. Batteries are included, too.

Alexa – everything’s cooler with Alexa, isn’t it? Blink is an Amazon company, and as such, comes with the power of everyone’s favorite digital assistant built-in. So, with just your voice – and an Alexa device like Amazon’s Echo Show – you can command the cameras from anywhere around the house. This is an optional feature, but an Alexa device is required to enable it.

Blink App – the complimentary Blink app provides you with an easy way to monitor activity from wherever you are, even if you’re half-way around the world. Get customized motion detection alerts, see and hear what’s happening in real-time, and thanks to the two-way audio capabilities, you can speak to the person on the other end of the camera. Or the dog…whoever.

Shop The Cyber Monday Deal On The Blink Outdoor Security System

And, here’s another cool feature – we know, so many cool features! – you can actually store video clips in the cloud with the Blink Subscription Plan. Various options are available, with plans as low as $3 a month. You can find out more information about those options by clicking here.

Depending on the package you decide to purchase, the Blink deal varies slightly, but rest assured, they’re all amazing. We’ve spelled out the deal points below but please note that all prices listed reflect the cost after the discount has been applied:

Camera Kits

(1) Camera: SAVE 35% – $64.99

(2) Cameras: SAVE 39% – $109.99

(3) Cameras: SAVE 40% – $149.99

(5) Cameras: SAVE 34% – $249.99

Camera Kits + $10 Echo Show 5 Bundle

(2) Cameras: SAVE 39% – $109.99

(3) Cameras: SAVE 40% – $149.99

(5) Cameras: SAVE 34% – $249.99

Don’t miss your chance to save up to 40% on the brand new Blink Outdoor Security System with this Blink Cyber Monday deal.

Shop The Cyber Monday Deal On The Blink Outdoor Security System

See Also:

Cyber Monday Deal: Save $50 On GoPro

Cyber Monday Deal: Save Up To 48% On KitchenAid Stand Mixer Attachments

Cyber Monday Deal: Save Up To $200 On Anova Sous Vide Precision Cookers

Cyber Monday Deal: Save 20% On Ooni Outdoor Pizza Ovens

Best Cyber Monday Women’s Fashion Deals

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.