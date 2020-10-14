Bosch Prime Day Deal: Save 32% on Lasers

Laser measuring tools are incredibly useful for hanging cabinets, installing tile, and a load of other applications. Bosch makes some of the best laser measuring tools out there and two of their most popular models are on sale for Prime Day this year.

Save 32% on Bosch Laser Measuring Tools

Save $50 on the Bosch 75′ Green-Beam Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser

If you work with your hands for a living, the Bosch 75-Foot Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser is a must-have tool for your toolbox. And now that it’s $50 cheaper for Prime Day, it’s much easier to pick one up. This handy little gadget may look like a tape measure but it’s not a tape like you’re used to.

It projects visible green laser lines that are up to four times brighter than standard beams of the red variety. The tool has a working range of up to 75 feet. Not bad. Want to know what’s better? How about accuracy that’s reliable up to 1/8-inch at 33 feet? Now you’re talking.

The laser features VisiMax™ technology, exclusive to Bosch, which monitors tool temperature and power use to deliver the brightest line for the job, optimized energy efficiency, and long-term tool reliability. All of those amazing amenities are in that little device.

The cross-line laser is equipped with a smart pendulum system that allows for automatic self-leveling. The pendulum also indicates an out-of-level condition with a blinking laser cross-line and it locks the pendulum for safe tool transport.

Lines may be displayed separately, in either horizontal or vertical positions, or together for a variety of alignment tasks. Hanging cabinets? Set the laser at a lower corner measurement and now you have both a vertical and horizontal guide.

This Bosch laser package includes the GLL75-40G self-leveling cross-line laser level, a magnetic L mount, a green laser target, three AA batteries, and a fine-looking carrying pouch.

Price: $149.00

Save over $32 on the Bosch Blaze Pro 165-Foot Laser Distance Measure

Perfect for large construction sites where tape measures aren’t efficient or useful, the Bosch Blaze Pro 165-Foot Laser Distance Measure is also right at home in the standard garage or workshop. Full of useful features, you can save over $32 on the unit if you pick one up on Prime Day.

Full of useful features, the powerful laser measurer can handle long-range measuring with extreme accuracy. We’re talking about measuring distances up to 165 feet within 1/16 inch. Not too shabby, right?

The simple, easy to use, one-button operation begins by pressing once to begin measuring. The Blaze Pro is compact enough to fit in a pocket so you can keep with you to use at a moment’s notice. The laser measure features a backlit color display that allows measurements to be read easily read in either light or dark environments.

The default measurement adjusts in real-time as you move closer or farther from the target. On top of that, the unit has room in its memory for ten measurement bookmarks so you can keep track of the various distances that you’re working on. There is also an auto square function to calculate square footage automatically. If you’re someone who needs to make up fast and accurate estimates on the job, well, the Bosch Blaze Pro will be your new best friend.

One more thing about the Bosch Blaze Pro: we all know construction sites are no walk in the park. Even some of your workshops are a little on the rough side. Tools had better be durable or they’re not going to last long. This robust laser distance measure is IP54 rated to withstand tough conditions like rain, dust, and snow. That should be tough enough for you, right?

Price: $49.00

