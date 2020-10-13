Bosch Prime Day Deal: Save on Woodworking Tools

Bosch tools for woodworking are always in high demand and when they’re on sale like they are for Amazon Prime Day this year, you had better be quick to take advantage of the deals. Just remember that you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the savings.

Save on Bosch Woodworking Tools

Save over $40 on the Bosch Portable Benchtop Router Table

Get an incredibly sweet deal on this incredibly sweet Bosch router table for Prime Day. You’ll save over $40 when you pick up the RA1141 portable benchtop router table. Ease of use and stability is the name of the game with this accessory piece. The Bosch 1617EVS fixed base router works well with this benchtop table.

The router table features an “Easy Click” router mount that attaches and detaches in seconds with no leveling required. The smooth laminated MDF top plus adjustable laminated MDF face plates offer better support and movement of stock over the table.

The tall fence handles taller stock, and dual feather boards provide additional control while feeding stock across the table along with a bit-height gauge for easier bit setup. The table is preassembled with folding legs and storage compartments for convenience and portability.

Price: $125.30

Save over $40 on this 10-Piece Set of Bosch Router Bits

So you’ve got a great Bosch router and a nice benchtop router table. Now what? You’re going to need this 10-piece set of the most popular bits around. This Prime Day deal will save you over $40 over the standard everyday price.

This all-purpose router bit set makes a great for both the professional and casual woodworker. These carbide-tipped bits are some of the most widely used for projects. The cutting edges are precision ground to provide excellent wear resistance and sharp cutting ability so you get the best finish on that coffee table you’ve wanted to make for, like, forever.

Included in the set are 1/2-inch shank bits for greater stability and 1/4-inch shank bits for getting those thin profiles just right. The set comes in a reusable storage case with a solid wood base and clear plastic top that looks as professional as you are.

Price: $104.60

Save over $17 on this 6-Piece Bosch Router Bits Set

You’re not quite ready for the awesome power of a 10-piece router bit set? That’s okay. Walk before you run; we get it. If that’s the case, this Bosch 6-piece set has you covered. Save over $17 on the collection on Prime Day.

The 6-bit set is just like the 10-piece set, just with four fewer bits: they’re carbide-tipped for smooth finishing ability and high-quality cutting. The reusable storage case and solid wood base and clear plastic top is handy and attractive. Neat.

Price: $60.60

Save $12 on the Bosch RA1054 Deluxe Router Edge Guide

This handy router edge guide from Bosch provides versatility while working with your router. With this gadget, you’ll be able to do edge forming using non-piloted bits. You’ll also be able to guide your cuts along the edge of your piece or up to eight inches from that edge.

It includes a dust extraction hood and a vacuum hose adapter for 1-1/4-inch, 1-1/2-inch, and 35mm hoses. The included pivot plate can be converted to a circle guide for making circles and arcs up to 32 inches in diameter as well. All of that and save $12 when you purchase during Prime Day.

Price: $23.70

Save $10 on the Bosch RA1128 8-Piece Router Template Guide Set

This 8-piece Template Guide Set from Bosch features six router template guides (including large and small dovetail router guides) as well as two radius hinge guides. The Bosch RA1126 Quick-Change Template Guide Adapter and a RA1100 Interface for Threaded Template Guides are included in the set.

This set works with most Bosch routers as well as with the plunge bases for Bosch palm routers. On top of that, these guides will work with some other name-brand routers but check compatibility just in case. Save $10 for Prime Day on this template guide set that features a number of popular guides.

Price: $18.80

Save $10 on this Bosch GO29 Drill Bit Set

For accurate starts and clean drilling, nothing beats this 29-piece set of gold oxide coated Bosch Drill Bits. This set of drill bits offers added speed and durability for all the drilling you need to do in wood, metal, and plastic. Save $10 off the normal everyday price for Prime Day.

The gold oxide coating helps to provide longer life than ordinary high-speed steel drill bits by resisting heat buildup. Nice. If you have a standard three-jaw drill that’s either corded or cordless, you’re in luck: these bits will fit just fine.

Price: $20.40

