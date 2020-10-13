Bose Prime Day Deal: Save Up to $150 on QC35II Noise Cancelling Headphones

Save $150 off these popular Bose noise-cancelling headphones with these huge Prime Day deals. These headphones are currently at their lowest prices yet this year this Amazon Prime Day.

The stunning Limited Edition Triple Midnight version of the popular Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) noise-cancelling headphones is currently on sale for 43 percent off. This is the biggest price drop of the year so far on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel.

These headphones tune out distractions and allow you to completely focus on your favorite music, podcasts, and more thanks to advanced noise cancellation technology. Alexa is also built-in, so you can easily access music, ask questions and get crucial information using your voice.

A dual-microphone system keeps your voice sounding loud and clear. These headphones are Bluetooth-enabled, and pair quickly with compatible devices. You can use the accompanying Bose app to personalize settings and access any updates you might need in the future.

Save 43 percent off the QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with this incredible Prime Day deal. The headphones are currently sitting at their lowest price yet this year on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel.

These Bose headphones feature three levels of noise-cancellation technology, which leads to a better overall listening experience. Whether you’re in a crowded subway, taking the bus or lounging at home, your favorite music and audio will sound crisp, clear and balanced. Built-in Alexa gives you fast and easy access to your music. You can also get information and ask questions using your voice.

These headphones work with the Bose Connect app, which allows you to adjust noise cancellation levels, share music, manage Bluetooth connectivity and more. Software updates are also available through the app to keep your Bose headphones up to date.

If you’re looking for Bose Prime Day deals on noise-cancelling headphones, this is one to jump on. These stunning silver headphones are currently $100 off, making them a steal.

These headphones are lightweight and comfortable enough for extended wear, making them especially popular among commuters, frequent travelers and music lovers. The QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones come with a noise-rejecting dual-mic system for clear phone calls, even if you’re in a noisy environment.

Depending on your location and personal preference, you can choose high or low noise cancellation levels. It’s also possible to turn the noise cancellation feature off via the built-in Action button.

These portable headphones get up to 20 hours of wireless play per charge. You can double the amount of listening time in wired mode by using the included audio cable. A multi-function button gives you access to your phone’s virtual assistant, so you can quickly get news updates, check the local weather and more.

