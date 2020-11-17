Black Friday Brava Deal: Save Up to $300

Save up to $300 on Brava cooking sets with this amazing Black Friday deal. If you’ve been waiting for a great deal on a smart oven that can whip up restaurant-quality food with the push of a button, then this is the deal for you. The Brava Oven makes preparing and cooking meals quick and easy without compromise. Scroll down to start shopping huge Black Friday deals on three popular Brava sets: Starter, Bake & Breakfast and Chef’s Choice.

Save $300 Off Brava Chef’s Choice Set

Buy The Brava Chef’s Choice Set

Score $300 off Brava’s Chef’s Choice Set with this Black Friday deal. You’ll get everything that’s included in the Bake & Breakfast set, along with a chef’s pan. This is a great opportunity to score big on a smart oven that combines 10 appliances in one.

Brava aims to make home cooking simpler and more accessible in its smart oven. All you need to do is choose your recipe, prepare the food tray and press a button to begin cooking. You can turn Brava’s lights on or off to cook meals according to your personal preference. You can also concentrate energy into a specific zone to cook certain foods at different heat or intensity levels without disturbing nearby ingredients.

Not only does this result in more accurate results, but it also means you don’t have to flip or stir food as it cooks. In addition to multiple high-powered lamps, Brava also has multiple temperature sensors and particle detectors. There’s even an integrated camera to show your food as it cooks right on your phone.

Save $200 Off Brava Bake & Breakfast Set

Buy Brava Bake & Breakfast Set

Save $200 off the Brava Bake & Breakfast set with this Black Friday deal.

The set includes everything you’ll find in the Starter Set, in addition to two glass and metal trays. There’s also a muffin tin, square pan, loaf pan and egg tray. Whether you’re craving fried eggs, bacon, hashbrowns, toast or something else, you can quickly and easily whip up a tasty meal using Brava.

The beauty of Brava is that it’s suitable for a wide variety of foods and meals. Unlike convection ovens, which cook food using hot air, Brava uses visible and infrared light for quicker and more efficient results. You can also easily adjust and target the light as needed to ensure your food is cooked just the way you prefer. This also means that you can simultaneously cook food in different ways, such as baking and sauteeing, without having to separate it for the best results.

Save $100 Off Brava Starter Set

Buy The Brava Starter Set

Save $100 off the Brava Starter Set with this Black Friday deal. This is a great way to try out Brava while saving some money with this generous discount.

Brava’s Starter Set includes The Brava Oven along with a TempSensor, glass tray, and metal tray. You’ll also get a two-year Brava Plus membership. In case you’re not familiar, Brava Plus is a cloud-based service with perks such as premium recipes, personalized settings and the ability to discuss techniques and recipes with the company’s chefs.

Brava is an innovative home cooking solution with numerous features. For starters, it preheats to 500 degrees Fahrenheit in just seconds, making it extremely efficient compared to convection ovens and stoves. You’ll find eight cooking functions to cook and bake just about anything. Brava slow cooks, roasts, sears, bakes, dehydrates, toasts and reheats food. You can also use it to air-fry your favorite foods. Multi-zone cooking lets you cook different food groups, such as meat and veggies, on a single tray.

See Also:



Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.