Calphalon Cookware Prime Day Deals (2020): Save Up to $225 on Sets

If you’re someone who loves to cook, high-quality cookware is at the top of your wish list, and with this Calphalon cookware Prime Day Deal you’ll save up to $225 on some of the best. These awesome sets of nonstick cookware go from stovetop to oven to dishwasher making meal-prep a joy and cleanup a breeze.

For more great deals in every category, check out the Heavy Prime Day Hub. Remember, Amazon Prime Day is exclusively for Prime Members. If you haven’t yet signed up, there’s still time to do so and reap the rewards of amazing discounts, fast free shipping, and so much more!

Save $147 on Calphalon 8-Piece Cookware Set

Ultra-sturdy Construction with Three-Layer Nonstick Surface

If you’re sometimes hesitant about cooking the messiest foods, Calphalon’s three-layer nonstick surface performs with aplomb. Improved adherence reinforces durability to ensure that your pans will last for years. Plus these pans have a nonstick surface that’s resistant to scratches from metal kitchen utensils, so you won’t need to replace your favorites just to use your new cookware.

This eight-piece set includes an eight-inch fry pan, a 2.5-quart saucepan with a cover, a six-quart stockpot with a cover, and a 13-inch deep skillet with a cover.

Professional-grade Durability with Consistent Results

Made with Calphon’s thickest gauge hard-anodized aluminum, this cookware set is seriously resistant to warping and denting. It can stand up to the grind of daily professional use. These pans deliver even heat for consistent results, and their exterior is corrosion-resistant, so they’ll stay looking just as good as the food you prepare.

These pans easily make the move from the stovetop to your oven. Oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, they feature stainless steel stay-cool handles that are easy to grip.

Dishwasher Safe Makes Cleanup a Breeze

One of the things every chef dreads is the cleanup after cooking, but with this cookware set, you can go straight from the stovetop to the dishwasher making cleanup almost effortless. In fact, it’s quite possible you can convince someone else in your family to do the dirty work.

With this Amazon Prime Day deal, you can get superior cookware right now at a 40% discount off the regular price and look forward to the holiday cooking frenzy with a sigh of relief.

Buy the Calphalon 8-Piece Cookware Set

Save $225 on Calphalon 15-Piece Cookware Set

If you’re frequently cooking for large crowds, you might want to outfit your kitchen with a much larger cookware set like this Calphalon 15-piece ensemble that includes 8, 10, and 12-inch frypans, 2.5 and 3.5-quart saucepans with covers, a 4.5-quart soup pan with a cover, a 3-quart saute pan with cover, a 5-quart sauteuse with cover, and an 8-quart stockpot with cover.

This set is also oven and dishwasher safe, and despite the increased number of pieces, this set stacks well to store in smaller spaces. Right now with this Prime Day Deal, you’ll save a whopping $225, meaning a 34% discount off the regular price.

Buy the Calphalon 15-Piece Cookware Set

Save $107.18 on Calphalon 8-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

If stainless steel is your preferred cooking medium, you can still count on Calphalon to deliver quality. This eight-piece stainless steel set includes the same suite of pots, pans, and lids as the hard-anodized set featured above. They are oven and dishwasher safe, and as an added bonus, this cookware is suited to induction cooking, whereas the others are not.

Save $107 on Calphalon Stainless Steel 8-Piece Cookware Set

See Also:

Best Prime Day Luggage Deals

Best Prime Day Furniture Deals

Best Prime Day Subscription Box Deals

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.