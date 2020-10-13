Coleman Prime Day Deals (2020): Up To 54% Off Outdoor Essentials

Prime Day is here, so for shoppers who are enrolled in Amazon Prime, there are tremendous savings to be had well ahead of the holiday madness!

Coleman is one of the longest standing and most trusted outdoor gear outfitters on the market, and they’re currently running an awesome assemblage of Prime Day Deals until 10/14 at 3pm (EST)! Now’s your chance to save big on camping gear and more while supplies last!

Save 30% on the Coleman 1000 Lumens LED Lantern with BatteryGuard

Here’s an excellent camping lantern option for those in need of some powerful outdoor area lighting. The Coleman 1000 Lumens LED Lantern with BatteryGuard is a rock-solid option that’s up for any adventure you can carry it on!

For those that have a hard time imagining light output, 1000 Lumens is really, really bright. This lantern has a 16-foot beam output, and will last up to an impressive 14 hours on high, so it’s absolutely suitable as a lighting option for larger camping groups.

This lantern is powered by four D batteries and equipped with Coleman’s BatteryGuard – a battery preservation system that stops drain and corrosion, maximizing the shelf life of batteries in the event that they sit for months, or even years without being used!

Featuring weather resistance and impact resistance up to six feet, you can furthermore rest assured this camping lantern can handle the abuses of the outdoors.

Price: $27.99

Save 30% on the Coleman 8-Person Instant Family Tent

Here’s your chance to score a tremendous family tent for group camping at an exceptionally low price point! The Coleman 8-Person Instant Family Tent is a wonderful option for big campouts that call for lots of sleeping space and gear storage – and it’s currently marked way down for Prime Day!

The 14 by 10 foot footprint can accommodate up to four queen-size airbeds, so this is truly a camping palace. A 6-foot 7-inch center height goes on to provide plenty of standing headroom for even the tallest of outdoorsmen. There are even integrated storage pockets within the interior of the tent in order to keep everyone’s gear and gadgets effectively organized.

The Polyguard 2X double-thick fabric used to build this tent is furthermore tough as nails against wilderness hazards and treated to be totally weatherproof. Coleman’s WeatherTec features include a tub floor with welded corners to avoid wetness from the ground up, protected seams for extra rain defense, and covered zippers to eliminate any splash. There is also an integrated rainfly, so you and your entire camping crew need not worry about the forecast.

Best of all, the pre-attached poles of this unique tent design enable a super-rapid 60-second setup, so it’s incredibly user friendly.

With several different color options to select from and a 1-year warranty included, you can buy in confidence you’re purchasing a reliable product that won’t disappoint!

Price: $216.99

Save 49% on the Coleman Easy Setup Montana Tent

Here’s another awesome opportunity to score some big-time savings on an excellent tent option for large group campouts. The Coleman Easy Setup Montana Tent is an 8-person option that features a remarkably spacious 16 by 7 foot footprint and a 6 foot, 2 inch center height.

Able to accommodate up to three queen-sized air beds and featuring interior storage pockets to keep everyone’s gear and gadgets off the tent floor and organized, the Montana Tent is truly a brilliantly designed option for bigger camping groups.

Featuring a conventional-pitch design and a hinged door for particularly easy in and out the action, you’ll learn to love the character of this tent in no time.

Designed with double-thick fabric welded corners and inverted seams to eliminate any and all wetness, this tent is furthermore built to withstand heavy rains and winds up to 35 MPH. Considering the price point of this feature-rich tent even before the Prime Day savings, this is one excellent value option!

Price: $111.64

Save up to 34% on the Coleman 2-Person Sundome Tent

The Coleman 2-Person Sundome Tent is a wonderful companion for solo campouts and/or car camping trips with a partner.

Featuring a conventional pitch and setting up in as little as 10 minutes, this is an exceptionally intuitive and easy tent to erect. A Polyester taffeta 75 denier flysheet paired with Coleman’s WeatherTec technology goes on to integrate welded corners and inverted seams for complete and total rain-proofing, as well as the ability to withstand winds up to 35 MPH.

While this tent is totally weatherproof, large windows and a ground vent are integrated for enhanced airflow, so this tent option won’t get stuffy during hot and humid campouts. There is also an E-port for running a power cord into the tent, so you can easily utilize your camping gadgets without having to leave the door open.

All in all, a killer tent option for the price point for all sorts of applications that will serve single campers and pairs wonderfully for years to come!

Price: $46.15

Save 54% on the Coleman 300 Lumen LED Headlamp with BatteryGuard

The Coleman 300 Lumen LED Headlamp with BatteryGuard is a stellar value general purpose headlamp that offers great light output, multiple lighting modes, a water-resistant design, and a 3-year warranty.

Currently marked way down for Prime Day, here’s your chance to score a new headlamp at a laughably low price. This option runs on three AAA batteries (included), offering up to 3.5 hours of runtime on high, and upwards of 200 hours on low! There is furthermore a red light mode so you can retain your night vision in scenarios you want to remain keen.

Featuring a 150-meter beam distance, this is an impressive headlamp for the price point that will not disappoint.

Coleman has gone on to include their Battery Guard technology here in order to stop battery drain, better preserve shelf life, and reduce corrosion.

Price: $13.60

Save 36% on the Coleman 390 Lumen Twin LED Lantern

The Coleman 390 Lumen Twin LED Lantern is a brilliant all-purpose option of outdoor area lighting that will make for an excellent companion on any campout or wilderness outing.

Featuring customizable brightness settings ranging from high to ultra-low, the 390-lumen max output of this lantern is quite bright, making it suitable for meal prepping, game playing, and more! Sporting a 32-foot beam distance on high and able to run for up to an astounding 299 hours on one set of D-cell batteries, this is a seriously capable lantern for the price point.

Coleman has furthermore built this lantern to be rain-proof and splash-resistant, so a little weather won’t hurt it. With a 5-year warranty to match, you can purchase in confidence knowing you’ve covered in the event of any defect or mishap!

Price: $25.31

Save 44% on Coleman 800 Lumen Four-Panel LED Lantern

The Coleman Multi-Panel LED Lantern is a unique and highly innovative camping lantern option that offers the ability to detach the lighting-panels from the main lantern body in order to create multiple lights out of one!

Featuring 800 total lumens, each light panel has a built-in flashlight and various lighting modes. The panels are charged by the base lantern when attached, which furthermore features an integrated USB port for charging your other devices.

The light panels are even equipped with kickstands in order to stand upright and be oriented in a more conducive manner for area lighting. They are also magnetized on the back, so you can stick them to all sorts of places! Adequate water-resistance even ensures a little rain won’t damage this lantern option, so rest assured it can handle the outdoors.

Featuring 20 hours of runtime on high and up to 400 hours on low, this is furthermore a long-lived lantern option that will support extended camping trips throughout the entire weekend.

Price: $55.99

Save 24% on the Coleman PowerPack Propane Stove

The Coleman PowerPack Propane Stove is a simple and straightforward camp stove option that can fit up to a 12-inch pan and offers 7,500 total BTUs of cooking power.

This is a great stove for car camping and picnicking, and can even be potentially back-packed with due to its compact design, although it does weigh almost 2-pounds.

Pressure-control technology delivers consistent heat in outdoor settings, one 16.4-ounce propane cylinder running for up to 3 hours on high. The chrome-plated grate is even removable for easy cleaning!

A brilliant little camp stove option for quickly and efficiently boiling water, whipping up camp-breakfasts, searing steaks and more – the PowerPack Propane Stove is a stellar outdoor cooking accessory to own for all sorts of applications.

Price: $30.04

Save 44% on the Coleman Queen Air Mattress with Built-in Pump

If you struggle to catch a good night’s sleep on campouts and overnights in the outdoors, Coleman’s Queen Air Mattress with a Built-in Pump will solve your predicament and give you a new lease on camping!

While this is an excellent option of camp bedding, Coleman’s Air Beds also make for a great deployable guest bed, so don’t consider this awesome Prime Day deal solely in a camping context.

The 78 by 60 inch mattress top provides plenty of room for camping pairs, so you’ll never feel cramped for space on a narrow camping pad ever again. As soft plush top goes on to create a velvet-like sleep surface for even greater comfort, so whether or not you decide to employ a sheet with this sleep system you’ll be cozy as can be!

Perhaps best of all, the 20-inch height of this mattress allows you to sit upright with your feet on the ground like you would on your bed at home – a simple but underrated luxury that makes kicking your shoes on or off, and waking up in the morning that much more pleasant.

With an integrated 120V pump included, all you need is a power source to quickly and efficiently inflate this ultra-comfy camp bed – no lightheadedness or dizziness from manually inflating required!

Price: $74.59

Save 31% on the Coleman 20°F Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag

Coleman’s 20°F Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag is an outstanding value choice for those seeking an effectively warm winter sleeping bag for car camping applications.

This 100% polyester sleeping bag employs synthetic vs. natural insulation. The hollow polyester insulation is more water-resistant and far less expensive than natural down, but features a higher packed weight and does not compress as well when it comes to packability. For car camping contexts and other scenarios where the packability of your sleep system is not important, this is a far more than adequate option that will no doubt impress you.

The 75 by 33 inch Fiberlock construction of the Brazos Bag prevents the insulation from shifting, both helping to retain loft and therefore heat, as well as extending the overall lifespan of the sleeping bag. A draft tube along the zipper also works to keep your body heat from escaping, making this is a truly toasty sleep system.

With a few different color options to choose from and a 5-year limited warranty included, you can select your preferred aesthetic and rest assured you’re purchasing a quality, lon-lasting product that you’ll cozy up with for years!

Price: $29.40

Save 29% on the Coleman Trekking Pole

If you’re in the market for a new trekking pole or walking stick, here’s your chance to score a quality option at a staggeringly low price point. The Coleman Trekking Pole is currently marked down for Prime Day, so you can score some savings on this already awesome value option!

This is an extending pole that telescopes from 27 to 53 inches, so it’s a fit with every sized hiker. The aluminum construction is lightweight, and the ergonomic cork handle has a great feel in your hand. There is also a nylon hand-strap included ensuring you retain a firm grasp.

The trekking pole does not feature any shock-absorption, but the interchangeable comfort-walk foot or tungsten carbide tip does provide a great grip and adequate balance.

Price: $10.58

