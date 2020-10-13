GreenLife Prime Day Deal (2020): Save 35% On 16-Piece Cookware Set

Calling all you home cooks and food fans: have we got an Amazon Prime Day deal for you. If you’re in need of a new set of quality pots, pans, and must-have kitchen accessories necessary to release your inner Julia Child – or you’re shopping for the next Ina Garten – take a look at this seriously awesome cookware Prime Day deal from GreenLife.

Now 35% off, GreenLife’s 16-piece nonstick cookware set is a serious must-shop deal on Prime Day. Read on for all the details on this cookware deal!

This Prime Day deal ends at 8:20 PM (PST) tonight!

Shop The Prime Day Deal On The GreenLife 16-Piece Cookware Set

As the number one selling cookware set on Amazon, and one of the best-reviewed, this is a real winner on Prime Day.

Available in seven different colors, including red, black diamond, black, blue, lavender, pink, and turquoise, this 16-piece nonstick cookware set comes with the following:

4-inch frying pan

7-inch frying pan

9.5-inch frying pan

1-quart saucepan with lid

2-quart saucepan with lid

5-quart stock pock with lid

2.5-quart sauté pan with lid

7-inch stainless steel steamer

4 kitchen utensils: soup ladle, fish spatula, strainer, and a slotted spatula

Made from recycled aluminum and reinforced with a wobble-free base for extra strength and even heat distribution, this cookware set has a rivetless interior design to avoid snags and food buildup. Featuring Soft Grip Bakelite handles that are designed to stay cool while you’re cooking on the stovetop, these handles are also really, really comfortable to work with.

The high-performance Thermolon ceramic non-stick coating is long-lasting and easy to clean – hooray! Made without PFAS, PFOA, lead, or cadmium, these pans are safe and healthy to use for all of your cooking projects. And, the pots and frying pans are all oven-safe up to 350 degrees F.

Here are a few tips and tricks to get the most out of your GreenLife cookware:

Use butter and oil but not cooking spray

Cook over a low to medium temperature

Use wood or nylon utensils and avoid metal – they could ruin the finish!

Let the pan cool before washing

If cleaning by hand, use a soft sponge

Word of caution: these are safe on all cooktops EXCEPT induction.

With this cookware Prime Day deal, you can save 35%. But, don’t wait! This cookware deal ends at 8:20 PM (PST) tonight!

Price: $55.99

GreenLife started with one goal in mind: bring healthy cooking within everyone’s reach. By creating safe and healthy to use cooking products at affordable prices, GreenLife has done just that.

Blending recycled materials with new nonstick technology, GreenLife produces aesthetically pleasing designs with sustainable and eco-friendly practices. Their Thermolon technology is the first natural ceramic nonstick coating on the market. Made without PFAS, PFOA, lead, or cadmium, it’s safe and healthy to use. This material is also high-heat resistant, meaning it won’t chip away if the pan gets too hot.

A great starter kit for any home cook, this cookware set also makes for an exceptional gift.

GreenLife’s 16-piece nonstick cookware set is the cookware Prime Day deal that can’t be beat!

