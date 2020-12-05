11 Best Craftsman Deals for Christmas: Save Up to $90

With that Christmas red color scheme and a reputation for quality as old as Santa Claus, Craftsman tools will be very welcome under your tree this year. Check out our list of best Craftsman products that will bring joy to all the handy people you plan on giving them to.
Whether it’s a present for a special do-it-yourselfer or maybe to jump-start your college kid’s tool collection, Craftsman tools will always be a hit during the holidays. Don’t wait, however: no one knows how long these deals might stick around.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ho ho ho! It’s that time of year and good for you that Craftsman has this 2-tool cordless combo kit available for giving during the holidays. It’s on sale for just $99.00, a savings of $65.00 off list price. The kit comes with two popular cordless tools ready to drill, fasten, and secure what you’re working on.
The first tool, a 20V MAX 1/2-inch cordless drill with a powerful motor capable of keeping up with demanding drilling and fastening tasks and a two-speed gearbox with up to 1,500 RPM. The second, a 20V MAX 1/4-inch cordless impact driver provides 1,460 inches per pounds of torque running at 2,800 RPM and 3,100 BPM for heavy-duty fastening tasks. You know, like getting Santa’s sleigh rails ready to go.
Both tools feature an LED light for improved visibility with a compact design and contoured overmolded handles. These two screw guns make working in tight spaces easier and more comfortable. What’s better than that? How about two 20V 1.3Ah batteries, a rapid charger and canvas storage bag? Yep, you get that too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Craftsman V20 18GA Cordless Brad Nailer is a reliable and durable finish nailer that’s perfect for home use. It’s on sale for $40.00 right now. There are no cords, no hoses, and no cartridges to look out for with this cordless nail gun.
Features include a contoured overmolded handle for excellent comfort and grip. Set your nail depth with the dial on the side. If your nail is too tall or short, just crank a quarter turn and the problem is solved.
Dual LED work lights to help with low visibility and let you know if you’re low on battery power or the tool has stalled. There’s also a tool-free jam release for easy clearing of rare nail jams in the barrel. And safety first: the trigger lock-off switch will prevent unintended nail firing while you’re on the go.
This cordless nail gun handles 18 gauge brads from 5/8″ to 2″ in length. The Craftsman V20 18GA Cordless Brad Nailer is a little heavier than other cordless nail guns of its class but the price of this power tool helps to make up for that. It’s a load of fun to use; so much so that you may find excuses to charge it up and go to town. Find some nails to go with the brad nailer here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Craftsman V20 cordless tools aren’t much good without solid battery packs like this V20 4.0Ah 2-Pack. They feature up to three times the operation runtime versus 1.3Ah-sized batteries and they also have an LED fuel gauge on each one. Battery packs are good to have for spares when your tools are put to the test on a long workday.
At $30.00 off the list price just in time for the holidays, this 2-pack is a good idea for spare batteries in the workshop or garage and to add to your collection of Craftsman cordless power tools. The longer cycle life will result in an extended life for each battery as well. If you need additional charging capability, this dual charger will do the trick.
Don’t need such raw power like what the 4.0Ah batteries put out? No worries. The V20 2.0Ah 2-pack is on sale as well and for just $59.00 to make a $50.00 savings. Merry Christmas!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Everyone needs a solid-performing cordless drill in the house. Save some holiday dough and bring on the season with this Craftsman V20 Cordless Drill & Driver Kit. Just in time for the holidays, save $28.00 and pay just $59.00.
The drill comes with a 1/2-inch keyless chuck for fast and easy bit changes and powered by a high-performance motor that is more than up the tasks for a variety of drilling and fastening applications. A two-speed gearbox keeps things rolling along and a LED light brightens things up in dark work conditions.
A 20V rechargeable battery is included along with a charger that will refill the tank in less than an hour. Along with a three-year warranty and colored red to match Santa’s sleigh, this Craftsman drill is ready to help you deck those halls.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Jig saws, like this V20 cordless version from Craftsman, are very handy to have around to make smooth, curved cuts through flat stock. There are three orbital settings onboard this saw depending on your need to cut more or less aggressively and a variable-speed trigger for nice control when you’re working.
The tool-free blade change allows for worn-out blades removed quickly and easily. Need to make some angled cuts? Simply adjust the beveling shoe up to 45 degrees and make it happen. The contoured, overmolded handle and sleek lines make this jig saw one you can’t wait to use, cord or no cord but lucky for us both this cordless model remains untethered.
The kit includes a 2.0Ah V20 battery and CMCB102 charger along with a wood blade and a three-year warranty. The whole kit and kaboodle is on sale for $9.48 off the list price. Make sure to pick up some blades to go with that saw while you’re shopping, okay?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Craftsman V20 cordless circular saw features a compact design and a lightweight yet rugged build that can handle rips and crosscut in the field with no issue. It delivers the power needed to complete your cutting jobs with energy to spare.
The motor features a solid 4,200 RPM capacity and is ideal for aggressive fast cutting. The beveling shoe pivots up to 50 degrees for angled cuts. Craftsman features very detailed and overmolded handles that provide a nice amount of grip for increased control and comfort as well.
This circular saw kit comes with the saw outfitted with a 6-1/2-inch 18-tooth blade. You’ll need to pick up a battery and charger since this is the tool-only version but good news: they’re on sale for the holidays as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Get ready for fastener-freeing freedom with the Craftsman V20 Cordless Impact Wrench. This stunning piece of scarlet hardware is on sale for a nice $30 off for the Christmas season but don’t wait because, at that price, the deal won’t last long.
This impact wrench features a 1/2-inch chuck with a hog ring anvil for easy socket changes. Maximum ft-lbs is 350 with 2,500 IPMS for removing larger fasteners quickly. The tool features 1,700 maximum RPM with a variable speed trigger for added control.
That LED work light will help to improve visibility in dark work areas (always a danger when working on cars). A 20V 4.0Ah high-capacity battery pack is included for steady, elongated runtime for heavy-duty applications. A fast charger is included as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Okay, this is awesome: the Craftsman Versatrack Garage Storage System provides a place for everything. Track wall can be installed as single strips with hooks for larger items like yard tools or power tools or can be used to mount a piece of pegboard. The grooves in the track will hold the pegboard away from the wall.
A patented latching system prevents any of the accessories (and there are many) from accidentally launching themselves from the wall. The rails can be mounted to drywall, studs, or masonry and will hold up to 75 pounds per linear foot. The kit includes a variety of hooks to hang hand and power tools, landscaping equipment, ladders, sporting equipment, and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Everyone who works out in a workshop or garage needs a good vacuum like this 16-Gallon Wet/Dry Vac from Craftsman. It must be Santa’s go-to line of tools because just look at that holly berry red color. It’s on sale right now for $16.50 off the list price.
This shop vacuum features a powerful 6.5 peak HP motor making it a great solution for cleaning up after you’re done in the garage or at the job site. Got a big renovation? Or maybe the basement flooded? No worries; both are easy tasks for this large shop vacuum.
This wet dry vac includes a car nozzle, utility nozzle, and wet nozzle as well as a large 2-1/2-inch diameter hose with added Dual-Flex that resists kinks and crushing. On-board hose storage plus accessory and power cord organizers help eliminate unneeded hassle and reduce overall storage space.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This handy little Craftsman 6-Gallon Pancake Air Compressor is on sale for $15 during the holidays making it not only a nice gift to set under the tree but it will save you a few gold coins as well. With an oil-free pump for long life and virtually no maintenance, the Craftsman compressor is nice to have for filling tires, running a brad nailer, or blowing out dust from the workshop.
The high-performance electric motor starts easily, even in cold weather. The two onboard couplers can support two users or two air tools simultaneously. The 6-gallon tank provides a long runtime with quick recovery. Along with the main compressor, several tools are included such as a tire chuck, blow gun, tire gauge, blow gun with safety nozzle, a rubber tip, and three inflator adapters along with a 25-foot-long, 1/4-inch air hose with coupler and plug.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $90 off the list price of the Craftsman V20 Cordless 7-Tool Combo Kit for the holidays and make someone’s Christmas very merry indeed. The kit includes the tools, batteries, and accessories needed to get virtually any job done. Each item is part of the Craftsman V20 MAX system of cordless tools:
1/2-inch cordless drill
1/4-inch cordless impact driver
Cordless reciprocating saw with one-inch stroke length running at 3,000 SPM and a tool-free blade release
6-1/2-inch circular saw running at 4,200 RPM for cross-cutting or ripping 2x material, a tool-free beveling blade, and a spindle lock
Cordless oscillating tool with variable speed (up to 18,000 OPM) and optimal control with a universal tool-free attachment system
4-1/2-inch cordless grinder with an 8,500 RPM high-performance motor
Cordless LED pivoting task light with 140 lumens
2x 20V 2.0Ah battery packs and a rapid charger
Canvas contractor’s bag